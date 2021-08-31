20 Grand Slam titles later, Novac Djokovic is finally a Hublot ambassador

What do Usain Bolt, Kylian Mbappé, and Novak Djokovic have in common?

While they are all considered champions, even prodigies, in their respective sports, they are now also linked by Hublot.

It took the tennis star a long time — and 20 Grand Slam titles — to finally team up with any watchmaking company, much less Hublot. The luxury brand already counts a host of champions in various sports in its portfolio, and this latest addition will see the tennis player — who’s ranked number one in the world — finally join the family.

The Serbian is expected to appear at the US Open with a watch bearing the logo of the luxury house on his wrist. “As an athlete driven by the ambition to make history in tennis, I am particularly proud of the opportunity to join the Hublot family, which already boasts athletes who have left their mark on their respective disciplines by becoming legends like Pelé or Usain Bolt. With Hublot, we still have so much to win, together,” the tennis player stated, according to a press release.

With 85 singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic is already considered a legend in the sport’s history. When the US Open comes to a close he may be counting his 21st title, relegating two other champions, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, to the background.

In addition to Bolt, Mbappé, and Pele, Novak Djokovic will join athletes such as American golfer Dustin Johnson, Swiss cross-country runner Dario Cologna, and Japanese baseball player Masahiro Tanaka in the Hublot family of athletes.

www.hublot.com

This article was published via AFP.

(All images: Hublot)