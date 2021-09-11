A study of Cristiano Ronaldo’s most bedazzling timepieces, as seen on Instagram

From his lavish watch collection, here are seven iced-out watch novelties that Cristiano Ronaldo has flexed on Instagram.

When you have a net worth of US$65 million, you can certainly enjoy the finer things of life. Whether it’s supercars, multi-million dollar mansions, yachts, or private jets, the ex-Juventus, and current Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo is no stranger to showing off his purchases.

But being the apex of the FIFA food chain means that CR7 isn’t swiping his cards on only fast cars and fancy houses. Here, we look into the timepieces in his watch collection that left us truly bedazzled.

Hublot Masterpiece MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-axis

Let’s start off this list with something truly special. Costing north of US$1.2 million, this Hublot stunner is cased out of 18K rose gold, and is fully set with baguette-cut diamonds, alongside a rose-cut diamond on its crown. With a self-winding in-house calibre, the diamond-encrusted watch offers a five-day power reserve that powers the bi-axial tourbillon.

Cartier Santos 100 XL Chronograph

Cartier’s signature clean and classy aesthetics are truly timeless in our books. Top that off with a diamond case, and you have a true spectacle. Encased within the white gold case are diamonds that sparkle with every turn of the wrist. The timepiece is limited to just five pieces and costs a hefty US$90,250.

Franck Muller ‘Cintree’ Tourbillon

Reportedly crafted specially for Ronaldo, this Franck Muller is the world’s only Cintree Tourbillon to feature a white gold case that’s completely set with baguette-cut diamonds. Did we mention there’s also a tourbillon? Ronaldo hasn’t officially confirmed this, but the watch was reportedly sold for around US$1,500,000.

Girard Perregaux Planetarium Tri-axial

This Girard Perregaux defies gravity with its spectacular high-speed 3D rotation of the tourbillon. It also boasts a terrestrial globe that rotates in sync with the Earth, offering an intuitive view of the time all over the world.. The case design incorporates two sapphire domes and a side opening that allows him to admire the tourbillon from any angle.

Jacob & Co H24 Four Time Zone

When you’re a globetrotter like Ronaldo, a single-timezone watch isn’t enough. Here, he works the H24 Four Time Zone with plenty of pizzazz, especially since this one sports five crowns for every city it keeps time of.

Breguet Classique ‘Grande Complication’ 5349PT

With twin rotating tourbillons, this exquisite timepiece come accompanies by two independent tourbillons that are affixed by a bridge. The bezel, lugs and case band are set with a total of 107 baguette-cut diamonds. If that’s not enough, the gold chapter ring and centre plate also sees another 310 brilliant-cut diamonds. This horological masterpiece set him back by approx. US$802,000.

Franck Muller Diamond Tourbillon Trumps Van Cleef & Arpels

Cristiano wore what was possibly his most regal timepice for his meeting with Sheikh Hamdan: an iced-out Franck Muller Diamond Tourbillon. Reported to cost over US$1.5 million, this timepiece was crafted with a rare technique called serti mysterieux in French, which means ‘mystery set’. This technique is better known amongst jewellery collectors as the “invisible setting”, or a method of setting gemstones with no visible mounting.

(All images: @cristiano)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.