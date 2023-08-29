Lifestyle Asia
Omega and Swatch release MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold in Neptune Blue
29 Aug 2023 04:53 PM

Omega and Swatch release MoonSwatch Mission to Moonshine Gold in Neptune Blue

Benjamin Wong

In commemoration of the impending Blue Moon astrological phenomenon that is set to take place this week, fans of Omega’s collaboration with Swiss watchmaker Swatch can now look forward to yet another release under the MoonSwatch collection: MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune Moonshine Gold.

This also marks the newest addition to the Omega x Swatch Mission to Moonshine MoonSwatch Gold watches for 2023, with slight tweaks on the collection’s aesthetic recipe being offered in each fresh revamp.

Meet the new MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune Moonshine Gold watch

omega x swatch moonswatch mission to neptune moonshine gold blue launch date

This includes everything from the addition of recycled gold plating, a secretly engraved number ‘3’, to pink accents and even a print made using traditional Swiss lanterns on the second needle of each varying edition. With that said, the case itself has remained the same overall, paying homage to the black seen on the original MoonSwatch.

For the MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune Moonshine Gold however, the watchmakers have elected to represent the parallels between blue moons and the MoonSwatch by means of using the Neptune colourway. Cast in a 42mm diameter case made of Swatch’s signature Bioceramic material, the watch also features a black strap with matching Neptune blue accents, inspired by the rare blue moon on 31 August.

MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune Moonshine Gold, swatch, moonswatch, omega
Image credit: Swatch

Naturally, being a Moonshine Gold watch, the chronograph also features a second needle plated using recycled gold sourced from a certified refinery that has worked in partnership with Swatch for the project. And to add to the lunar connection, each watch sold will come with a certificate to confirm that the second needle was indeed crafted under the spell of a full moon.

omega x swatch moonswatch mission to neptune moonshine gold blue limited edition

With that said, expect strong demand for the MoonSwatch Mission to Neptune Moonshine Gold watch, as in the case with its predecessors, this limited-edition design will only be sold for approximately one day. You can purchase yours on 30 August across Swatch boutiques and online in Singapore for SGD 376.

(Featured and hero image credit: Swatch)

Armed with an Advertising major from Lancaster University, Benjamin is a senior editor who has spent his time oscillating between the social media and digital media landscape since 2018. With a keen interest in fashion and good living, he has written for publications such as ERROR Digital, WORLD OF BUZZ, and KL Foodie. Beyond the keyboard, you can find him arms-deep in a thrift pile.

