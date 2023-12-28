How to download public Instagram reels directly

Instagram is rolling out a host of new features to enhance user experience, with the latest update allowing you to download public Reels directly. The groundbreaking feature lets users download Reels uploaded by public accounts directly to their camera roll, and they’ll no longer have to rely on third-party apps to get hold of their favourite videos. Prior to this update, users could only save the Reels to view them later on the platform.

As for all creators who might be worried that their creative content will now be available for easy access, Instagram has granted some provisions. Here’s everything you need to know about Instagram’s latest update and how to exercise the feature.

Here’s how to download public Reels on Instagram

Informing users about the feature via his broadcast channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri mentioned, “Now anyone, anywhere on the globe, can easily download public Reels straight to their devices. No more dealing with the old way of saving Reels only within the Instagram app. Now, you don’t need to hunt for third-party apps to get Reels.”

Mosseri also confirmed that each downloaded Reel will come with a watermark showcasing the creator’s Instagram handle — similar to how it appears on TikTok. Initially launched in the US earlier this year, the feature is now available for users globally.

Follow these steps to download Instagram Reels:

Open the Reel of the public account you wish to download.

Tap on the ‘Share’ button.

From the list of options appearing at the bottom of your screen, choose ‘download’. And, it’s done!

Please note that if you download Reels that use a licensed audio clip, the saved version won’t have any sound. Only Reels with an original soundtrack will have audio in the downloaded clip.

Moreover, public accounts also have the option to disable downloads and have control over the distribution of their content.

Here’s how creators can disable the download of their Reels:

Go to ‘Settings’ and tap ‘Privacy’.

Select the ‘Reels and Remix’ option.

Switch off the ‘Allow people to download your Reels’ toggle button.

Also, the Reels download option is turned off by default for Instagram users below the age of 18. However, it can be turned on at any time.

Since the feature has just rolled out, it might not reflect in the ‘Settings’ of all account holders. Till then, wait patiently and also ensure that your Instagram is updated to the latest version.

(Hero and feature image credit: Freepik)