Singaporeans and those residing in KL aren’t stranger to the gloriously sugared snack that is the donut (or doughnut). With the arrival of Mister Donut in Singapore, it’s safe to say that we’ve have developed a new appetite for the snack. If you’ve gone through the list here, there’s more good donuts and bombolonis to be found across the causeway in KL and Selangor, where some of the best bakeries have whipped up their own versions.
Doughnuts have been a popular fixture in Singapore and the rest of Southeast Asia for decades now, with the most basic iteration of the recipe often representing a childhood core memory for many who’ve grown up eating the ringed, golden glory with a diabetes-inducing coat of powdered sugar for 50 cents a pop. Universally adored by those who have a penchant for the sweeter things in life, the snack was made famous by the likes to Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts, which churned out decadently-filled or glazed rings and pillows by the hundreds to hungry folks craving a sweet treat.
But the humble donut has experienced quite the glow-up over the years, thanks to local bakers in Malaysia, namely KL and Selangor, who have taken it upon themselves to transform the humdrum grab-and-go old-school bites into some of the best artisanal confections in the Klang Valley. This is especially true with the recent surge of interest in bomboloni donuts, which are traditionally stuffed with silky Italian pastry creams of various flavours. In these Malaysian establishments, some have even gone the extra mile to give them local savoury twists.
Whether you’re hoping to relive nostalgia, want to make your boring afternoon in the office fun again, or simply craving a sweet treat, here’s where to get the best doughnuts and bombolonis in KL and Selangor today.
8 places for the best donuts and bombolonis in KL and Selangor today:
A COVID-19-home-business-turned-success story, Dough by Meg first got its start over social media when founder Meggie made the bold leap to experiment with bomboloni recipes from her own kitchen, before selling them to close friends who gave great positive feedback. After seeing success with her online delivery venture, she made the eventual transition into a physical store, which now welcomes constant crowds over the weekends.
Bomboloni donuts are Dough by Meg‘s claim to fame, with each batch sold in-store being freshly made with rigorous consistency. Their French Earl Grey and Strawberries and Cream bomboloni donuts continue to remain enduring favourites, but savoury fillings such as Sesame Cream Cheese Garlic are also available.
Helmed by sibling duo Sharifah Nur Ilisa and Syed Mohd Ilyas, Sugar and I is another home delivery success story turned ‘cake shop’ which now specialises in bomboloni donuts, as evidenced by their vast selection of flavours. Their best-selling claims to fame include the ever-popular Lotus Biscoff bomboloni and the Matcha bomboloni, made using a specialty blend of matcha powder from Niko Neko. For a full meal, grab savoury bombes with fillings such as Chicken or Beef Rendang too. While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up the delicately airy Japanese cream puffs that the bakery aces too.
There isn’t a shortage of home bakers across the Klang Valley who offer delicious selections of donuts and bombolonis that are ready to be delivered right to your doorstep, and one of the best in KL includes The Doughnads, which was founded by certified pastry chef and self-dubbed dessert connoisseur, Nadia.
The Gasket Alley is no doubt the enclave du jour for those living around Petaling Jaya. But if you’re visiting with the single-minded intention of sinking your teeth into some of the best artisanal donuts in KL, then look no further beyond the cheery, sky-blue facade that leads into HALO Donut. Sourdough donuts are the name of the game here; cloud-like in their consistency, these babies have attracted a sizeable fanbase since her days of operating a by-order only online business through Instagram. The sourdough recipe for her doughnuts shine through here, and pairs perfectly with fillings such as
Style is to be expected of a bakery and cafe whose expertise lies in a selection of baked goods made using French choux pastry. If a croissant or Paris Brest doesn’t appeal to you, order one (box) of their bombolonis. Flavours to order include Ferrero Rocher – which come generously filled with chocolate hazelnut cream, chocolate hazelnut jam, and roasted hazelnut – while the Frasier is a lighter alternative with fresh strawberries and Mousseline cream.
Hidden in the basement of SS17’s Seventeen shopping mall, you will chance upon Basket Break Bakehouse, a modest bakery that is best known in the Klang Valley for delicious sourdough donuts. The dough here requires a multi-stage fermentation process that can take anywhere between two to three days, and perfectly complement flavours such as vanilla bean brûlée, pistachio mascarpone, and tangy lemon curd.
Hari-Hari Dough in Klang Valley’s Petaling Jaya is best known for their fluffy donuts that are decadent and worth all your calories. Although ‘hari hari’ means every day in Malay, the shop ironically only operates on the weekends. Still, a week’s wait is worthwhile here. The “chubby BBs” – as the bakery calls them – sees memorable flavours that range from Sugar & Spice (a classic sugar and cinnamon topping) and Pancakes (with maple syrup and vanilla sugar glaze), to Stingless X Salty (with trigona honey and sea salt flakes).
Because they’re each lovingly handmade, the donuts here are churned out in small batches to ensure consistency of quality. Little wonder then, that they’re usually snapped up in a matter of hours. The donut flavours here are rather sophisticated too, with varities such as yuzu crème brûlée, Madagascar vanilla bean, and Pandan Creme being best sellers in his KL establishment.
