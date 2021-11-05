Tiffany & Co.‘s S$203,000 advent calendar is the ultimate Christmas countdown

Forget chocolates and candy, because Tiffany & Co.’s advent calendar for 2021 is easily the best way to kickstart the festivities this year.

In line with the blockbuster campaign that saw power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé, as well as that now-famous Basquiat Equals Pi painting, is the jewellery house’s advent calendar for 2021, and it’s a glorious US$150,000 (approx. S$203,000) affair that’s the stuff of Christmas dreams.

Standing 4-feet tall, the calendar is presented via a handcrafted white oak cabinet that is constructed in New York. It opens to Basquiat’s iconic artwork, which conceals 24 individually wrapped Tiffany Blue presents. No word yet on what these precious boxes will hold, but if last year’s was anything to go by, expect to start your day with new 18K gold jewellery or trinkets from the brand’s chic homeware and everyday objects.

Each calendar is numbered and US$250,000 (approx. S$338,000) from the proceeds will be donated to non-profit organisation Free Arts NYC, which provides art and guidance to underserved communities.

The 2021 Tiffany & Co. Advent Calender can be purchased here.

(All images: Tiffany & Co.)