Your guide to all the new Rolex watches for 2022

Rolex, the Swiss manufacture continues to update its emblematic timepieces that are certainly set to become future classics.

Straight from Watches & Wonders Geneva 2022, Prestige’s Deputy Editor Allyson Klass also shares her thoughts on the updated new Rolex timepieces this year.

All the new Rolex watches for 2022:

Oyster Perpetual Air-King

A tribute to explorers of the skies, the Air-King celebrates the pioneers of aviation and invites wearers to take command of their own destiny.

“The Rolex Perpetual Air-King incorporates new features: an easier-to-read dial, crown guard and a case with sides that are now straight instead of rounded.”

The new Rolex watch for 2022 – in a 40mm Oystersteel case and bracelet – boasts several new features. The handsome black dial is now easier to read and more harmoniously balanced thanks to the addition of a 0 before the 5 on the minutes scale, while a crown guard and straight sides have also been included.

This evolution confirm the Air-King’s place among the brand’s Professional models. Finally, the timepiece also sports a subtle line of light along the middle case – a symbol of the new horizons so often opened up by Rolex.

Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II

The GMT-Master was made for airborne adventure, and is now the watch of choice for travellers. Since its creation in 1955, the watch with an enduringly contemporary and versatile appeal has accompanied some of the greatest moments in aeronautical history.

“The latest version of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II now showcases a winding crown on the left of the watch case and a date aperture at 9 o’clock. Its green and black Cerachrom bezel insert is an original colour combination that’s exclusive to this watch. We’re guessing it’s going to be a hit with lefties and hardcore collectors.”

This new 40mm Oystersteel version of the timepiece – with the winding crown on the left – is an innovation for the range. The date aperture was also moved to 9 o’clock, and the date disc modified– adjustments that also led to changes in the precision testing process carried out during final controls. The Cerachrom bezel insert is in green and black, an original colour combination that is exclusive to this watch.

Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40

The epitome of prestige and innovation, the Day-Date has always been exclusively made with precious metals. It was also the first calendar wristwatch to indicate, in addition to the date, the day of the week spelt out in full in a window on the dial. This new platinum model showcases a fluted bezel in the same material – the noblest of metals.

“The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40 in platinum is now presented with a fluted bezel.”

This aesthetic and technical feat required many years of research and development, due to the challenge of working with platinum. The process of creating the fluting, which was initially meant for gold, had to be adapted in order to manufacture the bezel. This new material also imparts the watch an alluring gleam that speaks of distinction and refinement.

Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

For the first time ever, the sporty Yacht-Master 42 is available in yellow gold – an inspired refinement to the emblematic sailing timepiece, which will appeal to collectors who desire a dressier, more sophisticated version of the model. This 18kt gold alloy is unique. Created and cast at the brand’s foundry in Geneva, it offers unparalleled resistance, making the new Yacht-Master 42, fitted with an Oysterflex bracelet, an unbeatable ally on the open seas.

Oyster Perpetual Datejust 31

Get summer-ready with these sassy and stylish iterations of the evergreen Datejust 31. With the dial’s three different finishes – sunray, matt and grained, the diamond-embellished floral motif springs to life in the light. It is available in three colours: Azzurro-blue dial with Oystersteel and white gold, olive green dial with yellow gold, and silver dial with Oystersteel and Everose gold. The pieces are shining examples of refined dial-making expertise, requiring high-technology finishing techniques.

Their textural effects are further enhanced by diamonds of varying sizes, which call to mind dewdrops illuminating the centre of the flowers.

Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 40

The new Yacht-Master 40 evokes the memory of mesmerising colours created by the sun over moving water – resonating best with ladies who love the outdoors. Inspired by the aurora borealis and the glow of dawn, the bezel is set with diamonds and sapphires in tones of blue, silver and pink. The precise sequence of five colours is repeated eight times: pink sapphire, light blue sapphire, diamond, purple sapphire and dark blue sapphire.

The palette of hues is accentuated by the 46 diamonds that adorn the lugs and crown guard. The gem-setting on the new Yacht-Master 40 is a showcase of expertise that makes the most of the stones’ full radiance and hues, allowing for endless creativity while retaining the model’s pure aesthetic.

More information here.

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.