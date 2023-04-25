7 best Casio and G-Shock watches, and where to buy them in Singapore

A voguish nod to affordable luxury, Casio is one of the most sought-after watch brands by both watch enthusiasts and novices alike. Promising premium style and efficient functionality that transcends trends and generations, each Casio watch is a coveted possession in itself. Widely popular for its G-Shock range, and renowned for offering some of the toughest and most durable watches ever, Casio was founded by the Kashio brothers Tadao, Toshio, Kazuo and Yukio.

With a presence of over forty years, this Japanese brand has influenced the watches landscape significantly all the while building a legacy that’s both robust and fluidly creative. Right from the first digital watch Casiotron, introduced in the seventies, and the first ever G-Shock, launched in the eighties, to the latest models to date, Casio timepieces have always been a valuable addition to any watch collection. They’re equipped with functions and technology that are indicative of the brand’s constant quest for innovation, performance, value and contribution to society.

What additionally makes these affordable watches stand out is the versatility and ease of styling that each piece offers. Be it the Casio Vintage A168WA-1 with a stunning metal bracelet or the G-Shock Frogman that’s fashioned in a rather sporty design, each watch upholds its edge and uniqueness while also effortlessly blending into your look.

So, if you’ve been looking to add an efficient and stylish watch to your personal repertoire of timepieces or simply invest in a timeless piece without burning a hole in your pocket, these best Casio and G-Shock watches should be on your wishlist. Durable and statement-making, these watches will surely make for a great pick and the ones listed below are some of the best options you can check out and purchase online.

7 best Casio and G-Shock watches to add to your collection

(Hero and featured image credit: Anil Kumar/Unsplash Featured and All Product Images: Casio )