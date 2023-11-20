5 best cafes in Janda Baik for good food and coffee today

If you’re planning a proper escape to nature for your next trip to Malaysia, you’ll want to put Janda Baik on your map. The village in Bentong District, Pahang, is located just less than an hour away from Kuala Lumpur and Genting Highlands by car, and is the perfect countryside destination, with scenic holiday areas and recreational parks to rest and relax in. If you’re a big foodie, you can also rest easy knowing that Janda Baik is home to some of the best cafes, where you’ll get to enjoy good coffee, food, and the best sunsets you’ll ever lay your eyes on.
Janda Baik is one of the most underrated holiday spots in Malaysia. With its beautiful lush greenery, mountainous roads, and scenic hiking trails, the village provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing vacation away from Singapore – without having to take a flight too.
It might already be a big hit amongst coffee connoisseurs, thanks to the cafes which pride themselves on serving the best roasts and brews, but Janda Baik continues to draw in tourists who are seeking equally good food. These cafes below offer everything from flaky French croissants with mochi and yuzu filling, to traditional Malay dishes like nasi lemak, making it a destination for every type of foodie.
If you’re seeking new places to explore in Malaysia, these best cafes in Janda Baik promise the perfect respite after those scenic drives.
(Hero and featured image credit: Pineyard)
5 best cafes to visit in Janda Baik today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Famed for its extensive coffee menu, Pintô Coffee’s freshly roasted coffee uses beans from Gayo Highlands in Central Aceh, Sumatra. You can expect an earthy yet fruity aroma with every sip. The open-concept cafe provides a laidback atmosphere surrounded by greenery and sounds of nature. With an interior resembling a treehouse, the rustic and airy space is just what you need for cosy downtime. The highlights include the bestselling Avocoffee for its creamy blend of iced arabica espresso and avocado.
(Image credit: @aisucreamm/Instagram)
Another cafe worth adding to your to-do list is Pineyard cafe. Adored for its minimalist interior and quaint ambience, Pineyard offers an experience like no other. For the perfect photo op, step outside and be mesmerised by the stunning view. The fusion menu features the Western favourites with an Asian twist such as Salted Egg Pasta, Chicken Chop and more. The breakfast selections range from the Big Breakfast to Eggs Benedict and Avocado Toast. Don’t forget to add their signature latte and matcha latte to your order.
(Image credit: @pineyard.jandabaik/Instagram)
After a day of exploring Janda Baik, it’s time to replenish the energy expended with delicious grubs. Nero Bianco Deli is a favourite among locals and tourists. The menu comprises appetising Western favourites from burgers and steak to pasta and more. The price is pocket-friendly, and the servings are generous too. The outdoor dining experience is a great way to relish the weather and lush greenery. Pop by for a quick caffeine fix and order their signature espresso and latte.
(Image credit: @azweenashikin_aannasril/Instagram)
For a spot of calm and tranquility, head to The Lemuni, where Malay culture and architecture meet delicious, authentic Malay cuisine. Housed within an exact replica of old Terengganu palaces, the Janda Baik cafe is suitably rustic and homely, with a menu that comprises nasi lemak, roti canai, and more. If you’re a caffeine addict, order the kopi tanak, which is prepared traditionally for a strong aroma and rich taste.
(Image credit: The Lemuni/Facebook)
Kopi Padang Restaurant is one of the most popular breakfast spots in Janda Baik, and for good reason. The coffee here is brewed from homegrown coffee beans, with each cup meticulously crafted at the optimum temperature for the perfect aroma. Breakfast staples worth your calories here include the roti goyang, nasi lemak ayam berempah, and roti bakar.
(Image credit: @yz_7/Instagram)