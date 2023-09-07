Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms in Singapore: Where to buy, details, and price

After the immense hype around the MoonSwatch launched in collaboration with Omega, Swatch strikes again, this time with Blancpain. The two might be collaborating for the first time, but make no mistake, the watches – named the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms – are set to be one of the hottest drops for the last quarter of 2023, not only in Singapore but worldwide. Read on for details on the timepiece, its price, and where to buy the Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms when it drops in Singapore and worldwide on 9 September 2023.

Blancpain x Swatch collaboration in Singapore: Where to buy, prices, colours, specifications

Earlier this week, the first Blancpain x Swatch advertisements were spotted in newspapers and online this week, much to the delight of watch enthusiasts around the globe. Both Swatch and Blancpain have been relatively silent about the collab, until today (7 September), as both brands have dropped details on the five watches set to make waves.

Just like how Omega has a special relationship with space travel, Blancpain has a special relationship with the oceans. In keeping with its commitment to the waters, the timepieces are each inspired by the deep seas, and so are named after the planet’s five oceans, the Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Antarctic Ocean.

The Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms are a faithful interpretation of Blancpain’s most iconic watch, the Fifty Fathoms. And so you can expect signature hallmarks to grace this special edition, including superior water resistance, outstanding legibility, quality mechanical movement, secured rotating bezel, and even anti-magnetic protection. While Fifty Fathoms are typically no-nonsense watches, this version is obviously a more fun take on the revered dive watch, and is a solid entry point to those looking to build a collection.

What do the timepieces look like?

The watches in the collaboration watches are equipped with Swatch’s mechanical movement SISTEM51, which is the first and only mechanical movement whose production is entirely automated. This Swiss-made mechanism has only 51 parts, and offers a 90-hour power reserve. It’s also fully anti-magnetic thanks to its hairspring made with Nivachron™, ensuring high precision, making it safe for actual diving. Having said that, it’s water resistance is only 91 metres (300 feet), which kind of pales in comparison to the 300m in the OG Fifty Fathoms.

In true Swatch fashion, every SISTEM51 movement is visible with a transparent display back, which also shows off an illustration of one of the five magnificent nudibranchs found in each of the five oceans. The creatures are featured in a digital print on the movement’s rotor which allows the watch to recharge automatically with wrist movement.

Its Bioceramic shell is also a highlight here. Made from two-thirds ceramic (used in high-end watchmaking) and one third bio-sourced material derived from castor oil, the case, bezel and crown, pin buckle, and loops are finished with a smooth, matte finish, and are scratch-resistant.

Where to buy in Singapore and price of Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms on 9 September

Selected Swatch and Blancpain boutiques have reported the arrival of a “professionally-sealed yellow Peli case” which features the collab’s official logo, “consisting of a crown showing both the Swatch “S” and the “KB” from Blancpain,” according to WatchTime. Blancpain x Swatch will only release in Swatch stores where the yellow case was delivered and is displayed in the window.

In Singapore, ION Orchard and Marina Bay Sands Swatch stores will stock the collection. Price-wise, the Blancpain x Swatch Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms will retail for SGD 565 each in Singapore.

About Blancpain

Blancpain was founded in 1735, and is recognised as the world’s oldest watch brand. With a home base in Le Sentier and Le Brassus, it has been a member of Swatch Group since 1992. It is known for its impressive history and has long been a favourite amongst luxury watch collectors. Blancpain x Swatch will undeniably open up the floor for even lesser-deep-pocketed watch enthusiasts to gain access to this luxury watchmaker — perhaps even a connection to the iconic Fifty Fathoms.

Stay tuned as we too ponder at the edge of our seats — and see you in the queue.

Find out more over at Swatch Singapore.