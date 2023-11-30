11 best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch fare today

It’s a well-known fact that Johor Bahru (aka JB) is the long weekend shopping and dining destination for Singaporeans. From single-origin beans to a nasi lemak-inspired croissant, here are the best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch.

Far from being just a destination for excellent local food, JB has undergone a renaissance in recent years, with fine dining restaurants and luxury hotels following in its wake. The Thomson East Coast MRT line provides easy connection to the causeway, and the planned Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link should make travelling more convenient by 2026.

As it stands, JB is already populated with great cafes. Nearest to the checkpoint is The Replacement, which serves dishes like soft shell crab bao and salted caramel churros. Inside the popular KSL shopping mall, Space Cafe brings a respite from the crowd and grape-flavoured coffee.

Just a hop away from KSL is Jalan Beringin, hope to Fifty Trees, Vamos Coffee Roastery, and Nimmies Pastry Cafe, whose offerings span fried chicken waffles, pastrami sandwiches, and nasi lemak croissants. At Midvalley mall, Antipodean is a cafe with Australian sensibilities, and the nearby Grind.jb does pound cake in an industrial setting. Then make the trek out to The Founders and see why it counts celebrities like Jay Chou among its fans. Check them out, and more, below.

(Hero and featured images credits: @nimmies.pastrycafe / Instagram)

11 best cafes in JB for coffee and brunch today: