The new BR 03 continues to embody Bell & Ross’ resolutely retro vibe

Evolved to both update the design and preserve the spirit of Bell & Ross, the new iteration of the BR 03 lands in the watchmaking world with striking new proportions.

Since 2006, the BR 03 collection has been an icon of Bell & Ross, encapsulating the French watch brand’s identity and style in each of its models. Inspired by aircraft cockpits and aeronautical instrumentation — and followed with first-class performance — Bell & Ross has long made a name for itself in the world of aviation watches. The BR 03 has undergone a range of updates, and today, in a 41mm case, the model has been further enhanced to get with the new times.

A small change can make the biggest difference sometimes — as with watches, every millimetre counts. While the refinement may be slight (42mm to 41mm case), it still has the capability to alter the look and feel of the timepiece. More so when the watch’s lugs have also been changed from 4.5mm to 4mm, giving it a new and exciting rhythm altogether. Think slender, slimmer and sleeker.

This new size calls for a narrower strap and automatic movement: the BR-CAL.302, as well as an extended power reserve of 54 hours. Plus, it’s water-resistant to 100 metres, so it’s perfectly versatile for everyday use, anywhere you go — whether you’re outdoors, in the office, or away on vacations.

Of course, with a new design comes new colourways: Black Matte, Phantom and Heritage for Bell & Ross’ black case, keeping with its retro look; and Black Steel, Blue Steel and Golden Heritage to match with black, blue and brown dials. This combination evokes a trendy sense of vintage spirit, especially with the watch’s Heritage concept. Stylish, functional and eye-catching in many ways than one, the Bell & Ross BR 03 certainly puts the charms and expertise of the brand in the field of watchmaking.

Learn more about the Bell & Ross range of watches on its official website HERE.