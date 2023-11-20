5 best cafes in Janda Baik for good food and coffee today

If you’re planning a proper escape to nature for your next trip to Malaysia, you’ll want to put Janda Baik on your map. The village in Bentong District, Pahang, is located just less than an hour away from Kuala Lumpur and Genting Highlands by car, and is the perfect countryside destination, with scenic holiday areas and recreational parks to rest and relax in. If you’re a big foodie, you can also rest easy knowing that Janda Baik is home to some of the best cafes, where you’ll get to enjoy good coffee, food, and the best sunsets you’ll ever lay your eyes on.

Janda Baik is one of the most underrated holiday spots in Malaysia. With its beautiful lush greenery, mountainous roads, and scenic hiking trails, the village provides the perfect backdrop for a relaxing vacation away from Singapore – without having to take a flight too.

It might already be a big hit amongst coffee connoisseurs, thanks to the cafes which pride themselves on serving the best roasts and brews, but Janda Baik continues to draw in tourists who are seeking equally good food. These cafes below offer everything from flaky French croissants with mochi and yuzu filling, to traditional Malay dishes like nasi lemak, making it a destination for every type of foodie.

If you’re seeking new places to explore in Malaysia, these best cafes in Janda Baik promise the perfect respite after those scenic drives.

(Hero and featured image credit: Pineyard)

5 best cafes to visit in Janda Baik today: