LG’s new Tone Free T90Q sets the tone for true wireless earbuds today

Now that the market’s well saturated with wireless earbuds, choosing the right pair for your needs and preferences can be daunting, not to mention frustrating. We’re not saying you can’t test every single pair at the store, but at some point even that will drive you crazy.

For those who want a no-nonsense pair that looks good, fits comfortably, and produces audiophile-approved sound, the LG Tone Free T90Q is a fantastic option. The latest to join the Tone Free series has been updated to fit into any lifestyle, particularly those who are constantly on the go.

The LG Tone Free T90Q is the brand’s flagship model for a reason. This year, the upgrades to both its hardware and software are significant, making these earbuds one of the best buys in the market today. Read on for some of the reasons why.

Ultra sleek and clean (quite literally)

With its pristinely white casing, matching buds, and a clamshell design, this pair of true wireless earbuds resemble a few others on the market – so how does it stand out? For one, they’re fairly small in size, so they’re portable and convenient, especially since it fits comfortably inside most jacket or jeans pockets.

When you’re done, the earbuds snap snugly back into the case to charge. One of the biggest pros of the Tone Free T90Q is undoubtedly the UV light within the case, which LG claims help sterilise all parts of the ear gels to reduce the chances of skin irritation. While this doesn’t remove debris or earwax, it’s still reassuring knowing that the earbuds are at least free from bacteria. The

Three differently sized silicon ear tips are available here, so you’ll find one that’s most comfortable. There are touch controls on the stem, but while they’re quite responsive it’s important to note that these aren’t pressure sensitive like the Apple Airpods today.

An audio experience like no other

For starters, the new earbuds are engineered with a new internal structure to accommodate the larger drivers, which also happen to be crafted from graphene. In simpler terms, this combination translates to dynamic, crisp sounds that are balanced and with lesser vibrations.

LG’s longstanding partnership with Meridian Audio also comes in handy here; the Meridian Headphone Spatial Processing was designed to create a more immersive listening experience, so you’ll get a fuller and more natural sound, whether you’re listening to the latest banger or a podcast. Paired with Meridian’s Perfect Balance technology, the T90Q earbuds keep the tonal balance consistent throughout, so the listening experience was definitely more enjoyable and pleasant.

The LG Tone Free T90Q earbuds are also the world’s first Dolby Atmos wireless earbuds with Dolby Head Tracking, whether you’re tuning in to music, movies, or video games. This is one of the earbud’s coolest features; the tech recalibrates the sound as you move your head, immersing you in an audio space that feels as if you’re in the thick of the action.

Then there’s the newly-added Snapdragon Sound Technology Suite. Previously only available on wired headphones, this feature not only provides 24-bit/96kHz of high-resolution audio, but also robust connectivity, low latency and crisp voice quality, perfect for those who make important calls throughout the day.

Upgraded noise cancelling

The active noise cancellation from the LG Tone T90Q is decent. Powered by a Double Step ANC Algorithm, which eradicates unpleasant feedback, the earbuds cancel external noises with a new filter while calibrating the position of the earbuds via the internal microphones to automatically adjust for optimal performance. Having said that, you’ll still be able to make out environmental sounds like say, when you’re on a bus, but it’s blocked out enough that you can listen to music without distraction.

Bass at the ready

The LG Tone Free T90Qs have been tuned to be an everyday companion, with a natural EQ that’s all-round friendly for all types of music. However, if you need the feel the shockwaves of bass physically pulsating through your body to get you through your morning commute, you won’t be disappointed. The LG Tone Free app gives you plenty of control over the earbuds, so you’ll be able to choose from either the five EQ presets that’s been tuned by Meridian Audio and LG, or set your own based on your preferences. Can’t decide? We recommend the “Bass Boost” preset, which brings just the right amount of bass instead of overpowering vocals.

Travel friendly

We’re not just talking about the fact that the entire product is essentially pebble-sized. With the provided USB-C to AUX cable, the case can be plugged into devices with no Bluetooth support, like treadmills, gaming consoles, and most importantly, airplane seats, to establish a wireless connection. This turns the case into a transmitter for the earbuds, and enables you to enjoy music or even a movie on an airplane without the hassle of tripping over wires or making do with poor quality audio.

Those who are always on the go will be pleased to know that battery life is quite substantial on these earbuds. A single charge delivers up to 9 hours of playtime on the earbuds alone, and up to 29 hours with a charging case.

Where can you buy the LG TONE Free T90Q wireless earbuds?

They’re available at LG official brand stores on KrisShop, Lazada, Shopee, as well as authorised retailers and distributors, including Audio House, Best Denki, COURTS, Harvey Norman, and iStudio.