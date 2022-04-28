Jacob & Co. enters the metaverse with ‘Astronomia Metaverso’ NFT collection

Luxury jewellery and classic timepiece brand Jacob & Co. has entered the metaverse with its rare and exquisite timepiece collection ‘Astronomia Metaverso.’ The collection is being launched on premium non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace UNXD and is designed by the company’s Founder and Chairman Jacob Arabo.

Taking inspiration from the Solar System, the timeless designs are a nod to the eight planets and reflect the brand’s imaginative and creative prowess.

Here’s all about the ‘Astronomia Metaverso’ NFT collection

The timeless timepieces

The eight timepieces are elegant and stunning, studded with matching gemstones, they exude the essence of each planet. In fact, Saturn’s rings are made of diamonds that look stunning. And, tiny Mars rovers on the Mars dome accentuate the line’s beauty and technical details.

The entire collection also comes with its own sci-fi backstory, laid out in the form of a futuristic comic strip on UNXD. What happens when an ambitious scientist tears a hole between the known physical universe and the ever expanding metaverse? A classic creation is born. The UNXD website also states, “The collection draws on their storied Astronomia line, while pushing it into a digital, crypto-native future.”

About the NFTs

Eight Jacob & Co. timepieces will be launched as NFTs, which represent the eight planets and their distinguishing elements. The owners of Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and Jupiter NFTs will also get a physical version of the timeless watch. However, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune NFT owners will get only the digital assets along with signed sketches.

But it doesn’t end there. The NFTs are highly exclusive and have one-of-a-kind features, which add on to their rarity value. The UNXD website also mentions, “Each NFT functions as an exclusive membership pass, unlocking physical, digital, and experiential privileges.”

In addition to it, Jacob & Co. has reportedly promised private tours of the facilities and dinners with Arabo himself as well as an opportunity to design the next NFT collection for NFT buyers. However, not much is known about the drop date and auction.

This is not the first time that Jacob & Co. has entered the metaverse. It unveiled its first line in the digital realm in April 2021 and became the first watch company to do so. It gave the classic SF24 Tourbillon timepiece an NFT makeover and earned USD 100,000 on ArtGrails NFT platform.

(Main and feature image credit: Jacob & Co/ @jacobandco/ Instagram)