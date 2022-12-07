8 best bars and beach clubs to party at on your next trip to Phuket

Phuket—with its beautiful beaches, renowned resorts, and delicious food destinations, it’s no wonder why it’s on the bucket lists of many people around the world. When you’re there, it’s very important to know where to drink, and which bar to go to. We have you covered. Here are the best bars and beach clubs to check out the next time you find yourself in Phuket.
Being the country’s largest island, Phuket is located in the southern province of Thailand, sitting among the white waves and blue skies of Andaman. It’s a popular destination for many reasons: the fine sands and palm trees gently moving to the breeze are enough to make both your mind and body relaxed. You crack on your favourite book, order a refreshing drink, and the world seems to slow down. The lively town makes it perfect to hang around in the evening, shopping for local street food and island fashion. After all, once you’ve discovered the comfy heaven that are elephant pants, you never really go back.
If you’re looking for something more active, Phuket is also home to a very energetic nightlife scene. From music bars, to nightclubs and parties, the city has it all. Here’s our pick of the best bars and beach clubs in Phuket.
Café Del Mar is a gorgeous beach club that serves guests nothing but glamour and sophistication. Their food menu is filled with mouthwatering delicacies, and the drinks menu is extensive—from wine to spirits and champagne. The international brand is known as a haven for music and entertainment, and those who have been to Ibiza will be very familiar. Remember those fire shows with people juggling poles and playing with fire? Café Del Mar Phuket also has those every weekend from 7pm onwards.
Sip (or chug) your choice of alcohol as you watch the sun go down the horizon at KUDO. You can do it while cosied up in a cabana, chilling on a sofa bed, relaxing on a sun bed, or cooling off by the pool. Plus, this place is home to some of the island’s best Italian food, with their ingredients shipped all the way from Italy, so don’t be afraid to order something to fill up your stomach every now and then. Reservations are recommended.
True to its name, the Red Hot Club features an amazing venue if you adore live music. It’s one of the favourites among both locals and international visitors in Patong, as they offer an incredible line up of rock bands and truly unmatched vibes to have a beer or two. There are attentive staff, reasonable alcohol prices, and their menu is also filled with savoury bar snacks that will soak up that alcohol pretty impressively. It’s one of those places that you’d try once because it looks fun, but end up going back again and again.
If you’re a blues fan, Rockin’ Angels is for you. They have it all—scrumptious snacks, local spirits, and blues loud enough to hear from the outside. The red brick walls of the bar are adorned with old records, movie posters, and beer signs that certainly contribute to the unique vibes of the place. Grab a beer and close your eyes as the bass is strummed. It’s as if you’re suddenly transported to a music bar in Chicago.
Get the most out of the afternoon’s golden hour glow at The Pavillion Phuket’s home bar. Their team of mixologists have handcrafted a menu full of classics with a twist, such as a White Negroni, Island Mai Tai, and Tropical Colada (yes, that makes the piña colada even more tropical). Coupled that with some pintxos, tapas, and the 360° panoramic view of Phuket, there’s no better place in the city to watch the sun set.
Catch Beach Club offers a plethora of good food and drink from day to night. The chic, modern venue is large enough to accommodate any party, and the alfresco bar, coupled with the swimming pool, will keep guests entertained the whole time. If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, Catch is also collaborating with Andaman Cruises. You can book your own fleet to see and explore all that the Andaman sea has to offer with the crew’s in-depth knowledge and first class service.
The photo explains it all, and it really says “good vibes only.” Baba Nest is housed in the Sri Panwa Phuket resort, and is ideal for a romantic getaway. The rooftop terrace is surrounded by an infinity pool, with blends in with the clear skies and the sparkling Andaman sea. Visitors can enjoy a curated selection of tapas, as well as an extensive list of drinks. If you’re looking for a new profile pic, this is the place.
Think of your favourite bar—the great drinks made by amazing mixologists, scrumptious snacks, and the best vibes. Now mix that with the unique, calming atmosphere that is Old Town Phuket—that’s Dibuk House. Adore the beautiful, chic interior as you take a sip of one of their signature cocktails. Try their “OG Milk Punch”, made with mekhong, dried banana syrup, passion fruit, and clarified goat milk. It’s a wild ride you’ve never seen before, in the best possible way.