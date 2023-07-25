7 places for the best bingsu and kakigori in KL and Selangor today

Let’s face it: You’re not going to escape the tropical summer heat in Singapore if you’re only planning a short vacation to neighbouring KL and Selangor, but not all hope is lost yet. Here are some of the best bingsu and kakigori spots in the Klang Valley’s KL and Selangor to cool down at.

If you’re feeling the heat these past few days, or months and you’re in the mood for a refreshing dessert that’s not cendol or ABC, the fancier bingsu and kakigori are the perfect choices.

For those not in the know, bingsu is a traditional dessert in Korea that consists of fine shaved iced in flavours such as milk, chocolate or even green tea. For the ultimate indulgence, the mountain of ice is then topped with ingeolmi (korean rice cake), fresh fruit, and cereal flakes for crunch, followed by ice cream or gelato. The more traditional options also include condensed or fresh milk for extra creaminess.

Similarly, kakigori is a shaved ice dessert that hails from Japan, only instead of a milk-based shavings boasts lighter ice-based shavings. The flavours for kakigori come mostly from the syrup that’s drizzled on the ice, but condensed milk is also popular for adding a touch of sweetness and creaminess. Because it’s so refreshing, we’re not surprised the traditional summer treat in Japan has found its way to Southeast Asia, notably in Singapore and across the border in KL.

Today, you’ll find flavours that range from traditional like soy or matcha, to fruity – with strawberries, calamansi, and even durian. For a local twist, we’ve found cafes that’ll do a mean Milo dinosaur-inspired version, as well as the rose-flavoured bandung.

Whether you prefer classic flavours or trendy new options, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best bingsu and kakigori places in KL and Selangor.

Cool down at these best bingsu and kakigori cafes in KL and Selangor today