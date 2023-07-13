Singaporeans and those residing in KL aren’t stranger to the gloriously sugared snack that is the donut (or doughnut). With the arrival of Mister Donut in Singapore, it’s safe to say that we’ve have developed a new appetite for the snack. If you’ve gone through the list here, there’s more good donuts and bombolonis to be found across the causeway in KL and Selangor, where some of the best bakeries have whipped up their own versions.

Doughnuts have been a popular fixture in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia for decades now, with the most basic iteration of the recipe often representing a childhood core memory for many who’ve grown up eating the ringed, golden glory with a diabetes-inducing coat of powdered sugar for 50 cents a pop. Universally adored by those who have a penchant for the sweeter things in life, the snack was made famous by the likes to Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts, which churned out decadently-filled or glazed rings and pillows by the hundreds to hungry folks craving a sweet treat.

But the humble donut has experienced quite the glow-up over the years, thanks to local bakers in Malaysia, namely KL and Selangor, who have taken it upon themselves to transform the humdrum grab-and-go old-school bites into some of the best artisanal confections in the Klang Valley. This is especially true with the recent surge of interest in bomboloni donuts, which are traditionally stuffed with silky Italian pastry creams of various flavours. In these Malaysian establishments, some have even gone the extra mile to give them local savoury twists.

Whether you’re hoping to relive nostalgia, want to make your boring afternoon in the office fun again, or simply craving a sweet treat, here’s where to get the best doughnuts and bombolonis in KL and Selangor today.

(Hero and featured image credit: Hari Hari Dough)

8 places for the best donuts and bombolonis in KL and Selangor today: