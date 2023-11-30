Lifestyle Asia
11 best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch fare today
30 Nov 2023

Jethro Kang
It’s a well-known fact that Johor Bahru (aka JB) is the long weekend shopping and dining destination for Singaporeans. From single-origin beans to a nasi lemak-inspired croissant, here are the best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch.

Far from being just a destination for excellent local food, JB has undergone a renaissance in recent years, with fine dining restaurants and luxury hotels following in its wake. The Thomson East Coast MRT line provides easy connection to the causeway, and the planned Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link should make travelling more convenient by 2026.

As it stands, JB is already populated with great cafes. Nearest to the checkpoint is The Replacement, which serves dishes like soft shell crab bao and salted caramel churros. Inside the popular KSL shopping mall, Space Cafe brings a respite from the crowd and grape-flavoured coffee.

Just a hop away from KSL is Jalan Beringin, hope to Fifty Trees, Vamos Coffee Roastery, and Nimmies Pastry Cafe, whose offerings span fried chicken waffles, pastrami sandwiches, and nasi lemak croissants. At Midvalley mall, Antipodean is a cafe with Australian sensibilities, and the nearby Grind.jb does pound cake in an industrial setting. Then make the trek out to The Founders and see why it counts celebrities like Jay Chou among its fans. Check them out, and more, below.

(Hero and featured images credits: @nimmies.pastrycafe / Instagram)

11 best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch today:

1 /11

Antipodean Coffee
Antipodean Coffee

Antipodean has grown from being a dream to have an Australian-style cafe in Malaysia to multiple locations around the region, including Indonesia and the Philippines. Housed inside Midvalley mall, the cafe is popular for its eggs Benedict with additions of bacon and smoked salmon, as well as mushroom spinach carbonara and fish and chips.

(Image credit: Antipodean Johor Bahru / Facebook)

Address
the mall midvalley, G072, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 7-332 0025
Website here

2 /11

D’ Cafe
D’ Cafe

The D at D’Cafe (delights, gutter brain) spans light bites such as tater tots, truffle fries, and fried cauliflower, to mains of rosti, avocado toast, and pulled chicken with eggs Benedict. For drinks, they have hazelnut latte and hot chocolate, as well as the sparkling Pomegranate Breeze.

(Image credit: D’ Cafe / Facebook)

Address
9, Jalan Kelewang, Taman Sri Tebrau, 80050 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 7-332 3311
Website here

3 /11

Fifty Trees
Fifty Trees

The menu at Fifty Trees is comprehensive, ranging from all-day brunch dishes of fried chicken waffle sandwiches and multiple styles of pastas and burgers, to local dishes such as kampung fried rice, nasi lemak, seafood char kway teow, and mee mamak. For dessert, the caramelised banana waffle with dark chocolate gelato is as lush as their green courtyard.

(Image credit: Fifty Trees / Facebook)

Address
53, Jln Beringin, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 7-338 4150
Website here

4 /11

Grind.jb
Grind.jb

With a grungy, industrial vibe and a chonky cat as your dining companion, Grind.jb serves a concise list of coffees from caramel latte to iced espresso tonic, together with vanilla chai and iced fruit teas. The food menu is similarly pared down, ranging from the aromatic Earl Grey pound cake to salmon bagel.

(Image credit: @grind.jb / Instagram)

Address
222, Jalan Sutera, Taman Sentosa, 80150 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Website here

5 /11

Nimmies Pastry Cafe
Nimmies Pastry Cafe

Croissants rule at Nimmies, which offers them in guises from matcha red bean to Hoe Lemak, a nasi lemak twist with flaky pastry layers cradling crunchy ikan bilis, spicy sambal, and a runny egg. The cafe also offers other spins on local flavours, including curry laksa spaghetti and squid ink pasta with chilli salted egg soft shell crab.

(Image credit: Nimmies Pastry Cafe / Facebook)

Address
171, Jln Beringin, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 11-2078 1564
Website here

6 /11

Space Cafe
Space Cafe

Inside KSL mall itself is Space, and the cafe is an airy respite from the maddening crowd. They serve an interesting range of flavoured brews including caramel biscotti coffee, Holy Grape, and orange americano, plus matcha from artisanal brand Niko Neko. For food, think light bites such as poached egg sourdough with pesto, and chicken karaage.

(Image credit: Space Cafe / Facebook)

Address
G-11, Holiday Villa, 260, Jalan Dato Sulaiman, Taman Abad, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 11-7009 9730
Website here

7 /11

Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters
Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters

Sweet Blossom takes coffee minimalism to its extreme. The cafe only offers single-origin light roast brews, which come in seven options: espresso, black, white, three drip-filter coffees, and coffee tonic. The bites are tightly edited as well, from cake slices to dainty pastries.

(Image credit: Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters / Facebook)

Address
28, Jalan Maju, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 16-770 5139
Website here

8 /11

The Replacement - Lodge & Kitchen
The Replacement - Lodge & Kitchen

Just south of City Square and by Pasar Karat night market, The Replacement is a spot for brunch dishes like soft shell crab bao, eggs Benedict, and a breakfast platter generously stocked with beef bacon, scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, and muesli toast. For a snack, the tomato soup with cheese toast is a classic, followed by salted caramel churros as dessert.

(Image credit: The Replacement – Lodge & Kitchen / Facebook)

Address
33, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 12-547 7885
Website here

9 /11

The Brew Orchestra
The Brew Orchestra

The Brew Orchestra stakes their reputation on the tiramisu, which they spike with rum. For brunch, the cafe serves dishes such as the hulking Monster Burger with spicy fried chicken, and churns out grain bowls with toppings of sous-vide rosemary chicken breast for lunch. Enjoy them with flavoured brews like Dalgona coffee and banana latte.

(Image credit: The Brew Orchestra / Facebook)

Address
19, Jln Molek 1/5C, Taman Molek, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 18-979 7933
Website here

10 /11

The Founders Cafe
The Founders Cafe

From the Malaysian Royal Family to Jay Chou, a laundry list of big names has made the trek to Taman Mount Austin for The Founders. Owner Soon is also larger-than-life – he calls himself Daddy – and together with cofounder Alexa Ooi, they serve a worldly cuisine that goes from quesadilla with tom yum scrambled eggs to beef patty bagels. For dessert, look for the croissant waffles with blackcurrant ice cream, and burnt cheesecake.

(Image credit: The FOUNDERS Cafe / Facebook)

Address
Tiong Nam Tebrau, 45, Jln Tiong Emas, Kawasan Perindustrian Tebrau, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 7-360 9101
Website here

11 /11

Vamos Coffee Roastery
Vamos Coffee Roastery

Just a few streets of KSL mall is Vamos. There is an extensive range of drinks on tap from flavoured kombucha to nitro coffee, to be drunk alongside sandwiches packing pastrami, pepperoni grilled cheese, and peanut butter and jam. End it off with their signature apple pie, entirely made in-house from crust to green apple filling.

(Image credit: Vamos Coffee Roastery / Facebook)

Address
155, Jln Beringin, Taman Melodies, 80050 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia google map
Phone
+60 16-723 3124
Website here
Jethro Kang

Jethro enjoys wine, biking, and climbing, and he's terrible at all three. In between them, he drinks commercial lagers, and eats dumplings and gelati.

