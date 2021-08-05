These are the new standout watches ahead of Geneva Watch Days 2021

For discerning collectors, Geneva Watch Days 2021 promises a few surprises.

While we await the impending arrival of Geneva Watch Days 2021 happening between August 30 and September 3, watch brands haven’t taken their feet off the pedal. The month of July saw plenty of new releases, across multiple price points, from familiar brands to independent cults.

Below, the best of the new arrivals we’ve seen over the past month.

Alpina

A known quantity in well-priced and well-built sports watches, Alpina presents a range of new models available in 44mm. The back-to-basics, unapologetically masculine design for the Alpiner 4 Automatic is a nod to pioneers of adventures and explorations, and as such, the watch is equipped with anti-magnetic and water-resistant mechanisms.

Bell & Ross

Bell & Ross is channelling patriotism through its latest flight instrument. The BR 03-94 Patrouille de France references Bell & Ross’ relationship with the armée de l’Air et de l’Espace (French Air and Space Force) where it has the honour of being the official watchmaking partner of the Patrouille de France (French Acrobatic Patrol).

Bovet

Every creation by Bovet is a work of art and there isn’t a shred of exaggeration in that statement, because unlike most manufactures, each Bovet timepiece is handcrafted and relies solely on an in-house movement. Honouring this tradition, the Virtuoso VIII Chapter Two Reimagined is nevertheless highly imaginative. For proof, just clap your eyes on the dials which have been coated entirely in Super-LumiNova. Not just any luminescence, it is available in eye-catching yellow, blue, salmon (pictured), turquoise, green and violet.

Breguet

One of the most influential women’s watches in history, the Reine de Naples is updated with snow setting. The splendid ref. 8938 appeals to women with a certain stature – and a very deep pocket. After all, the watch had its genesis in both Switzerland and Italy where it was created by Abraham-Louis Breguet for the Queen of Naples.

Czapek & Cie.

For the uninitiated, Czapek & Cie. has a very interesting history. One that is in fact intertwined with Patek Philippe, but unfortunately, the story can’t be succinctly expressed. Moving on, character is everything in watchmaking. In the three-dimensional “flinqué” pattern, this Fratello x Czapek Antarctique Passage de Drake “Viridian Green” finds its class. A modern dressy sports watch done right? I think so.

Doxa

Here is something not many saw coming. A dive watch in an utterly pristine colour. The SUB 200 Whitepearl might sound like something for your oral hygiene but trust me, this can withstand the depths of the ocean. Already offered in 6 other colours, this cult favourite continues to find a place in the heart of those in the know.

Frederique Constant

A chronograph good enough for beach days is the Runabout Chronograph Automatic. But this isn’t just another chronograph because Frederique Constant has added some amazing value propositions such as the FC-392 movement, which raises the power reserve from 46 hours found in previous generations to now 55 hours.

Girard-Perregaux

Since its reintroduction in 2017, the Laureato collection has seen several updates. Some of which were truly groundbreaking including cases made of cutting-edge materials like carbon glass and sapphire. The Laureato Absolute Ti 230, however, takes a step back in history. The manufacture was founded 230 years ago in 1791; the same year Englishman William Gregor discovered titanium in the picturesque Cornwall. To echo this serendipitous chain of events, the new Laureato specimen is made of titanium.

Graham

Mono-pusher chronographs aren’t a common sight in watchmaking with brands preferring to offer more contemporary styles, which revolve around a pair of pushers flanking a crown. Graham, however, persists with its own take. Against the convention, the Fortress features a mono-pusher and crown on the left of the case. Although it may not appear as such at first, this execution in reality lends more comfort to the wearer.

H. Moser & Cie.

Beneath the somewhat conservative, stately façade of the Heritage Perpetual Calendar Midnight Blue Enamel lies the unique interpretation of a perpetual calendar as understood by H. Moser & Cie. Nowhere else will you encounter a perpetual calendar so minimalist and can be so effortlessly read. On top of that, just look at those gorgeous lugs!

Hermès

The Arceau Toucan de Paradis is a product of time. Really! The beautiful dial is a union of two demanding crafts, taking 5 years to perfect. The exclusive Hermès silk thread technique is inspired by a kimono weaving workshop in Japan, while the Amazonian bird is composed of 500 individually assembled threads. It is brought to life by a full week of fine craftsmanship, and we haven’t even got to talking about the enamelled white gold base.

Hublot

What does summer conjure up in your mind? Azure waters? Baby blue skies? The Big Bang Unico Summer is all of that and more. This refreshing palette is injecting an element of fun into one of Hublot’s best-sellers and it is for the better. We can already imagine toting this around while cruising in a drop-top on the streets of Saint-Tropez.

Jaeger-LeCoultre

A coalescence of craftsmanship and artistry, the Reverso Tribute Enamel – Hokusai ‘Kirifuri Waterfall’ is simply a sensational work of art. A rendition of the Kirifuri Waterfall wooden block print made in the early 1830s, the iconic Reverso is a tribute to Katsushika Hokusai as well as a testament to the peerless flair of artisans in Jaeger-LeCoultre’s ranks.

On the subject of craftmanship, Jaeger-LeCoultre also ups the ante on gemset watches with the Reverso One Cordonnet Jewellery. It is a supreme interpretation of high jewellery watches, transforming the simple cord bracelet into a supple braid of gold and diamonds, and uniting it with a fully diamond-set Duetto case.

Laurent Ferrier

One of the hottest names in haute horlogerie in recent years, Laurent Ferrier, has carved out a name for itself through annual calendar watches. The latest in its offerings is the École Annual Calendar Navy, highlighting predominantly two exuberant colours – navy blue and vibrant orange. While high watchmaking can be a rather conservative affair, this annual calendar is bound to turn heads and change perceptions.

MB&F

Created as the brand’s first-ever homage to women, the narrative of the Legacy Machine FlyingT continues with a stunning malachite dial plate and subdial. Green might have been the colour of 2021, but MB&F proves it can still weave together expected elements without appearing as though it needs to imitate what others are doing.

Ming

The Malaysian brand putting independent watchmaking on the map has done it again with the Ming 20.11 ‘Mosaic’ featuring a mesmerising laser-etched sapphire dial which playfully dances with light. It is also a daring endeavour given the watch is manifold the price of a typical Ming creation. Nonetheless, it was sold out in a matter of minutes to existing Ming customers.

Omega

The Aqua Terra has seen some terrific cosmetic changes this year. The most notable of which is the creation of small seconds in the aptly named Aqua Terra Small Seconds. As the unwavering partner of the Olympics, Omega celebrates the glorious sporting event with the Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 resplendently clad in 18k yellow gold. It is available in his and her sizes too.

Rado

Escapism can’t come soon enough and thank you Rado for rekindling our wanderlust. The Rado True Great Gardens of the World is more than a watch – as clichéd as it sounds – it is about sensuality, harmony and great design. Floral and vegetal motifs are chosen for the dial for their symbolic and healing powers. In desperate times like this, more than ever, we need their positive energy.

Ressence

Absolutely mind-boggling is the preposterous way a Ressence watch indicates time. It moves with such hypnotic grace. An evolution of the previous grey, white, black and blue palette, the brand goes bolder with red. The Type 1 Slim Red is inspired by the Type 3MC, a one-off watch created for the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation in aid of sustainable development.

Richard Mille

The brand has a knack for producing some seriously whimsical watches and the RM 07-01 Coloured Ceramics trio are arguably the most colourful and convivial novelties this year. Beyond the superficial, each of the RM 07-01 Pastel Blue, RM 07-01 Pastel Pink and RM 07-01 Pastel Lavender comes with a segmented central dial plate assembled from ceramic inserts and hand-crafted guillochage – this is a first for Richard Mille.

Ever since the inception of the world’s most iconic historic racing event, Le Mans Classic, in 2002, Richard Mille has been the event partner. To celebrate yet another chapter, the RM 029 Le Mans Classic is released and it certainly teems with automotive references. Take note of the double white stripes, eye-catching colours, and perhaps even the green Quartz TPT front bezel which some may say is British green.

Roger Dubuis

Fuelled by motorsport and propelled by petrolheads, the Excalibur Spider Pirelli is proof magic can happen when two like-minded brands driven by passion collaborate. Like modern-day avant-garde sports cars, the watch taps into industrial and mechanical arts propagated by these speed machines to present an edgy end result that showcases the insane craftsmanship at Roger Dubuis’ disposal.

Urwerk

A watch that truly comes alive when light fades, the UR-220 SL Asimov glows in a way that is unlike any other watches, barring Urwerk’s own UR-220 series, thanks to the utterly unique hour satellites. Urwerk aptly calls it a stealth spaceship by day and a luminescent installation by night. I find this assessment impossible to rebuff.

Zenith

One of the most pivotal watches in history and indeed among the most storied integrated chronographs, the A386, has found a worthy successor in the Chronomaster Original. More than a remake, this contemporary watch adheres to all the expected modern standards, yet faithfully heeds to the relevant design of its predecessor.

