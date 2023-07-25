7 places for the best bingsu and kakigori in KL and Selangor today

Let’s face it: You’re not going to escape the tropical summer heat in Singapore if you’re only planning a short vacation to neighbouring KL and Selangor, but not all hope is lost yet. Here are some of the best bingsu and kakigori spots in the Klang Valley’s KL and Selangor to cool down at.
If you’re feeling the heat these past few days, or months and you’re in the mood for a refreshing dessert that’s not cendol or ABC, the fancier bingsu and kakigori are the perfect choices.
For those not in the know, bingsu is a traditional dessert in Korea that consists of fine shaved iced in flavours such as milk, chocolate or even green tea. For the ultimate indulgence, the mountain of ice is then topped with ingeolmi (korean rice cake), fresh fruit, and cereal flakes for crunch, followed by ice cream or gelato. The more traditional options also include condensed or fresh milk for extra creaminess.
Similarly, kakigori is a shaved ice dessert that hails from Japan, only instead of a milk-based shavings boasts lighter ice-based shavings. The flavours for kakigori come mostly from the syrup that’s drizzled on the ice, but condensed milk is also popular for adding a touch of sweetness and creaminess. Because it’s so refreshing, we’re not surprised the traditional summer treat in Japan has found its way to Southeast Asia, notably in Singapore and across the border in KL.
Today, you’ll find flavours that range from traditional like soy or matcha, to fruity – with strawberries, calamansi, and even durian. For a local twist, we’ve found cafes that’ll do a mean Milo dinosaur-inspired version, as well as the rose-flavoured bandung.
Whether you prefer classic flavours or trendy new options, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best bingsu and kakigori places in KL and Selangor.
Cool down at these best bingsu and kakigori cafes in KL and Selangor today
Hanbing Korean Dessert is considered to be one of the best bingsu shops in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, and for good reason. Constructed from extremely finely shaved ice, the bings us here are generously topped with fresh fruit like mango, blueberries, or strawberries. For a whole meal, order other savoury Korean dishes like the army stew, Korean fried chicken, or the now-famous Korean Eggu Sandeuwhici (egg sandwich).
If you’re a bingsu lover, we guarantee you’ll also adore the kakigori at Aftermeal Desserts. With three outlets in PJ and KL, Aftermeal Desserts is one of the trendiest spots in town to cool down at. For a refreshing dessert, opt for the Calamansi Yokan kakigori, which sees zesty calamansi jelly atop a mountain of even zestier ice. The bestseller here, however, is the Iron Lady Milk Tea, which comes a side of taro balls and pearls. Otherwise, the Royal Matcha Latte Kakigori won’t disappoint with its rich, bittersweet flavour.
MyKori Dessert Cafe is a contemporary version of the traditional Japanese dessert house, and has gained immense popularity in Malaysia since its inception in 2016 in Bandar Puchong Jaya. As of 2023, it has one of the highest number of outlets in Malaysia’s premium shaved ice dessert industry, with a total of 88 locations to date. The flavours here are extensive, ranging from chocolate banoffee and bandung, to mango cheesecake and Milo.
Soylab is a charming cafe that specialises in soy milk-based desserts. Those who’re vegan or suffer from lactose intolerance will find joy in this Klang Valley cafe, which offer a diverse range of soy milk bingsu options, including various flavours and toppings to satisfy different tastes and preferences. The cosy and simple setting of Soylab provides a comfortable and relaxing ambiance, making it a perfect place to unwind and indulge in some delectable soy-based treats.
Named after Miru, a friendly honey gnome who is known for her love for all things sweet, this dessert cafe has put itself on the radar of many locals and visitors for serving delicious sweet treats since 2015.
Miru Dessert Cafe prides itself on using only the finest ingredients to create its frozen desserts, which are sure to put a smile on your face. The menu at this charming cafe includes flavours such as roasted milk tea kakigori, mango sago kakigori, two-tone kakigori, and the Milo dinosaur kakigori. Whether you’re a hardcore dessert lover or simply want to to cool down from the heat, Miru Dessert Cafe is a must-visit spot that promises to provide a memorable experience.
For one of the best handcrafted kakigoris in Kuala Lumpur, head to Kakiyuki, where you’ll find the fluffy, delicate Japanese shaved ice dessert in abundance.
A unique dessert shop that specialises in handcrafted kakigori, Kakiyuki prides itself on quality, and often tops its dessert with quality fresh fruit. Each bowl is beautifully presented with an array of toppings and syrups to choose from too for maximum Instagrammability.
Mdm Beans cafe is a highly recommended place to visit in Klang Valley if you’re looking for a delicious cold dessert after a satisfying meal. This cafe is known for its specialty, bingsu. The green tea and chocolate bingsu are two of their most popular flavours, which are made using real green tea and chocolate instead of plain shaved ice with added flavouring.
When bingsu’s not enough to cool you down, Mdm Beans also offers a variety of other refreshing options that are perfect to indulge in on a hot day. Order the sparkling grapefruit, a delightful mix of marinated grapefruit, soda, and lemon which will quench your thirst and leave you feeling refreshed. If you’re in the mood for something savoury, try their chicken bulgogi sandwich, which is served with chips on the side.
