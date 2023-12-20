With their beautifully golden brown crusts and their soft and tender custard centers, you can only say “can” to these best caneles in KL. The French dessert might’ve been elusive in Southeast Asia five years ago, but its decadence has found fans all across the region, even in Singapore. Today, the pastry is one of the most well known (and delicious) French exports around.

What’s a canele?

The small French pastry requires only five ingredients to make – vanilla, rum, egg, butter, sugar, and flour – but is notoriously tricky to make. Taking the shape of the small, striated mold it’s baked in, with a slight depression at the top, the dessert is a specialty of the Bordeaux region of France, where it’s also known as cannelé, cannelé de Bordelais, and canelé de Bordeaux.

While seemingly easy to make, caneles require very precise measurements and time management. A fluted tin made of copper is used as its mold. That gives the pastry its signature shape, and the use of copper is vital for heat to cook the caneles through, giving the pastry its signature hardened crust and solid shape. These copper moulds were traditionally brushed with beeswax for easier removal, but most chefs today prefer butter.

The final result is a thing of beauty. The outer crust is dark in colour with a crunchy texture, but break it open and you’ll see that the insides are soft, tender, and custardy with air pockets. It’s a sweet, slightly sticky pastry that will leave you wanting more. Luckily, we’ve got some recommendations on where you can get your hands on some of the best caneles in KL.

(Hero and featured image credit: Chateau Dionne)

7 places for the best canelés in the KL and Selangor today: