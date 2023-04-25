5 best bars in Macau to bookmark when you’re in the Vegas of the East

Known and loved by many for its Vegas-like glitz and glamour, Macau predictably serves up some of the best tipples across the water. If you were in Hong Kong and wanted to indulge a little at this neighbouring island, here’s where to go.

Its bustling hotel scene showcases suave and atmospheric watering holes, whilst streets steeped in heritage hide away gems worth mining for. Looking forward to a weekend trip away? These best bars in Macau will take good care of you with their amazing atmosphere, and even better cocktails.

Our favourite bars in Macau:

Vida Rica Bar, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Macau

Looking for your next cocktail pitstop? Vida Rica‘s suave interior carved from natural stone and sensuous lighting (with a contemporary twist!) makes for a unique ambience that’s accessible all day. The feature glass wall boasting expansive views over the South China Sea and Nam Van Lake, means that Mandarin Oriental’a Vida Rica Bar makes for one of the best sunset-seeking spots in Macau. Check out its Art in Mixology menu that won the bar two awards – for the best bartender and the best hotel bar– at The Bar Awards Hong Kong and Macau 2019.

Vida Rica Bar, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, 945, Avenida Dr. Sun Yat Sen, NAPE, Macau, +853 8805 8928

The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, Galaxy Macau

One for whisky aficionados, The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge in Galaxy Hotel is, as you might expect, the first and only bar in Asia to feature Macallan as its signature whisky. Coveting a collection of over 400 malt whiskys, including the rarest selections from the Macallan Distillery, think: rich mahogany, leather arm chairs, vintage carpets and a roaring fireplace, a not-so-subtle nod to the bar’s Scottish roots.

The Macallan Whisky Bar & Lounge, 2/F, Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baia de Nossa Senhora da Esperanca, Macao, +853 8883 2221

Goa Nights

This trendy two-story restaurant come cocktail bar in Taipa Village is a must-visit for those seeking atmosphere, fun and excellent food and drink, more so since it made it to Asia’s 50 Best Bars Top 100. Expect piled-high plates of classic and modern interpretations of Indian and Goan cuisine as well as top-notch craft cocktails that pay homage to voyager Vasco da Gama’s journey from Portugal to India. The cocktail menu features nine inspired drinks packed full of spice and fruits that fuel the spirit Goa Nights.

Goa Nights, 118 Rua Correia Da Silva, Macau, +853 2856 7819

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge

Undeniably one of the best bars in Macau, and a go-to for residents and visitors alike, The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge is a classy abode for creative cocktails or a weekend G&T. Featuring unmissable views of Cotai, enjoy the live band over a spot of tapas or late afternoon high tea. Known and loved for its unbeatable gin offerings, the collection holds over 140 bottles. While most of the cocktail menu is juniper-berry based, there is still an array of expertly made tipples to choose from.

The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, 51/F, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Estrada da Baía, Tv. da Esperanca, Macao, +853 8886 6712

Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Overtly opulent in its decor, Wing Lei Bar in Wynn Palace embraces an 18th century feel fueled by chandeliers, emerald greens and semi-precious stones. Quite rightly nicknamed “the jewel box” this bar is as chic and glamourous as it sounds, where “even the artisanal ice served in each drink is sparkling and clear as a crystal.” Serving up a wide selection of cocktails and spirits, including gins and rare Japanese whiskies, each drink is paired with a modern twist and served in its intimate lounge steeped in luxury.

Wing Lei Bar, Av. da Nave Desportiva, Wynn Palace, Macau, +853 8889 3663

Featured and hero image courtesy of Goa Nights via Facebook