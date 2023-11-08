5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur today

It’s like they always say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you’re looking for delicious food in the mornings during your visit to Ampang, here’s where you can have some of the best breakfasts in the Kuala Lumpur city district.

The neighbourhood is rife with delicious food, but it’s not just the hawker fare and local restaurants that are worth your calories. The feasting in Ampang starts in the morning at these best cafes in the neighbourhood, which offer breakfast menus that are nutritious, hearty, and tasty – the perfect way to start your day.

Over the weekends, these best breakfast cafes in Ampang also double up as brunch spots. Expect a generous spread at popular names like Kenny Hills Bakers, RGB Coffee, and 28 Fireplace that range from local fare like nasi lemak to Western staples like Eggs Benedict. Those who prefer sweets in the AM will be pleased to know that French toasts, French pastries, and waffles are a big part of the menus at these establishments, so you’ll want to gather your best mates and girlfriends the next time you visit.

(Hero & Featured Image credit: Kenny Hill Bakers)

5 best breakfast cafes in Ampang to visit today: