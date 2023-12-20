With their beautifully golden brown crusts and their soft and tender custard centers, you can only say “can” to these best caneles in KL. The French dessert might’ve been elusive in Southeast Asia five years ago, but its decadence has found fans all across the region, even in Singapore. Today, the pastry is one of the most well known (and delicious) French exports around.
What’s a canele?
The small French pastry requires only five ingredients to make – vanilla, rum, egg, butter, sugar, and flour – but is notoriously tricky to make. Taking the shape of the small, striated mold it’s baked in, with a slight depression at the top, the dessert is a specialty of the Bordeaux region of France, where it’s also known as cannelé, cannelé de Bordelais, and canelé de Bordeaux.
While seemingly easy to make, caneles require very precise measurements and time management. A fluted tin made of copper is used as its mold. That gives the pastry its signature shape, and the use of copper is vital for heat to cook the caneles through, giving the pastry its signature hardened crust and solid shape. These copper moulds were traditionally brushed with beeswax for easier removal, but most chefs today prefer butter.
The final result is a thing of beauty. The outer crust is dark in colour with a crunchy texture, but break it open and you’ll see that the insides are soft, tender, and custardy with air pockets. It’s a sweet, slightly sticky pastry that will leave you wanting more. Luckily, we’ve got some recommendations on where you can get your hands on some of the best caneles in KL.
(Hero and featured image credit: Chateau Dionne)
7 places for the best canelés in the KL and Selangor today:
1 /7
Orito may be known for its choux pastries and its extensive list of flavours, but it’s also one of the best places in KL where you can get caneles. Fair warning though — these ones are rum-infused, hence it’s not suitable for those who can’t consume alcohol. As of now, you can dine-in at the cafe in Plaza Damas. If you prefer to enjoy these from the comfort of your home – and guarantee availability – order via Beepit to have it delivered to you.
(Image credit: @orito_kl/Instagram)
2 /7
This new addition to the cafe scene in Bangsar has a gorgeous place you can now dine at, as well as some of the most popular canelés in town. Scoring some for yourself is a little tricky, so here’s our tip: set your notifications for Burrow’s Instagram account, because you can only place an order once the cafe announces it on Instagram. It’s almost always sold out, so may the quickest fingers win. Burrow has several canelé flavours to choose from: the OG, which is the original; Lucky Marmalade, made with orange oil infused into the batter and then aged, filled with Chantilly cream, and topped with marmalade and orange zest; Maple Pecan, and many other flavours.
(Image credit: @burrow.kl/Instagram)
The great thing about Croisserie is that the bakery has several outlets within the Klang Valley: Atria Shopping Gallery, Damansara Heights, KL Citywalk, and The Shoppes At Four Seasons Place. If you’re not keen on heading out, you can get your canelés delivered to you as well. In fact, we think a pre-order delivery is perhaps the best way to secure your canelés. We like Croisserie’s canelés for the high-quality ingredients used to make it: finely milled flour from Japan, French butter, and real vanilla beans that have been split and left in the batter for one day before baking.
(Image credit:Croisserie/Facebook)
4 /7
With the MCO in place and dine-ins not permitted up until recently, fine dining restaurant Chateau Dionne also extended its takeaway menu to include pastries — and we were delighted to find out that canelés were one of them. The restaurant has several flavours to choose from: an original made with rhum and vanilla, a chocolate one made with 74% dark chocolate, and a matcha flavour.
(Image credit: @chateau_dionne_kl/Instagram)
5 /7
At this point, the question really should be: what doesn’t Kenny Hills Bakers sell? Alongside an extensive list of pastries and baked goods, you can also get your fill of canelés here. You’ll find these treats at any of their outlets, but our favourite’s the one in the trendy foodie paradise that is TTDI. Regardless of which you choose, dropping in one of their several outlets to buy the canelés is risky, so we’d advise you to place an order online.
(Image credit: @wanakamal_79/Instagram)
6 /7
Alongside a wide variety of French pastries, Maison des Pains also has a selection of canelés to choose from. Other than the original canelé, the bakery also has some flavoured varieties, including the very Malaysian-inspired Pandan Coconut Canelés and a coffee-flavoured Canelé de Cafe. You can find the canelés in-stores at Maison des Pains’ outlets in Publika and Tropicana Gardens, or you can pre-order it from the link below.
(Image credit: Instagram/ @maisondespains.my)
(Image credit: @hungrybearkl/Instagram)