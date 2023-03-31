IWC revives the famous Gerald Genta-designed Ingenieur SL

IWC Schaffhausen has just revitalised the classic Gérald Genta-designed Ingenieur SL (ref. 1832) at this year’s Watches and Wonders.

Taking direct cues from its predecessor from 1976, the new Ingenieur Automatic 40 sees a similar screw-on bezel with five recesses, the uniquely textured dial pattern, and H-link bracelet. Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, comments, “With the new Ingenieur Automatic 40, the steel sports watch with an integrated bracelet returns to our portfolio.

While taking inspiration from Gérald Genta’s Ingenieur SL from the 1970s, we invested a lot of time and effort into engineering a new automatic model with perfect case proportions and ergonomics, a high level of detail and finishing, and equipped with modern movement technology. The new Ingenieur Automatic 40 is a versatile luxury sports watch for the 21st century.”

The new IWC Ingenieur will be available in stainless steel with three dial options (Black/Silver/Aqua) as well as a grade 5 titanium version with a grey dial. Powered by the IWC-manufactured 32111 calibre, the new Ingenieur Automatic 40 packs a 120 hour power reserve, is resistant to magnetic fields, and is good up to depths of 10 bar. The steel version of the watch retails for SGD17,300.

