Home > Style > Jewellery > Tiffany & Co.‘s S$203,000 advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown
Tiffany & Co.‘s S$203,000 advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown
Style
05 Nov 2021 02:46 PM

Tiffany & Co.‘s S$203,000 advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown

Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Tiffany & Co.‘s S$203,000 advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown
Style
Tiffany & Co.‘s S$203,000 advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown

Forget chocolates and candy, because Tiffany & Co.’s advent calendar for 2021 is easily the best way to kickstart the festivities this year.

In line with the blockbuster campaign that saw power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as well as that now-famous Basquiat Equals Pi painting, is the jewellery house’s advent calendar for 2021, and it’s a glorious US$150,000 (approx. S$203,000) affair that’s the stuff of Christmas dreams.

Standing 4-feet tall, the calendar is presented via a handcrafted white oak cabinet that is constructed in New York. It opens to Basquiat’s iconic artwork, which conceals 24 individually wrapped Tiffany Blue presents. No word yet on what these precious boxes will hold, but if last year’s was anything to go by, expect to start your day with new 18K gold jewellery or trinkets from the brand’s chic homeware and everyday objects.

tiffany & co. advent calendar 2021

Each calendar is numbered and US$250,000 (approx. S$338,000) from the proceeds will be donated to non-profit organisation Free Arts NYC, which provides art and guidance to underserved communities.

The 2021 Tiffany & Co. Advent Calender can be purchased here

(All images: Tiffany & Co.)

Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Jean-Michel Basquiat advent calendar 2021
Shatricia Nair
Managing Editor
Shatricia Nair is a motoring, watches, and wellness writer who is perpetually knee-deep in the world of V8s, tourbillons, and the latest fitness trends. She is fuelled by peanut butter and three cups of coffee a day.
Motoring Wellness Watches Beauty Style
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg