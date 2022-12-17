Lifestyle Asia
5 best brunch spots to see and be seen at in Phuket
17 Dec 2022 09:30 AM

5 best brunch spots to see and be seen at in Phuket

Natasha Sethi
5 best brunch spots to see and be seen at in Phuket
5 best brunch spots to see and be seen at in Phuket

Phuket is known for its beaches and bars, but the next time you’re on the island, check out these five best brunch spots in Phuket.

Besides stunning beaches, exquisite pool villas, and buzzy beach bars, the tropical paradise is also home to some of the coolest spots to see and be seen at in the late afternoon. From signature hotel brunches to charming eateries, here’s where to brunch the next time you’re in Phuket, especially after a crazy night out. After all, brunch is not just a meal, it’s a lifestyle. 

(Hero and featured image credit: Trisara)

5 best brunch spots in Phuket:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Seafood at Trisara
Seafood at Trisara

Located within the renowned resort Trisara, Seafood at Trisara is one of the most sought-after brunch spots in Phuket. Expect a luxurious dining experience accompanied by ocean vistas and live music. If you’re one for seafood and cherish the finer things in life, this is the place to brunch at. 

Cuisine: Seafood, open barbecue
Best for: Sunday jazz brunch 

[Image credit: Trisara]

Address
หมู่ที่ 6 60/1 ถนน ศรีสุนทร Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand
Phone
+66 76 310 100
Website here

2 /5

Endless Summer Phuket  
Endless Summer Phuket  

From clothes to home decor to food, Endless Summer Phuket is a one-stop destination redefining the boho-chic aesthetic. Cosy, cute, and charming, head over to this beautiful boho boutique and café to brunch away and shop away. 

Cuisine: Mediterranean, bakery
Best for: Boho-chic lovers 

[Image credit: Endless Summer Phuket] 

Address
175 Yaowarad Rd, Tambon Talat Nuea, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket 83000, Thailand
Phone
+66 96 757 7541
Website here

3 /5

Gallery Cafe Phuket
Gallery Cafe Phuket

With four branches around the island, the European-style eatery Gallery Cafe Phuket is a must-try brunch spot. All things healthy and hearty, their inclusive, creative menu offering a wide variety of delicious recipes guarantees there’s something for everyone. 

Cuisine: European, Thai, healthy
Best for: When you don’t know what to eat

[Image credit: Gallery Cafe Phuket]

Address
39, 78 ซอย ไสยวน Rawai, Town, Phuket 83130, Thailand
Phone
+66 76 625 017
Website here

4 /5

Boost Café & Restaurant
Boost Café & Restaurant

For a great-tasting brunch, consider Boost Café & Restaurant for your brunch on the island. Managed by Master Chef-winner Nikola and creative entrepreneur Matt, this lifestyle dining spot offers everything from archetypal brunch options to more local dishes. With their selection, diners are spoilt for choice. 

Cuisine: Intercontinental
Best for: Good food and good vibes 

[Image credit: Boost Café & Restaurant]

Address
39/38 หม1, Rawai, Mueang , Phuket, Thailand
Phone
+66 65 264 9792
Website here

5 /5

Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro
Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro

Vegans, we’ve got something for you here. If you’re in search of a healthy, vegan brunch, Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro is it. Their innovative signatures include Konjac Noodle with Misro Cranberry Sauce, Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Cashew Tarragon Sauce and Shiitake, and so much more.   

Cuisine: Vegan, healthy, vegetarian
Best for: Food that will make you forget you’re on a diet 

[Image credit: Raw Cafe & Vegan Bistro]

more information
5 best brunch spots to see and be seen at in Phuket

Natasha Sethi

An animal-loving activist with a fervor for writing, designing, and anything creative. Natasha's hobbies include obsessing over golden retrievers & ocean swimming.

 
