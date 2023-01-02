7 places for the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh and Penang

Now that Christmas is done and dusted, it’s time to get busy with the next big holiday: Chinese New Year 2023. If you’re in Malaysia or headed there from Singapore to get your Lunar New Year prep on, make a small detour to these places for the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh, Penang.
What is bak kwa?
Originating from the Fujian province of China, bak kwa is no longer the gastronomic prerogative of Hokkien descendants. Over the years, it’s been woven into the fabrics of Chinese society in Singapore and Malaysia. In Kuala Lumpur, the making of bak kwa is publicly exhibited in the Petaling Street locality, where the best grill masters still singe the meat over open fire, creating a visual spectacle that whets the appetite.
Pronounced “rou gan” in Mandarin or “yoke gone” in Cantonese, this jerky-like delicacy is perhaps better addressed by its Hokkien endearment of “bak kwa” among Malaysians.
Spiced, smoked, and charred to perfection, the best bak kwa reveals an irresistible umami flavour and sweet fragrance that you can smell from a mile away, so much so that few have the resolve to turn down a slice when offered. Even the most health-conscious might plan their cheat days around this Chinese delicacy. Although traditionally made from pork, several bak kwa purveyors have also created chicken, beef, and even mutton variations, as well as gourmet versions like truffle-flavoured wagyu and peppered Iberico pork to cater to bougie taste buds.
These tender slices of meat are sold throughout the year, but they’re especially sought-after during the Chinese New Year period. While usually reserved as gifts during this season, the snack’s traditional image as festive offerings has long been shed. If you want to venture out of the usual Singaporean versions, here’s where you’ll find the best bak kwa in Malaysia, specifically Klang Valley’s Kuala Lumpur and PJ, as well as Ipoh and Penang.
Where to find the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh, and Penang
With street-fronting shops and mall outlets located nationwide, this third-generation family business traces its provenance to Petaling Street in 1970, where the first outlet still stands. What began as a stall manned by the founder himself along with his wife, their business has since grown into an enterprise employing state-of the-art technology while still steadfastly honouring the recipe perfected by Mr and Mrs Khue. Today, the bak kwa offerings go beyond pork to also include chicken, cuttlefish, and even a Guiness-infused one. A pork version with less sugar is also available for the health conscious. There are 27 outlets in Malaysia, but drop by its headquarters for a taste of its famous Olaiya Toast.
Famous for being one of the best bak kwa institutions in KL, Loong Kee has been in the BBQ business since 1976 and can be found across major cities in Malaysia today. Drop by its unmissable flagship store on Jalan Alor, a street food haven in KL. Besides the classic chicken and pork flavours, Loong Kee also makes chilli and black pepper versions.
A second-generation family business that first started in 1972, Wing Heong still makes its bak kwa by hand, using the secret family sauce to achieve the signature savouriness that it’s best known for in Kuala Lumpur today. Its unique taste is the result of smoking the meat over a bamboo mesh. Its bak kwa contains no added preservatives, meat tenderisers, artificial colouring, or flavourings. If you want to be adventurous this Lunar New Year 2023, try its ostrich bak kwa.
Founded in 1978 in Petaling Street, Lim Meng Kee is better known today for its flagship store on Jalan Imbi that sells the ultra-decadent lobster bak kwa (pictured). A sign that the humble delicacy has truly taken flight, the crustacean signature creation was immensely popular among foreign tourists and locals alike. The business is now into its third generation and is helmed by two brothers.
Established in 1972 on Jalan Imbi – another street food haven in KL – Thin Heong underwent a rebranding exercise in 2009, shedding its previous monicker of Wing Hyeong. While it does offer one of the best traditional bak kwa in KL, we highly suggest you also pick up a packet of its indulgent BBQ Honey Bacon.
Hailing from Ipoh, Ban Lee Heong boasts over 40 years of expertise in crafting the perfect bak kwa. The secret to its exceptional taste lies in the founder’s insistence on handcraft using fresh meats, prioritising colour, fragrance and taste. It is the intoxicating charcoal whiff that makes Ban Lee Heong the go-to bak kwa brand in Ipoh.
A resourceful man, Mr Chong, the founder of Tuck Kee was already operating out of Penang’s Chowrasta Market as a trader, prior to founding his own bak kwa brand in 1979. He would prepare the meat at home, before selling it later at the market, at first to his family and friends. His bak kwa subsequently amassed a following. His siblings would later chip in to help him construct a shop that stands today on Jalan Kuala Kangsar.