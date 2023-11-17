Hermès H08: The brand’s iconic timepiece sees four new vibrant colours 

Hermès, the renowned French luxury brand, stands as a paragon of elegance and craftsmanship across diverse realms of fashion and lifestyle. While globally celebrated for its iconic handbags and leather goods, Hermes extends its commitment to excellence into the realm of horology, where its watch collections have garnered acclaim for their impeccable design and meticulous artistry.

Just as an Hermès Birkin or Kelly bag is synonymous with sophistication and prestige, the brand’s watch collections have become equally coveted in the world of haute horlogerie. Infused with the essence of the Maison’s heritage and innovation, Hermes timepieces embody a seamless fusion of artistic flair and technical precision.

From the Arceau to Cape Cod, each collection is a masterpiece, encapsulating the spirit of Hermes through distinctive design elements, impeccable craftsmanship, and an unwavering dedication to luxury.

Launched in 2021, the Hermès H08 extends the brand’s diverse expressions of style, introducing a sporty flavour to its offerings. Most recently, the Maison welcomes new variations in luminous shades of yellow, green, blue or orange.

This contemporary timepiece, blending rigorous discipline with high standards, navigates seamlessly between tension and fluidity. Its assertive style is a testament to the art of balance and contrast, reflected in a captivating play on shapes and materials.

Meticulously crafted with attention to detail and precise skills, the watch emanates a character that effortlessly marries sportiness with elegance. The vitality and sensuality of its lines reveal a singular aesthetic, showcasing a circular dial with an original font housed in a square case with softened edges.

Designed by Philippe Delhotal, Creative Director of Hermès Horloger, the H08 watch artfully combines textures with minerality, featuring deep shades and colourful touches, uncluttered geometrical lines, and a choice between a matte or shiny finish.

The cushion-shaped case, hewn from a block of composite, boasts a unique material composed of braided and aluminised glass fibre and slate powder, providing subtle silvery reflections. The black ceramic bezel and crown stand out against the concrete-coloured dial, creating captivating light and shade effects. Luminescent black hands and applied Arabic numerals adorn the finely-grained dial.

Touches of yellow, green, blue, or orange on the watch-glass seal, minutes track, and varnished seconds hand accentuate the clarity of the display, powered by a Manufacture Hermès H1837 mechanical self-winding movement. Secured by a black DLC-treated titanium folding clasp, the rubber strap, with a structured “woven” effect, elegantly complements the colours of each model.

Find out more and shop the Hermès H08 collection here.