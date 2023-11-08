5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

It’s like they always say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you’re looking for delicious food in the mornings during your visit to Ampang, here’s where you can have some of the best breakfasts in the Kuala Lumpur city district.
The neighbourhood is rife with delicious food, but it’s not just the hawker fare and local restaurants that are worth your calories. The feasting in Ampang starts in the morning at these best cafes in the neighbourhood, which offer breakfast menus that are nutritious, hearty, and tasty – the perfect way to start your day.
Over the weekends, these best breakfast cafes in Ampang also double up as brunch spots. Expect a generous spread at popular names like Kenny Hills Bakers, RGB Coffee, and 28 Fireplace that range from local fare like nasi lemak to Western staples like Eggs Benedict. Those who prefer sweets in the AM will be pleased to know that French toasts, French pastries, and waffles are a big part of the menus at these establishments, so you’ll want to gather your best mates and girlfriends the next time you visit.
(Hero & Featured Image credit: Kenny Hill Bakers)
5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang to visit today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Tucked in the heart of Ampang is where you can find the best-hidden gems all under one shop lot — 28 Fireplace is one of it. The cafe is widely known for its delightful all-day brunch menu, hearty mains, and freshly brewed coffee. This joint is a great place to start your day right – we recommend ordering the Fireplace Biggie and French Toast. If you’re an egg lover, then the Fireplace Eggs Benedict is splendid too.
(Image credit: @28fireplace/Instagram)
One thing we love about RGB Coffee is how accommodating they are to all dietary restrictions by offering gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. If you’re an early riser, you can catch the breakfast menu but don’t fret – there’s the all-day breakfast menu too. You’re spoiled with choices when you plan your visit to takeaway. From Brioche Toast with Coconut Kaya & Butter to Big Breakfast (you can opt for a Vegan Breakfast too) and the Russet Potato Rosti with tempeh bacon, spinach and creamy vegan cashew cream – it’ll be hard to decide on just one.
(Image credit: @fanny_ho3021/Instagram)
3 /5
Are you craving for something sweet, savoury, or maybe even both? Trust Kenny Hills Bakers to make your breakfast spread dreams come true. From pastries to a wide selection of egg dishes and signature sandwiches; take your pick and get creative when you’re in charge of breakfast in the morning. We have our eye on the smoked salmon bagel and the truffled eggs and smoked salmon. Be sure to give the restaurant a call if you’re planning to order ahead or simply drop by the outlet.
(Image credit: @kennyhillsbakers/Instagram)
4 /5
If you live in Desa Pandan, it’s no surprise to spot Soul Sacrifice on our list as this neighbourhood cafe in the suburbs is well-known for its coffee selections and delicious healthy options. You’ve got the Den Haag (creamy scrambled eggs on wholemeal toast with deep-fried siakap fillet), Beetroot Hummus Toast and the Falafel Pitas. Just by reading that, you’ll find that the breakfast options are unique compared to a regular breakfast menu, but we know it’s worth the try for a dining experience at home.
(Image credit: @soulsac/Instagram)
Burger fans, we saved the best for last. Famously known for its crafted gourmet burgers, The Daily Grind is the place to be if you’re on a hunt for mouth-watering burger selections. To match the cuisine, the breakfast menu is served with unexpected combinations like Pancakes topped with Beef Bacon and Maple Syrup, Breakfast Chicken/Beef Burger, the Hangover Breakfast and more. Get ready for a filling meal because it’s going to be worth the calories, we guarantee.
(Image credit: @thedailygrind_kl/Instagram)