Lifestyle Asia
Home > Dining > Food > 6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today
6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today
Travel
27 Nov 2023 05:07 PM

6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today

Wi-Liam Teh
Senior Writer
6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today
Travel
6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today

The iconic pastry may not be as popular as the croissant, pain au Chocolat, or even Kouign Amann, but there’s no denying the satisfaction of a good, sumptuous apple strudel. The pastry can be found in a few places around Singapore, but if you’re heading to Malaysia’s KL and Selangor soon, you’ll want to make a detour to these spots for some of the best examples of the Viennese apple strudel.

It’s true that the apple strudel isn’t what many may consider a popular dessert here in Asia, to no fault of its own. The pastry is rarely found in patisseries and bakeries in the region, especially because it’s notoriously difficult to get right. The best strudel – essentially a layered pastry with a filling – requires a pastry dough that’s puffy, light, and crispy on the outside, a feat that’s all the more difficult with the addition of a fruit filling. Inside, the filling is deliciously fragrant with fresh apples, cinnamon, sugar, and raisins, sandwiched between generous pipings of fresh cream and custard.

If you’re already a fan of the apple strudel, then you’d have heard of a particular establishment in Perth, Australia by the name of Corica Pastries. Considered as one of the best in the world, it’s hard to put a candle to Corica when it comes to their apple strudel. With that said, it’s also worth noting that Klang Valley’s KL and PJ too has its fair share of bakeries serving the best versions of apple strudel in the country.

One such place is The Fruity Bakery & Cafe located in Klang, which many consider being the Corica Pastries of Malaysia. Of course, the list doesn’t stop there. If you’re looking to elevate your tea break or after-dinner dessert repertoire, read on to find out where you can find the best apple strudel around KL and Selangor.

(Hero and featured image credit: @jowiepeace/Instagram)

6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /6

Fruity Bakery & Cafe
Fruity Bakery & Cafe

Anyone who lives in Klang can attest that the Fruity Bakery & Cafe is one of the best there is when it comes to apple strudel in KL and PJ. Having been around the block for almost three decades, the bakery has managed to perfect its craft when it came to creating its apple strudel, even boasting to be the only bakery in Malaysia with the original strudel recipe from Perth, Australia. An entire box – which is about the same size as the one from Corica – will only set you back by RM30 (approx. S$8.60).

(Image credit: @fruity.bakery.cafe/Instagram)

Address
No. 107, Lebuh Turi, Off, Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Taman Chi Liung, 41200 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-3373 1071
Order here

2 /6

Foo Foo Classic Desserts
Foo Foo Classic Desserts

If you’re looking to class up your dessert dates, head over to Foo Foo Fine Desserts in KL’s TTDI. Here, you’ll find decadently plated desserts to go along with its homemade ice-cream. All of the desserts here are highly popular, but it’s the apple strudel that’s the star of the show, presented in a delicately wrapped pastry shell and paired with a black pepper mango ice cream.

(Image credit: @foofoodesserts/Instagram)

Address
64A, Jalan Burhanuddin Helmi, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2389 3155
Website here

3 /6

Kingstreet Café
Kingstreet Café

Kingstreet Café is a famed brunch cafe in Taman Seputeh that has been well loved for years for its delicious desserts and savouries. Its apple strudel is a popular choice amongst customers. Unfortunately, it’s also only available on weekends, which means that the dessert usually sells out before the end of the day. Be sure to head over early if you’re hoping for a taste of this hot seller.

(Image credit: Kingstreet Café/Facebook)

 

Address
621, Jalan 2/87g, Taman Seputeh, 58000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2276 2869
Website here

4 /6

Kenny Hills Bakers
Kenny Hills Bakers

First off, we have to point out that Kenny Hills Bakers doesn’t serve apple strudel. They do, however, serve a mean peach strudel and double chocolate strudel, so it warrants a special mention on this list.  The former sees juicy peach slices and fresh cream layered between ridiculously flaky puff pastry, while the latter sees chocolate cream, chocolate ganache, and a touch of salted caramel for a balanced, decadent dessert that you won’t forget anytime soon.

(Image credit: @kennyhillsbakers/Instagram)

Address
Lot B-2, Taman Tunku, Off, Jln Langgak Tunku, Bukit Tunku, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-6206 4111
Website here

5 /6

Strudel Bakery House @ Sri Petaling
Strudel Bakery House @ Sri Petaling

Boasting a pastry jacket that’s light, soft and flaky, as well as an apple filling that’s crunchy and soft at the same time, the apple strudels in this KL establishment promise to hit all the right spots for your afternoon tea. If you want variety, the bakery also has other fruity flavours like peach, strawberry, and mango.

(Image credit: Strudel Bakery House/Facebook)

Address
A-G-8 Endah Promenade , Jalan 3/149E Taman Sri Endah, Bandar Baru Sri Petaling, 57000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Website here

6 /6

Der Backmeister @TTDI
Der Backmeister @TTDI

For a more Austrian take on the apple strudel, visit Der Backmeister in KL’s TTDI, where the dessert is best known for being rustic, authentic, and delicious. The apples used here are slightly tart, which perfectly balances the buttery pastry shell and sweetness of the cream.

(Image credit: Der Backmeister/Facebook)

Address
40, Persiaran Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2856 0613
Website here
Desserts Malaysia food KL cafes apple strudel dessert cafes
6 places for the best apple strudel in KL and Selangor today

Wi-Liam Teh

Senior Writer

Wi-Liam is a geek at heart with a penchant for tattoos. Never without a drink in hand (preferably whisky, gin, or Guinness), he is also a writer by day and a keyboard warrior by night. On his day off, he masquerades as a streetwear and sneakerhead enthusiast while his bank account says otherwise.

 

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.