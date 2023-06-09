Father’s Day gift ideas: 7 best watches to thank your dad for his time

It is no secret that choosing a thoughtful gift for your dad is a difficult task. However, with Father’s Day almost upon us, time is of the essence. So why not take inspiration from our list of fantastic timepieces and get your father a watch he will cherish forever?
Even though every day is a good day to show your dad some love, getting him a present on Father’s Day, celebrated worldwide on the third Sunday in June, will likely bring a smile to his face. While you might have a lot of options you can choose from, be it a fine shirt or a leather wallet, you cannot go wrong with an elegant watch.
But don’t get overwhelmed by the sea of options available in the market. Our guide is here to simplify things for you.
How to choose watches for Father’s Day gifts
Now, before you browse through all the available options, knowing your father’s preferences can help you choose the ideal watch. Find out the brand he prefers or, if you are unsure, pick a high-end option that will make him both happy and proud.
You can also decide based on the attire your father usually wears. For instance, a diamond-studded watch would go with suits and a leather-strap watch can match his casual attire.
Here are 7 of the best watches you can gift your father
Jump To / Table of Contents
Add the prestigious Italian label to your dad’s watch collection with this timepiece from Armani Exchange. Luxurious yet attainable, this watch is perfect for those who have just started investing in high-end pieces.
As for the specifications, the display of the analogue watch has three distinct date, day and hour dials. With its contemporary all-black stainless-steel dial and the sophistication of black leather straps, it makes for the perfect smart casual accessory.
Image: Courtesy Armani Exchange/ Shopee
If your father is a watch enthusiast, this Tissot timepiece’s excellent Swiss craftsmanship will be a wonderful addition to his collection. The satin-finished steel watch features the T-classic case from 1978 and a panda dial with Valjoux A05.H31 calibre, which offers a classic 3, 6 and 9 chronograph configuration.
The 1970s sports watch design will allow your father to look sharp in both semi-formal attire and business suits.
Image: Courtesy Tissot/ Selfridges
A Swiss luxury brand, a Rado watch can be a fine surprise for your father. Manufactured with the brand’s signature mineral crystal, the watch has a scratch-resistant shine. With automatic movements enabled by its quartz, the Centrix also has water resistance up to 30 metres. This makes it ideal for dads to wear this watch anywhere.
With a stainless steel body and sapphire crystal glass details, this piece will perfectly complement your father’s everyday formal and even traditional outfits.
Image: Courtesy Rado/ Lazada
4 /7
Gift your father a heritage piece with this SEIKO watch. This Japanese brand’s signature style is crafted in a stainless steel case. It features a curved sapphire crystal and an anti-reflective coating on the inner surface. This watch with an analog display with chronograph up to 60 minutes in 1/5 second increments and solar caliber number V192 movement.
The watch is secured with a three-fold clasp with push-button release and has water resistance up to 100 metres.
Image: Courtesy SEIKO/ Shopee
The sheer comfort of genuine leather straps, the ease of reading time with its Roman numeral markings and an added chronograph function make this Fossil watch a safe gift for dads who like their style sombre and sophisticated. Belonging to the Neutra collection, this watch comes with water resistance up to 50 metres.
The stainless steel body, satin blue dial and single-prong strap buckle closure are some of the features that give it a polished look, making it perfect to wear for any special occasion.
Image: Courtesy Fossil/ Shopee
If you’re looking for the perfect combination of a dress watch that your father can also wear every day, your search ends here. This Titan Regalia watch is an automatic piece that works on quartz movements. It has a sleek, modern design. The gold details around the dial and the leather straps give it a regal look.
From everyday formal wear to casual vacation attire, the watch is perfect for all occasions. Additionally, it is water-resistant to up to 30 metres.
Image: Courtesy Titan/ Shopee
If your father would like something funky yet elegant, this Philipp Plein watch with the skull king design would make a nice gift. This German designer piece comes in a bold matte black design. The IP-coated stainless steel finish, hexagonal textured details on the dial and crystal-encrusted bezel make this watch a perfect piece to wear at elite events.
It portrays quartz movement, has a stainless steel link bracelet and is secured with a concealed clasp.
Image: Courtesy Philipp Plein/ Farfetch
Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.
(Hero Image: Courtesy Jomashop, Shopee and Selfridges; Featured Image: Courtesy Armani Exchange/ Shopee)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Armani Exchange, Tissot, Rado, Titan, Fossil, Seiko and Philipp Plein are some of the popular watch brands you can consider while buying a present for Father’s Day.
Answer: Analogue or chronograph watches are two of the best types of watches that make for a good Father’s Day gift. These have an old-world charm and are easy to read, making them ideal for your father.
Answer: Even though some watches have adjustable straps or buckles, it’s best to ensure the right size before you buy the watch. You can measure your dad’s wrist with a tape. But if you want to surprise your father with the watch, you can make note of the length of the straps or bracelets of your father’s old watches to find the right size.
Answer: If you are looking to gift your father a luxury watch, Tissot PRX Classic Automatic Chronograph Watch and Rado Centrix Stainless Steel Watch R30927153 are some of the best options.