10 places for the best biryani in India today

For every Indian out there, biryani is not just a dish. Be it an elaborate recipe cooked on a lazy Sunday morning, or a quick meal for takeaway, biryani is a satisfying dish that always deliver. Singapore has a number of amazing biryani places, but were better for fans of the dish to enjoy the best, than in the country that it was invented: India. While the debate over which city has the best biryani continues, here are some legendary places that serve the best versions of the dish in India.

While Hyderabad claims they have the best biryani, Kolkata chooses to believe less is more with its subtle aromatic rice and the iconic potato (aloo). But we’re not here to settle debates, we (may) have a certain bias towards a particular kind of biryani though. Here are 10 places across India that will take you on a culinary journey, and show you how rice, meat, and spices can create magic on a plate.

10 places in India for the best biryani today:

Paradise Biryani, Hyderabad

Even if you have never been to Hyderabad, you still must have heard of Paradise. This biryani joint is so famed and loved, that it has become synonymous with the existence of the city. What started as a small canteen and cafe in Secunderabad in 1953, has become one of the best-selling biryani places in India. It is spread all across the state in multiple locations, and you will never find any branch empty at any point in time. That’s the power of Paradise Biryani.

Address: Multiple locations

Hotel Navayuga, Bengaluru

Speaking of the best biryani in India, dig into a delicious plate of chicken and mutton biryani at this Bengaluru biryani joint. Do not walk in expecting a lot of shine and glitter, it is a humble restaurant where food is the real hero. Our pro tip would be to pair it with a plate of chilli chicken to make your meal truly legendary.

Address: Aparna Complex, No 1, 7, SC Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560009

Aminia, Kolkata

The one place that Kolkatans need no introduction to, Aminia is every Bengali’s one true love. Long grain basmati rice, succulent mutton pieces cooked to perfection, and one piece of juicy potato, just the name Aminia is enough to stir up a Bengali’s emotions. Of course, it is spread across the city in different locations. But the OG outlet in New Market still draws the maximum crowd.

Address: Multiple outlets

Nagarjuna, Bengaluru

Spread across the city with multiple outlets, Nagarjuna is a celebration of local Andhra cuisine. Established over three decades ago, Nagarjuna today boasts of offering one of the best biryani in India. They have three variants of biryani – Kodi biryani, Tarkari biryani, and Mamsam biryani, to cater to people with different food habits. The best part about this place is that, even though the chain has grown over the years, they have not compromised with the taste.

Address: Multiple locations

Oudh 1590, Kolkata

Who thought that Bengalis would love and accept Awadhi biryani with open arms in the city of Kolkata? But Oudh 1590’s popularity is proof that Bengalis only know how to celebrate food without any discrimination. Oudh 1590 also sells Kolkata biryani, among other things, but the biggest hit is their Awadhi biryani that’s served in an earthen clay pot. Pair it with their delicious kormas and other gravies, and we promise you will keep coming back for more.

Address: Multiple locations

Wahid Biryani, Lucknow

Where else to go when you are craving authentic Awadhi biryani? If you are in Lucknow, you cannot leave without visiting Wahid Biryani in Aminabad Market. If meat and rice is a hit combo, Wahid Biryani delivers blockbusters on every plate. Order their Seekh kebabs to make the most of your flavourful meat and rice. Add in a bowl of sliced onions and some mint raita, and you have a winner.

Address: RWXG+7WR, Old Nazirabad Rd, Mohan Market, Khayali Ganj, Aminabad, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226018

Dastarkhwan, Lucknow

A visit to Lucknow can never be complete with just one biryani joint, can it? A very popular biryani place in the city, Dastarkhwan is a true reflection of the Land of Nawabs and what a feast looks like in a royal city. A plate of Mutton biryani here can light up even the worst days for you. Oh, and did we mention the mouth-watering Mutton chops? You need to check out this place ASAP!

Address: 3, Quinton Rd, Kaiserbagh Officer’s Colony, Qaisar Bagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001

Andhra Bhavan, Delhi

Where else to get the most authentic and genuine Andhra food in the capital? The state bhavan of Andhra Pradesh in Delhi is the best place to head to. Bringing the local cuisine of Andhra at subsidised rates, the meals and thalis here a big hit. But their biryanis here are a must-try. At almost 1/3rd the price as compared to the fancy restaurants outside, the food is top-notch and makes no compromise!

Address: 1, Ashoka Rd, Hyderabad House, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Zam Zam, Kolkata

One of the newer biryani joints that has become popular in no time, Zam Zam has amassed a huge loyal following by now. How, you ask? Simply by serving one of the best biryani in India, and by staying consistent. Their Beef biryani and chaap are their biggest hits to date. But if you thought that meant their Mutton and Chicken biryanis are any less, you couldn’t be more wrong. Situated at Park Circus, the biryani hub of the city, Zam Zam stands tall among its many competitors.

Address: Multiple outlets

Hotel Shadab, Hyderabad

In the old city of Hyderabad, Hotel Shadab is a restaurant that has acquired a cult status for itself. The moment you dig into their biryani, you will know why! If we have to gloat about anything other than the taste, it would be the quantity. One plate of special biryani is enough to fill two adults, and you don’t even have to burn a hole in your pocket.

Address: Madina Circle, 21-1-140-144, Near High Court, High Court Rd, Charminar, Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500012

(Hero and featured credit: The Washington Post / Contributor/Getty Images)