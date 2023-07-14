10 best alfresco restaurants and terraces in Hong Kong this summer

Summer is here, but if you were looking to experience the heat in somewhere else other than Singapore, let us point you to Hong Kong, which takes the season quite seriously with a slew of activities. Other than heading to the city’s beachside restaurants or ice skating rinks, there are plenty of places to put on your seasonal “must-do” list. Another way to best enjoy the outdoors is in the city’s best alfresco spots. You may have your tried-and-true favourites, but for those itching to try something new, you’ve ended up in the right place. We’ve lined up 10 of the best terraces and alfresco restaurants in Hong Kong to fill up the rest of your warm-weather weekends with drinking, dining, and lounging outdoors.

Hong Kong has such an amazing skyline and postcard city views that are well worth soaking up. And what better way to soak ups both these views and the amazing summer heat than to dine outdoors at these best alfresco restaurants? Whether sky-high or along the street, this is the ultimate summer dining experience that you can’t miss.

From Paper Moon in Kowloon to Central’s H Queen’s and Southside at Komune, from tapas to very indulgent (but very necessary) afternoon teas, Hong Kong’s new decks and open-air hangouts are satisfyingly diverse for any occasion and mood, and are each worthy of a visit in their own right. All you have to do then is slather on that sunscreen, gather your BFFs and enjoy the best season of the year with good food.

(Hero and featured image credit: Louise)

10 best alfresco restaurants in Hong Kong today: