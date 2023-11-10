10 best cafes in KL’s Taman Melawati, according to the locals

There’s no denying it, cafe culture has truly reached critical mass in Malaysia, with a brand-new roster of names being introduced almost every month. Consequently, this has led to the establishment of cafe enclaves throughout some of the Klang Valley’s most notable regions, which include some of the best cafes tucked away in the quiet neighbourhood of KL’s Taman Melawati.
What’s the big deal about Taman Melawati?
Dating back fifty years, Taman Melawati got its start as many swathes of the city did from the time: as a rubber plantation. More specifically, the land it stood upon was once occupied by the Hawthornton Estate, owned by prominent local businessman Loke Yew, encompassing neighbouring regions that include Wangsa Maju and Taman Sri Rampai.
Today, the township is a far cry from its rural roots, boasting a significant amount of development that has since transformed it into one of the most covetable addresses in the greater Klang Valley area. Given its proximity to the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation headquarters and Rolodex of prominent celebrity residents, some have even come to dub Melawati as the ‘Hollywood of Malaysia’.
Beyond glitz and glamour, Melawati has also proven to be a popular spot for locals who enjoy basking in nature, being located relatively close to popular hiking spots such as Bukit Tabur, while set against the majestic backdrop of the Klang Gates Quartz Ridge. The latter bears the distinction of being the longest quartz ridge in the world.
As for coffee, a new generation of entrepreneurs has made a point of revitalising much of Taman Melawati’s aging retail districts by introducing some of the best cafes in the vicinity, which in turn has made it an exceedingly popular spot for intrepid cafe-hoppers who are in the know.
10 best cafes in KL’s Taman Melawati, as suggested by locals:
Duwa Bakestuff is perhaps one of Melawati’s best-kept cafe secrets. Serving as both a cafe and bakery, the establishment is renowned for specialising in sourdough loaves, incorporating the bake into a number of their brunch specialties. A highlight is its sourdough grilled cheese sandwich, served with a side of thin-cut truffle crisps. The hot food menu here also expands at noon to encompass a variety of pizza offerings.
Sweet-toothed dessert lovers will also find themselves enamoured by the cafe’s decadent selection of pastries, offering everything from crumbly fruit danishes to buttery bites of kouign amann.
While not technically a cafe, Miss Ellie Tea House maintains a considerable reputation among the Taman Melawati locals who know. Founded by chef Justin alongside his wife Hsin and mother Nancy, this homegrown enterprise is properly secluded, as is the case for most culinary gems, making it difficult to spot for newcomers.
But if you do manage to find your way in, you will be immediately transported into a quaint English country home, replete with kitsch antiques and silverware. A concise hot food selection awaits, including dishes like a buttery aglio olio tossed with curls of fresh prawns being a firm favourite. As for a traditional English afternoon tea, expect quality blends such as peach sencha, alongside scones that have been a firm favorite of members of the British High Commission.
Coffee aficionados who require a caffeine fix can head to a stairwell next to Miss Ellie Tea House that will take you up to yet another hidden gem: Flying Solo. One of the best cafes in the Taman Melawati neighbourhood, the space sees a menu that includes your usual coffee offerings, as well as a few specialties, such as a sprightly espresso tonic. Pastries and cakes sourced from home bakers add to its community-centric appeal, especially with generously filled pieces of flaky Boston croissants.
Now this is truly a hole in the wall that you will most likely miss if you blink. Occupying a half-shop in Melawati, Polecats Coffee has cemented its reputation for offering hearty breakfast selections, with recipes informed by all quarters of the world. Expect dishes that range from fluffy pancakes with lamb bacon strips and maple syrup, to shakshuka eggs cooked in a rich tomato sauce. For those living in the neighbourhood, delivery services are also available.
One of the biggest appeals of moving into the Taman Melawati neighbourhood in Selangor has to be the sense of community that exists here, and cafe Folk Kofii is among some of the local enterprises built around that concept. Besides serving good food and coffee, it’s also a small exhibit space for local artists to showcase their works.
But of course, that isn’t to say that their menu offerings are an afterthought. A succinct menu of reliable cafe staples accompany perfect cuppas. Matcha fans will be especially delighted by their take on matcha lattes, which tempers the tea’s inherent smokiness with a creamy finish.
Malaysia owes many of its local bounties to its tropical climate, and KHATULISTIWAH Coffee seeks to pay homage to that. Its name, after all translates quite literally from Malay into English as ‘equator’.
Boasting in-house roasted coffee beans, KHATULISTIWAH looks to introduce a middle ground between a familiar kopitiam experience with specialty coffee culture. Expect everything from grab-and-go Americanos to frothy cups of kopi susu that are meant to be enjoyed with leisurely sips, in between bites of their decadent butter cakes.
With rope-suspended swing seats, books galore, and even board games, this cafe in Taman Megawati has become an ardent favourite for locals looking to get together and unwind over a hot brew. The food selection is also surprisingly generous and go beyond your typical cafe fare, yielding creations such as tomato quesadillas to savoury waffles.
Taking its name after the famed French painter, this slice of coffee-and-cake heaven in Taman Melawati has already earned considerable popularity among university students from as far-flung as Subang since the cafe opened its doors back in 2021.
Coffee served here is on par with its big-city counterparts, attributed to beans sourced directly from the experts at Arkib Kopi. As for its French influence, it is most prominently expressed through Monét’s baked goods roster, serving everything from cream-filled Paris-Brest to little things of canales.
Instead of honing in on European influences, Pandan Dream pays homage to more local flavours. As its name suggests, this cafe – one of the best in Melawati – specialises in all things pandan, most prominently expressed through its beverage and dessert offerings that incorporate the fragrant leaf.
An art-deco-informed interior featuring hues of cool viridian provides more than a few hints of what decadent treasures they have in store. For the proper pandan experience, we recommend the pandan waffles served with a sinfully rich durian ice cream, alongside a pandan-infused latte.
As for purists who insist on having the full Malaysian treatment in KL’s Taman Melawati, there’s Nostalgia Kopitiam to fill the void between artisanal and specialty cafes in the neighbourhood. Inspired by the familiar dishes that have been around for decades, this spot specialising in Great Nanyang dishes have already attracted a sizeable audience for serving generational favourites.
Everything from strong cups of kopi C and the obligatory medley of nasi lemak selections are offered here, making it an easy recommendation for those yearning for a taste of times bygone.
