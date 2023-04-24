10 best cafes for breakfast in KL for hearty platters and killer coffees

If you needed 10 delicious reasons to be a morning person, we’ve rounded up the 10 best cafes for breakfast in KL to make sure your trip from Singapore to the Malaysian capital is off to a great start.
Maybe you feel like a sharing platter at Fancy Breakfast Club, or just need a killer cup of caffeine at Common Man Coffee Roasters. For health buffs, we’ve also scouted out spots for refreshing chia seed smoothie bowls at Rubberduck, refreshing probiotic drinks, or even customise your own salads at Botanica + Co.
Nourishing breakfast food aside, these cafe spaces in Kuala Lumpur will boost your mood with their leafy surroundings, natural sunlight and creative interior to get you inspired for the day. If you still can’t drag yourself out of bed in the morning, these picks are just as good for brunch, especially if you’re in the city for a leisurely weekend.
As the saying goes, “all happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast”. For the best start to your day, here’s our guide to the best cafes in KL for breakfasts that will put a smile on your face.
10 best cafes for a hearty breakfast and good coffee in KL today:
Get a taste of Melbourne’s famous breakfast right here in KL. Dishes are classic with a certain flair, like the cheekily named “Leprechaun”, beautifully plated zucchini-corn fritters, creamed mushrooms, pickled radish, avocado mousse and poached eggs. With natural sunlight streaming in and cosy spaces to sit by the window, this will be the perfect start to your day.
Try This: 24-hour braised beef cheeks and a killer eggs benedict with yuzu-hollandaise.
Open Tuesday – Sunday, 9am – 5pm.
Back in the day when coffee shops were a rarity, Whisk began as a humble espresso bar and bake shop. Fast forward to now where cafe concepts are abundant, Whisk is still serving one of the best cups of coffee to start your day, using single origin beans where flavours are diverse as new crops change with the seasons.
Try This: Zucchini bread with butter.
Open Daily, 10am – 10pm.
We can almost hear the ocean breeze at Quack, a colourful, patisserie café – now with their own spin studio. Get your health fix here with their Instagram worthy smoothie bowls and Hawaiian poke bowls. After that, work up a healthy glow at their spin classes that will be launching soon.
Try This: Carrot cake and probiotic drinks.
Open Monday – Friday, 8am-8pm, Weekends 8am – 6pm.
Creative and wholesome breakfasts that put a smile on your face is the best kind. Dig into the classic big breakfast with the full works (eggs, sausages, chorizo and artisanal sourdough), or satisfy that sweet tooth with fluffy brioche french toast.
Try This: Turkish Common Man Breakfast, with phyllo-wrapped soft-boiled egg, crispy feta, olives, hummus and pita bread
Open Monday to Sunday, 7:30am to 11pm.
Start your day in the mood-lifting, green space of Botanica + Co’s deli. They’re all about fuss-free and delicious food with a gourmet spin in their salads, soups and house-made sandwiches. They even have a healthy salad bar for you to make it the way you like it. Begone, unhealthy cereals!
Try This: Roast beef sandwiches.
Open Monday – Friday, 8am – 7pm.
“Chocha” means to “sit down and drink” in Hakka dialect, which is exactly what we feel compelled to do in this peaceful cafe in China Town. Sip on the variety of Chinese teas, alongside a menu that aims to bring soul food with a local twist. For a hearty breakfast, go for the pan-seared duck breast with barley, rice and homegrown ulam.
Try This: Xiu Lin Wu Hao Raw Pu-erh, a fragrant tea with an aftertaste of honey.
Open Tuesday – Sunday, 11am – 10pm.
Come to VCR for the award-winning baristas, and stay for the cosy environment. You might mistake this place for someone’s home, with couches for lounging, a breezy balcony and charming rattan furniture. As for the coffee, you know your espresso is in safe hands with a line-up of rotating single origins.
Try This: Hamachi Royale, with house-cured hamachi, 63 degree eggs, hollandaise, kale served on focaccia bread.
2 Jalan Galloway Pudu. Open Daily, 8.30am – 11pm.
“Made with love” rings true in this friendly neighborhood restaurant, serving a fresh play of Western classics with local flavors. You’ll find that most things are homemade from scratch, including bread, cakes and desserts. Particularly noteworthy is their sourdough bread with apple.
Try This: Earl Grey infused creme brulee with grapefruit and shortbread.
Open Tuesday – Sunday, 11:30am – 5pm, 6pm – 10pm.