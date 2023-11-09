10 most-visited websites in the world today

As the proud ‘Internet Generation’, we’ve lived, breathed and evolved with the growth of the Internet itself – from the good old Internet Explorer (which breathed its last in 2022) to the fast-paced Google Chrome. The ‘World Wide Web’ has changed the way we communicate, entertain, retrieve information, do business and more. Whether you want to change the world, one Tweet at a time, order your favourite burger from miles away or order groceries at the click of a button – the internet’s always at your disposal. Despite the internet brimming with so many websites and applications, people have stuck to a handful of pages when it comes to everyday usage. Let’s take you through some of the most-visited websites in the world.

No brownie points for guessing that ‘Google Search’ sits atop the popularity list, catering to all your most bizarre queries in seconds. The top 10 most-visited platforms include your favourite social media giants like Instagram and Facebook while the free online encyclopedia, Wikipedia, is also a frontrunner. Here are the most popular websites in the world, catering to all your endless scrolling sessions.

10 most-visited websites in the world

According to Similarweb’s ‘Top Websites Ranking’ list, here are the 10 most popular websites that enjoy the maximum traffic:

1. Google

Whether you’re quenching your curiosity with questions like ‘What would aliens look like’ or just looking up your symptoms when you’re unwell (we don’t advise this) – the Google search engine retrieves the most on-point results for all your first-world problems. Google’s popularity remains unparalleled on the internet, and it’s set to reign the web space for decades to come

2. YouTube

From the latest movie trailers and music videos to binge-worthy travel vlogs, Ted Talks and whatnot – YouTube is your one-stop destination for all things entertainment. Billions of us have enjoyed grooving to the quirky tunes of Baby Shark while others have soothed their souls with the heartwarming music video of See You Again. The platform is filled with creative talents releasing content every day to keep you hooked.

3. Facebook

Facebook is one of the earliest platforms that established the ‘social media’ we know today. It has helped us connect with many relatives/ friends, old and new, and continues to bridge gaps like never before. While most millennials and Gen-Z have lowkey ditched Facebook for newer social hubs like Instagram, TikTok and more, the former continues to be loved by generations worldwide.

4. Instagram

Launched as a photo-sharing platform in 2010, Instagram has catapulted into so much more than that in a decade. Whether it’s catching up on the latest beauty trends, shopping from the best homegrown Instagram labels or just fulfilling your stalking escapades by flipping through your friends’ stories – Instagram addiction is real. The platform has helped many people find supportive communities, strengthen their connections and unabashedly raise their voices for what’s right. With small businesses and influencers gaining widespread prominence on the platform, Instagram is now a great source of income for the youth. No wonder we’re hooked on it.

5. X (formerly Twitter)

The app that never fails to grab attention, thanks to the aftermath of Elon Musk’s takeover. X introduced the first-of-its-kind approach to socialising with the micro-blogging concept that lured everyone across the globe. Whether it was world leaders, notable celebrities or just common folk with an opinion and access to the internet – Twitter made sure everyone’s heard equally. Also, catching up on trends has never been easier, thanks to Twitter.

6. Baidu

While the rest of the world trusts Google as their saving grace, the Chinese rely on Baidu. The platform controls China’s search engine market with billions of searches per month. Baidu isn’t merely a search engine. It offers a plethora of services like travel sites, music platforms, translation services and much more to its users. Baidu commands the majority of the search market in China, delivering quality results for Chinese users.

7. Wikipedia

While the accuracy of Wikipedia can be dodgy in some places, it’s still our go-to place to dig out information about almost everything under the sun. Wikipedia’s all-encompassing articles familiarise you with the who, what, when, where and why of things and that’s really all we need. Isn’t it? There’s even a dedicated ‘Wikipedia: Why Wikipedia is so great‘ page on the platform. Need we say more?

8. Yahoo

The Internet in the 1990s was all about ‘Do you Yahoo?’ If you’ve followed the rise of the Internet, you know Yahoo was one of the pioneers of the early Internet era. If someone didn’t use Yahoo back then, they (literally) lived under a rock. Before Google, Yahoo was the search engine go-to. While it still exists today in much of the same capacity as its competitor, the craze has long gone. Nonetheless, with billions of users still flocking to the website, Yahoo continues to be one of the most visited websites in the world.

9. Yandex

Another search engine and web portal, Yandex is specifically designed for the Russian language. Launched in 1997, the multinational tech firm gained massive popularity when Russian Android phones decided to no longer use Google as a default search engine in 2017. While Yandex’s search results have often been questioned for misinformation and propaganda, many users still choose to put their faith in it.

10. WhatsApp

Abiding by its motto of ‘Simple. Secure. Reliable Messaging’, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging service by Meta. Famous for its end-to-end encrypted messages, the platform rides high on safety and security which is why many people still go back to it for all their content-sharing needs. WhatsApp allows users to communicate with people around the world without any barriers or privacy threats and can be installed on any device including Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, etc – making it one of the most popular websites in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the #1 most visited website in the world?

Google sits atop the list of the most visited and popular websites in the world.

What are the top 5 websites visited globally?

Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram as well as X (formerly Twitter) are the most popular websites globally.