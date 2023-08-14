Patek Philippe pays tribute to Japan through its latest Grand Exhibition

Patek Philippe’s sixth and latest grand exhibition, held from 10 – 25 June in Tokyo, was a fascinating love letter to Japan. Here’s a look at the manufacturer’s enduring relationship with the country at the showcase’s highly anticipated opening.

The Japanese have long held a fascination for Patek Philippe’s timepieces. In the watchmaker’s customer registers, records of patrons from the Land of the Rising Sun date as far back as the late Edo period and the Meiji Restoration, corresponding to the earliest decades of the Manufacture’s activity.

It all began when statesman and Ambassador Iwakura Tomomi led a delegation of over 50 senior government officials to the United States and Europe in 1873. The goal was to learn more about the political, military and educational systems of the Western world in order to revise the Unequal Treaties and re-establish themselves among the dominant world powers.

Part of the itinerary of the Iwakura Mission was a visit to Patek Philippe’s Geneva headquarters. Guided by its visionary Founder Antoine Norbert de Patek, the meeting was reported in detail across three pages in the official journal Beiou-Kairan Jikki. Soon, Japanese dignitaries were acquiring Patek Philippe’s watches – directly in Europe or through the intermediary of European trading companies active in Japan.