All the new watches unveiled in September 2021, from Audemars Piguet to Hublot

September’s been a busy month for lovers of horology.

The hectic month was inaugurated by Geneva Watch Day 2021, dovetailed by a constellation of brands from Audemars Piguet to Hublot, all wishing to etch another impression in the mind of connoisseurs as the year closes in to its last quarter.

If you’re in the market for a new timepiece, you’re in serious luck. Here are all the new watches that launched in September 2021.

Audemars Piguet

The Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding Chronograph is sheathed in its entirety in 18k pink or white gold, and finished in an exquisitely shimmery finish exclusive to Audemars Piguet. Offered with either a black or blue “Grande Tapisserie” dial, the new watch will be sold exclusively in Japan during September 2021, before being made available globally from October 2021. There is something je ne sais quoi about the pink gold-blue combo, no?

Bovet

If you are missing the turquoise waters over in the French Riviera, Bovet might just make you feel a little less blue by projecting the famous hue onto your wrist via a guilloche dial in turquoise. The Maison also crafted a planetary motif onto the timepiece, complete with a moonphase indicator that’s reinterpreted as a hemispherical dome. Limited to 60 pieces, the timepiece ensures you won’t go unnoticed with 174 and 72 round-cut diamonds lining the 18k red gold case and bezel respectively.

Breitling

Following rave reviews for the Top Time “Zorro” and “Deus” chronographs, Breitling has rolled out a vibrant Top Time capsule collection that’s teeming with retro design cues. Inspiration here is largely drawn from legendary American muscle cars – think Chevrolet Corvette, Ford Mustang and Shelby Cobra – so expect the sub-dials to harken back to when cushion-shaped TVs ruled the day. At 42mm, the chronographs gear towards the modern man who covet a watch of a resolutely contemporary proportion.

Chopard

With an 8Hz in-house movement, the Alpine Eagle Cadence 8HF beats a rather unusual frequency as the majority of modern movements favour 4Hz, but it is thanks to this increased cadence that the watch offers improved precision. Chopard then goes one step further by re-cladding this Alpine Eagle in titanium – as opposed to Lucent Steel A223 – so the watch is lighter in weight and a shade darker. It is limited to 250 numbered pieces.

Hublot

Hublot and Berluti have returned with another collaborative timepiece, this time with the Big Bang Unico Berluti Aluminio. The watch appeals to individuals who gravitate towards monochromatic hues, and comes with a 44mm titanium case and a matching bi-material strap made of rubber and Berluti’s patinated Venezia leather. The watch is limited to 100 pieces.

MB&F

Often an element used in the creation of 18k white gold, palladium has emerged from the shadows of platinum and gold in the past few years now that a growing number of watchmakers have started implementing it in watch cases. The latest to join the trend is MB&F, which has integrated the metal into the the LM Perpetual Palladium. Limited to 25 pieces, this MB&F machine features a fully integrated perpetual calendar movement consisting of 581 miniscule parts, and is part brain child of independent Irish watchmaker Stephen McDonnell.

Omega

The creator of the Speedmaster wants to challenge your perception of the lunar-conquering chronograph with the Speedmaster Chronoscope this year by referencing an old-timer from its pre-moonwatch archives. While a typical chronograph either features a telemeter or a tachymeter scale, this Speedy is equipped with both in addition to a pulsometer. With that, the dial of the chronograph is a symphony of printed scales that intersperses with the pair of sub-dials to create layered, retro aesthetics unique to this Speedmaster-Chronoscope crossover. Despite its vintage references, this is an unmistakably modern watch that’ll no doubt start plenty of conversations.

