5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today
08 Nov 2023 05:00 PM

5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today
5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

It’s like they always say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you’re looking for delicious food in the mornings during your visit to Ampang, here’s where you can have some of the best breakfasts in the Kuala Lumpur city district.

The neighbourhood is rife with delicious food, but it’s not just the hawker fare and local restaurants that are worth your calories. The feasting in Ampang starts in the morning at these best cafes in the neighbourhood, which offer breakfast menus that are nutritious, hearty, and tasty – the perfect way to start your day.

best ampang breakfast cafe kenny hills bakers kuala lumpur malaysia croissant pastry

Over the weekends, these best breakfast cafes in Ampang also double up as brunch spots. Expect a generous spread at popular names like Kenny Hills Bakers, RGB Coffee, and 28 Fireplace that range from local fare like nasi lemak to Western staples like Eggs Benedict. Those who prefer sweets in the AM will be pleased to know that French toasts, French pastries, and waffles are a big part of the menus at these establishments, so you’ll want to gather your best mates and girlfriends the next time you visit.

(Hero & Featured Image credit: Kenny Hill Bakers)

5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang to visit today:

1 /5

28 Fireplace
28 Fireplace

Tucked in the heart of Ampang is where you can find the best-hidden gems all under one shop lot — 28 Fireplace is one of it. The cafe is widely known for its delightful all-day brunch menu, hearty mains, and freshly brewed coffee. This joint is a great place to start your day right – we recommend ordering the Fireplace Biggie and French Toast. If you’re an egg lover, then the Fireplace Eggs Benedict is splendid too.

(Image credit: @28fireplace/Instagram)

Address
28, Persiaran Ampang, Desa Pahlawan, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 10-281 7328
Website here

2 /5

RGB Coffee at the Bean Hive
RGB Coffee at the Bean Hive

One thing we love about RGB Coffee is how accommodating they are to all dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. If you’re an early riser, you can catch the breakfast menu but don’t fret – there’s the all-day breakfast menu too. You’re spoiled with choices when you plan your visit to takeaway. From Brioche Toast with Coconut Kaya & Butter to Big Breakfast (you can opt for a Vegan Breakfast too) and the Russet Potato Rosti with tempeh bacon, spinach and creamy vegan cashew cream – it’ll be hard to decide on just one.

(Image credit: @fanny_ho3021/Instagram)

Address
35, Jalan Damai, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2181 1329
Website here

3 /5

Kenny Hill Bakers
Kenny Hill Bakers

Are you craving for something sweet, savoury, or maybe even both? Trust Kenny Hills Bakers to make your breakfast spread dreams come true. From pastries to a wide selection of egg dishes and signature sandwiches; take your pick and get creative when you’re in charge of breakfast in the morning. We have our eye on the smoked salmon bagel and the truffled eggs and smoked salmon. Be sure to give the restaurant a call if you’re planning to order ahead or simply drop by the outlet.

(Image credit: @kennyhillsbakers/Instagram)

Address
241-B Lorong Nibong, Off, Jalan Ampang, Wilayah Persekutuan, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-4265 2020
Website here

4 /5

Soul Sacrifice
Soul Sacrifice

If you live in Desa Pandan, it’s no surprise to spot Soul Sacrifice on our list as this neighbourhood cafe in the suburbs is well-known for its coffee selections and delicious healthy options. You’ve got the Den Haag (creamy scrambled eggs on wholemeal toast with deep-fried siakap fillet), Beetroot Hummus Toast and the Falafel Pitas. Just by reading that, you’ll find that the breakfast options are unique compared to a regular breakfast menu, but we know it’s worth the try for a dining experience at home.

(Image credit: @soulsac/Instagram)

Address
38, Jalan 4/76c, Desa Pandan, 55100 Wilayah Persekutuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-9201 3596
Website here

5 /5

The Daily Grind Ampang
The Daily Grind Ampang

Burger fans, we saved the best for last. Famously known for its crafted gourmet burgers, The Daily Grind is the place to be if you’re on a hunt for mouth-watering burger selections. To match the cuisine, the breakfast menu is served with unexpected combinations like Pancakes topped with Beef Bacon and Maple Syrup, Breakfast Chicken/Beef Burger, the Hangover Breakfast and more. Get ready for a filling meal because it’s going to be worth the calories, we guarantee.

(Image credit: @thedailygrind_kl/Instagram)

Address
26, Persiaran Ampang, Desa Pahlawan, 55000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-4265 7600
Website here
Travel Kuala Lumpur Malaysia KL Asia Cafes Breakfast Ampang KL cafes
5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

Amalina Anuar

Senior Writer

Amalina seeks joy in writing the ins and outs of the fashion, dining and beauty world. When she’s not stalking for her next handbag purchase, you can find her binge-watching the latest tv series, testing out beauty products or singing her heart out at concerts. As a part-time spin instructor, she uses music as a quick escape, which explains why she’s always bopping her head to a good tune, no matter where she is. Amalina is a fashion journalism graduate from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco and has always loved exploring big cities.

