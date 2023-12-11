Taman Tun Dr. Ismail (TTDI) is one of Kuala Lumpur’s fastest growing hubs for standalone stores and indie food outlets. With increased transport connectivity comes higher foot traffic and cool new businesses aren’t far behind. The neighbourhood is now home to some of the the capital’s best and most well-known restaurants and cafes. If you’re not a morning person, you’ll be glad to know that your weekend getaway to the KL enclave won’t be dampened by the lack of sumptuous all-day breakfast menus.
If there’s any doubt that TTDI is the place to be, one only needs to take a walk around the neighbourhood to truly appreciate the ultimate hipster status that KL residents and visitors now know the area by. These cafes in KL have perfected the art of the all-day breakfast, serving up plate after plate of fluffy waffles, perfectly scrambled eggs, and neatly stacked pancakes. If you’re hankering after a local breakfast, there’s always the trusty nasi lemak.
Most cafés and restaurants might take breakfast items off the menu as soon as the clock turns 12, but not these establishments. Whether you are nursing a hangover, are not a morning person, or simply want to have breakfast for dinner (we’re not judging) these cafes in TTDI KL are your best bets for delicious all-day breakfasts.
(Hero and featured image credit: Common Man Coffee Roasters & @doughanddolce/Instagram)
6 best cafes in TTDI KL that serve sumptuous all-day breakfasts:
This KL bakery and cafe with a European twist has a good variety of all-day breakfast staples, including light sweet french toast and meaty sharing platters. Fans of Malaysia’s diverse local cuisine will enjoy the Frisky Goat’s Chicken Chop Nasi Lemak, which sees crispy fried chicken paired with aromatic coconut rice and fiery sambal to make for the perfect hangover food.
(Image credit: Frisky Goat/Facebook)
It’s hard to deny the beautiful simplicity that is the waffle, and at Neutrals TTDI it’s not served with buttermilk fried chicken, but with Jerk chicken, a fragrant, fiery hot, and smoky with origins from Jamaica. For a more traditional all-day breakfast with all the trimmings, this KL cafe has what it calls the Humming Big Breakfast, a decadent spread that comprises a savoury Parmesan scone, kale & radish salad, hummus with spiced breakfast beans, grilled mushroom, gourmet chicken sausage, and fried eggs. Come hungry.
(Image credit: @neutrals.ttdi/Instagram)
Regulars or residents of TTDI won’t be surprise to find Quartet on our list (they opened in 2013). The KL hotspot has a breakfast and brunch menu that’s available until 7pm. Not a heavy eater? A coffee and one of their freshly-made doughnuts promise to hit just the right spot.
(Image credit: @quartetttdi/Instagram)
Singaporeans will feel right at home with this familiar name. The cafe concept and roaster has made a mark in KL’s buzzy TTDI neighbourhood, bringing with them their signature coffee, brunches, and all-day breakfasts. Try their Common Man Full Breakfast or fluffy pancakes, both of which are the perfect way to kick off the weekend.
(Image credit: Common Man Coffee Roasters/Facebook)
For the ultimate comfort breakfast food regardless of the time of day, head to Ficus Bistro, where local classics like the Garlic Fried Rice with Ayam Goreng Kunyit are served alongside Pain Perdu (French toast), the latter of which is made using homemade brioche bun and served with homemade butter ice cream. Wash it all down with the cafe’s Teh Tarik and Roti Bakar, made using homemade Pandan Kaya on freshly made Brioche.
(Image credit: Ficus Bistro/Facebook)
Slightly hidden within the TTDI enclave is Aperture, but you’ll be glad you made the extra effort. This KL establishment is well-loved amongst those in the know for its all-day breakfasts, what with a menu that comprises hearty paninis and sandwiches on fluffy homemade brioche buns. Expect French pastries like strawberry and peach mille feuilles to finish off brunch with.
(Image credit: Aperture TTDI/Facebook)
Expect a very decadent all-day breakfast spread at this KL cafe. Favourites here include the Crabmeat Scrambled Eggs on Toast, Tuna Jalapeno Toastie, Big Breakfast, or the simple but equally delicious Eggs & Toast.
(Image credit: @doughanddolce/Instagram)