7 places for the best canelés in the KL and Selangor today:

20 Dec 2023

PohNee Chin
Editor, Kuala Lumpur
With their beautifully golden brown crusts and their soft and tender custard centers, you can only say “can” to these best caneles in KL. The French dessert might’ve been elusive in Southeast Asia five years ago, but its decadence has found fans all across the region, even in Singapore. Today, the pastry is one of the most well known (and delicious) French exports around.

What’s a canele?

best caneles kl selangor malaysia klang valley dessert
Image credit: @burrow.kl/Instagram

The small French pastry requires only five ingredients to make – vanilla, rum, egg, butter, sugar, and flour – but is notoriously tricky to make. Taking the shape of the small, striated mold it’s baked in, with a slight depression at the top, the dessert is a specialty of the Bordeaux region of France, where it’s also known as cannelé, cannelé de Bordelais, and canelé de Bordeaux.

While seemingly easy to make, caneles require very precise measurements and time management. A fluted tin made of copper is used as its mold. That gives the pastry its signature shape, and the use of copper is vital for heat to cook the caneles through, giving the pastry its signature hardened crust and solid shape. These copper moulds were traditionally brushed with beeswax for easier removal, but most chefs today prefer butter.

The final result is a thing of beauty. The outer crust is dark in colour with a crunchy texture, but break it open and you’ll see that the insides are soft, tender, and custardy with air pockets. It’s a sweet, slightly sticky pastry that will leave you wanting more. Luckily, we’ve got some recommendations on where you can get your hands on some of the best caneles in KL.

(Hero and featured image credit: Chateau Dionne)

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

Orito KL
Orito KL

Orito may be known for its choux pastries and its extensive list of flavours, but it’s also one of the best places in KL where you can get caneles. Fair warning though — these ones are rum-infused, hence it’s not suitable for those who can’t consume alcohol. As of now, you can dine-in at the cafe in Plaza Damas. If you prefer to enjoy these from the comfort of your home – and guarantee availability – order via Beepit to have it delivered to you.

(Image credit: @orito_kl/Instagram)

Address
Plaza Damas, B-0-5, 3, Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-382 6878
Website here

2 /7

Burrow BSC
Burrow BSC

This new addition to the cafe scene in Bangsar has a gorgeous place you can now dine at, as well as some of the most popular canelés in town. Scoring some for yourself is a little tricky, so here’s our tip: set your notifications for Burrow’s Instagram account, because you can only place an order once the cafe announces it on Instagram. It’s almost always sold out, so may the quickest fingers win. Burrow has several canelé flavours to choose from: the OG, which is the original; Lucky Marmalade, made with orange oil infused into the batter and then aged, filled with Chantilly cream, and topped with marmalade and orange zest; Maple Pecan, and many other flavours.

(Image credit: @burrow.kl/Instagram)

Address
LOT GK12, Ground Floor, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 59000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2011 1221
Website here

3 /7

Croisserie Artisan Bakery @ Damansara Heights
Croisserie Artisan Bakery @ Damansara Heights

The great thing about Croisserie is that the bakery has several outlets within the Klang Valley: Atria Shopping Gallery, Damansara Heights, KL Citywalk, and The Shoppes At Four Seasons Place. If you’re not keen on heading out, you can get your canelés delivered to you as well. In fact, we think a pre-order delivery is perhaps the best way to secure your canelés. We like Croisserie’s canelés for the high-quality ingredients used to make it: finely milled flour from Japan, French butter, and real vanilla beans that have been split and left in the batter for one day before baking.

(Image credit:Croisserie/Facebook)

Address
14, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-564 4154
Website here

4 /7

Chateau Dionne KL
Chateau Dionne KL

With the MCO in place and dine-ins not permitted up until recently, fine dining restaurant Chateau Dionne also extended its takeaway menu to include pastries — and we were delighted to find out that canelés were one of them. The restaurant has several flavours to choose from: an original made with rhum and vanilla, a chocolate one made with 74% dark chocolate, and a matcha flavour.

(Image credit: @chateau_dionne_kl/Instagram)

Address
24G, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 18-318 8199
Website here

5 /7

Kenny Hills Bakers
Kenny Hills Bakers

At this point, the question really should be: what doesn’t Kenny Hills Bakers sell? Alongside an extensive list of pastries and baked goods, you can also get your fill of canelés here. You’ll find these treats at any of their outlets, but our favourite’s the one in the trendy foodie paradise that is TTDI. Regardless of which you choose, dropping in one of their several outlets to buy the canelés is risky, so we’d advise you to place an order online.

(Image credit: @wanakamal_79/Instagram)

Address
Lot G-2, The Greens Terrace, Jalan Wan Kadir 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2703 7030
Price
RM6 per piece
Website here

6 /7

Maison des Pains
Maison des Pains

Alongside a wide variety of French pastries, Maison des Pains also has a selection of canelés to choose from. Other than the original canelé, the bakery also has some flavoured varieties, including the very Malaysian-inspired Pandan Coconut Canelés and a coffee-flavoured Canelé de Cafe. You can find the canelés in-stores at Maison des Pains’ outlets in Publika and Tropicana Gardens, or you can pre-order it from the link below.

(Image credit: Instagram/ @maisondespains.my)

Address
UG-63A Publika Shopping Gallery, 1, Jln Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-6411 9197
Website here

7 /7

Doux Doux by Chateau Dionne
Doux Doux by Chateau Dionne
Petaling Jaya’s latest French-inspired patisserie has already earned itself a reputation for being one of the best in town, and their caneles don’t disappoint. Available in three sizes – mini (RM4-RM5), original (RM8) and signature (RM10-RM12), the caneles here are beautifully caramelised, with a custardy centre that’s moist and indulgent. The original Rum & Vanilla is a hot favourite, but don’t sleep on variations like the Cereal Milk.

(Image credit: @hungrybearkl/Instagram)

Address
940 tkt, 1, Jalan 17/38, Seksyen 17, 46400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 11-7001 2887
Website here
Poh Nee is the editor and writes about travel and drinks. When she's not living out her holiday dreams via Google Earth and sipping on an Old Fashioned down at the local bars, you can find her snug at home bingeing on Netflix and mystery fiction.

 

