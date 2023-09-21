Lifestyle Asia
21 Sep 2023 02:45 PM

All you need to know about the Junji Ito Horror House exhibit coming to KL

Benjamin Wong

As September eventually reaches a close in the remainder of its waning weeks, fans of spooky fun can have plenty to look forward to in the spooky month of October, where Halloween festivities are afoot. There has never been a more perfect time to mark the occasion in Malaysia than by celebrating the works of renowned manga artist Junji Ito at the upcoming Junji Ito Horror House exhibit in KL.

Photos are from the Taiwan leg of the exhibit. Image credit: junjiitotw/Instagram

While Singapore has an exciting lineup waiting at Universal Studios Singapore’s Halloween Horror Nights 2023, there is no denying that Junji Ito’s Horror House will be a highlight for Halloween fans in the region.

The 60-year-old horror legend, whose macabre, morbid depictions of body and psychological horror, have easily come to define and shape a niche in Japanese entertainment, earning him mass acclaim across the globe. And now, Malaysian fans will be able to step into his world of unfathomable terrors during this two-month-long event.

About Junji Ito Horror House in KL, Malaysia

A touring exhibit that has already been showcased in a number of cities across Asia including Taipei and Bangkok, the aptly named Horror House aims to grant horror aficionados the opportunity to experience some of his famed short stories through an experiential journey spanning two separate halls.

junji ito, junji ito horror house, junji ito malaysia
Photos are from the Taiwan leg of the exhibit. Image credit: junjiitotw/Instagram

This includes terrifyingly accurate depictions of the spine-chilling, goosebump-raising tale of sentient tresses from The Long Hair in The Attic, to the homicidal, headless states of Headless Sculptures. It is readily evident that no detail was too small to recreate, with the hard lines of his graphic novels making a seamless translation into reality through the life-sized characters and immersive sets.

junji ito, junji ito horror house, junji ito malaysia
Photos are from the Taiwan leg of the exhibit. Image credit: junjiitotw/Instagram

Junji Ito’s Horror House is due to be held from 28 September 2023 to 30 November 2023, and occupy the events space at Lalaport BBCC in KL, Malaysia.

Tickets can be purchased both individually, or in a bundle of four. Visitors can choose between ticket admissions for a single hall, or both halls for the full Junji Ito experience.

  • Weekday individual ticket price (single hall): RM49 (approx. S$14)
  • Weekday individual ticket price (double hall): RM79 (approx. S$23)
  • Weekend individual ticket price (single hall): RM59 (approx. S$17)
  • Weekend individual ticket price (double hall): RM89 (approx. S$26)

Early birds making their ticket purchases before 29 September can enjoy an RM10 discount on the total cost of their tickets. Furthermore, each ticket purchase will come with one free exclusive mask, as well as an RM20 voucher that can be used to purchase official merchandise at the souvenir shop.

junji ito, junji ito horror house, junji ito malaysia
Photos are from the Taiwan leg of the exhibit. Image credit: junjiitotw/Instagram

On the other hand, those who go in groups can enjoy a special package price on their tickets. Each purchase of the bundle deals will come with redeemable freebies at the Junji Ito Cafe.

  • Group of four ticket price: RM249 (approx. S$73)
  • Group of eight ticket price: RM498 (approx. S$145)

Tickets can be purchased exclusively through Klook. For more information on the exhibit. visit their official site here.

(Hero and featured image credits: junjiitotw/Instagram)

Benjamin Wong

Armed with an Advertising major from Lancaster University, Benjamin is a senior editor who has spent his time oscillating between the social media and digital media landscape since 2018. With a keen interest in fashion and good living, he has written for publications such as ERROR Digital, WORLD OF BUZZ, and KL Foodie. Beyond the keyboard, you can find him arms-deep in a thrift pile.

