This abandoned Boeing 737 in Bali has been transformed into a luxury villa

There’s plenty of intrigue around abandoned jets. Some are turned into museums, some are displayed at various places to showcase their history, and some end up being party venues or restaurants. And now, an abandoned Boeing 737 will be transformed into a private luxury villa in Bali.

The aircraft, which was once on the fleet of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines, sits on the edge of a cliff, about 500 feet above the island’s Nyang Nyang beach. It was purchased by developer Felix Demin in 2021 and is currently being renovated into a swanky new home.

All the details about the Boeing 737-turned-private villa

The luxury villa, called Private Jet Villa By Hanging Gardens, in Bali will be available to rent once it is fully ready. Reports state that the tariff will be around USD 7,300 (approx. S$9,750) for a night. The sweet stay will have two bedrooms as well as a swimming pool and travellers can start bookings starting April this year.

The project is being spearheaded by Demin and investor Alexander Lebedev. Talking to CNN, Demin said that even before he bought the aircraft, he felt that it had the potential of being converted into a unique object, “and [I] decided to concentrate on creating a villa”.

The project, however, hasn’t been an easy one to accomplish. It took time and effort (two months, to be precise) to transport the aircraft to its present home, including planning, discussions and execution. “The fact is that Bali has very narrow roads and a lot of wires that hang quite low. We had a group of people who used special equipment to raise the wires higher so that the plane would not touch them during transportation,” Demin added.

Inside the Private Jet Villa By Hanging Gardens luxury villa

The villa can be reached via a staircase, that leads up to the main entrance. Inside, there’s a living room with a bar, sofa bed and a glass portal. The two bedrooms inside the structure have walk-in closets. The cockpit of the Boeing 737 has been converted into a large bathroom. Additionally, the outdoor space features not just a beautiful pool, but a fire pit, an outdoor lounge area and sun loungers, reports add.

All images credit: @privatejetvilla/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.