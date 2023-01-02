7 places for the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh and Penang

Now that Christmas is done and dusted, it’s time to get busy with the next big holiday: Chinese New Year 2023. If you’re in Malaysia or headed there from Singapore to get your Lunar New Year prep on, make a small detour to these places for the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh, Penang.

What is bak kwa?

Originating from the Fujian province of China, bak kwa is no longer the gastronomic prerogative of Hokkien descendants. Over the years, it’s been woven into the fabrics of Chinese society in Singapore and Malaysia. In Kuala Lumpur, the making of bak kwa is publicly exhibited in the Petaling Street locality, where the best grill masters still singe the meat over open fire, creating a visual spectacle that whets the appetite.

Pronounced “rou gan” in Mandarin or “yoke gone” in Cantonese, this jerky-like delicacy is perhaps better addressed by its Hokkien endearment of “bak kwa” among Malaysians.

Spiced, smoked, and charred to perfection, the best bak kwa reveals an irresistible umami flavour and sweet fragrance that you can smell from a mile away, so much so that few have the resolve to turn down a slice when offered. Even the most health-conscious might plan their cheat days around this Chinese delicacy. Although traditionally made from pork, several bak kwa purveyors have also created chicken, beef, and even mutton variations, as well as gourmet versions like truffle-flavoured wagyu and peppered Iberico pork to cater to bougie taste buds.

These tender slices of meat are sold throughout the year, but they’re especially sought-after during the Chinese New Year period. While usually reserved as gifts during this season, the snack’s traditional image as festive offerings has long been shed. If you want to venture out of the usual Singaporean versions, here’s where you’ll find the best bak kwa in Malaysia, specifically Klang Valley’s Kuala Lumpur and PJ, as well as Ipoh and Penang.

Where to find the best bak kwa in KL, PJ, Ipoh, and Penang