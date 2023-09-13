Apple Event 2023: About the new iPhone 15s and Apple Watch Series 9

Every September like clockwork, Apple tempts the world with a slew of new devices, the most exciting of which is often the latest generation of the world’s favourite smartphone: the iPhone. This year is no exception, as the Cupertino-based tech giant officially releases the much-discussed iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, as well as upgraded takes on the Apple Watch.

Read on for a quick overview of the snazzy new gadgets.

Apple Event 2023: Your first glance at the new iPhone 15 models and Apple Watch Series 9

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now features an industry-first, colour-infused back glass with a matte touch.

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will showcase the Dynamic Island, which promises to change the way you interact with alerts and Live Activities. You might have already had a glimpse of this handy feature with apps like Grab, and it’s easily the most intuitive way of getting live updates without having to unlock your phone. With the new iPhone 15, this feature will extend to Maps, Music, and more.

Available in four pretty pastel colours – pink, yellow, blue, green – and black for those who reject colour in their lives, the smartphones will harness the upgraded performance of the A16 Bionic chip. Expect more efficiency, longer battery life, and smoother graphics, especially when you’re streaming your favourite videos or trashing your opponent in your favourite video game.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also be equipped with an advanced camera system, with a 48MP Main camera that gives users a new 24MP super-high-resolution default. This means you can expect incredible image quality with a practical file size that allows you to store and share conveniently. Like the iPhone 15 Pro models, you can take portraits without switching to Portrait mode (more on that below), and Night mode produces sharper details with more vivid colours.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at S$1,299 and S$1,449 respectively. Customers in Singapore will be able to pre-order theirs from at 8pm SGT this Friday, 15 September, with availability beginning Friday, 22 September.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Is this be the sexiest iPhone 15 Pro Max ever? Why, yes it is. It’s also the lightest. Fashioned with aerospace-grade titanium, the new smartphones are painfully chic, with a matte, brushed texture that’s quite a sophisticated turn from the more youthful chrome and glass finishing on the iPhone 14 pro models. This premium alloy also the highest strength-to-weight ratios of any metal, making this Apple’s lightest Pro lineup ever.

The A17 Pro powers the new-gen phones, and promises performance upgrades such as a new CPU that’s up to 10 percent faster, as well as a Neural Engine that’s up to twice as fast. The completely redesigned GPU within is also up to 20 percent faster and boasts of a new 6-core design that boosts performance and energy efficiency.

One of the biggest draws of the Pro models is its cameras, and Apple didn’t disappoint. Here, the advanced camera systems on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max both pack the equivalent of seven pro lenses.

Besides the three popular focal lengths for the Main camera — 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm — users can now also set their preference as a new default. The new Apple iPhone 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max provides the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone: 5x at 120 mm. This means that close-up shots and wildlife photos, as well as motion-heavy action from further distances can be captured better than ever, thanks to a combined optical image stabilisation and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module. This will be Apple’s most advanced stabilisation system yet.

If you’re a big fan of Portrait mode, you can now take portraits without having to switch to that particular mode. Simply tap to focus on a dog, cat, or person to prompt the phone to capture depth information, which will allow you to turn your shots into stunning portraits later in the Photos app on iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You’ll even be able to adjust the focus point after the photo has been taken.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at S$1,649, and will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at S$1,999, and will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Apple Watch series 9

The smartwatch that started it all is back for its ninth iteration, and as usual you can expect some pretty notable upgrades. Powered by the new S9 SiP, the watch is faster and even more performance-focused, with fresh perks such as the new double tap gesture. This allows users to control the watch using just one hand and without touching the display, executed by simply tapping the index finger and thumb of your watch hand together twice. The new feature will allow you to perform common actions such as answering and ending a call, or pausing music.

Other upgrades worth mentioning includes a brighter display, more efficient Siri, and the ability to access and log health data.

Meanwhile, watchOS 10 will see redesigned apps and a new Smart Stack feature, which shows relevant widgets only when they’re needed. Health buffs will appreciate the cycling and hiking features too, as well as the new tools to support mental health. Of course, expect fresh watch faces to don your Apple Watch, and highlights here include Snoopy, as well as a new one by Nike called Nike Globe, which lights up the lines on the globe with each passing second.

Notably, the Apple Watch series 9 is also Apple’s first carbon neutral product – if you pick any aluminium option with the new Sport Loop band.

Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes in starlight, midnight, silver, (PRODUCT)RED, and a new pink aluminium case, as well as stainless steel in gold, silver, and graphite cases. Customers in Singapore can order theirs today, with availability in stores beginning Friday, 22 September. Prices start from S$599.

Find out more about the new Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 here.