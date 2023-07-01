10 best casinos to visit in Macau for your next lucky game

Singapore might be home to two big casinos – Resorts World Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands – but few destinations rival the glitz and glamour of the vice in Asia than Macau. Once only home to lavish resorts, the iconic Ruins of St. Paul, and Portugese egg tarts, the city has transformed itself into a literal casino haven throughout the years. After all, it’s home to more than 40 casinos. If you’re in town and looking to try your skill (and luck), or simply want to soak in the buzzing atmosphere, these are the best casinos in Macau to visit.
As early as the 1850s, gambling in Macau has been legal under the Portuguese government. Since then, the city has risen to become a casino powerhouse. In fact, it is Macau’s highest source of income—a whopping 50 per cent of the economy. So, it’s no surprise that more and more casinos are opening in Macau. Each of these has its unique theme, concept, and design. For instance, The Parisian Macao, which, as its name suggests, is designed after the glitz and glamour of Paris. While on a stroll, it’s almost like a reflex to spot a casino (or resort) next to you, whether in Macau Island, Cotai, or Taipa. With Macau being a ferry or bus ride from Hong Kong, there’s no excuse not to visit one.
There are six major casino operators in Macau — Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Holdings, MGM China Holdings, Melco Crown Entertainment, and Wynn Macau. Macau has many places to flutter your cash if you like your casinos big and brash. Whether you’re looking for the largest gaming space or the most luxurious option, there are plenty where you can strike it rich. See our top picks of the best casinos in Macau below.
P.S. As always, don’t forget to gamble responsibly.
10 best casinos in Macau to try your luck at:
Among the many casinos in Macau, The Venetian is the biggest and one of the best. This hotel, resort, casino, and shopping complex is recreated from its sister property in Las Vegas. It’s complete with the Grand Canal Shoppes, featuring gondolas and serenading gondoliers. The Venetian has the world’s largest casino floor, boasting 375,000 square feet of space. Expect to find about 640 gaming tables ranging from baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. The place is also home to over 3,000 suites, four outdoor swimming pools, and a golf course on the roof.
Wynn Palace is far classier than its sister property, Wynn Macau, which opened ten years earlier. The resort and casino’s design has a more lavish feel (bling and brighter lightning). After all, it cost more than US$ 4.2 billion to construct. It has over 350 gaming tables, with a sizable portion reserved for VIPs. There are also more than 1,000 gaming machines where visitors can play various games, including live table games. Wynn Palace is also home to Macau’s largest spa, with a water therapy zone, sauna, and steam room.
MGM Cotai, separate from its sister venue MGM Macau, has the city’s most extensive collection of contemporary artworks. So, if you love art, this is the place to be. Down to its exterior, which is meant to look like a jewellery box, MGM Macau truly has lavish decor. Take the time to admire more than 300 artworks and artsy architecture. When it comes to gaming, the casino is more intimate. It offers 170 gaming tables, 12 of which are for VIPs. While it does not have a baccarat on the main floor, we recommend heading to the high-stakes section. Or you can opt for one of the 1,500 slot machines. Other than that, MGM Cotai also has the world’s biggest indoor LED screen—the size of three tennis courts!
You don’t have to go all the way to Paris to see the Eiffel Tower because you have a half-scale replica of it right here in Macau. From its architecture and decor to the reception (influenced by the Palace of Versailles), The Parisian Macao takes inspiration from the grandeur of France. It’s a complete stunner with glistening chandeliers, beautiful statues, amazing artwork, and even large, decorated carpets. The Parisian-themed resort has a 135,000-square-foot casino with 500 gaming tables ranging from baccarat to roulette. It also boasts more than 2,500 slot machines, including slots and video poker.
It’s impossible to miss Grand Lisboa, thanks to its unique architecture, echoing the shape of a flower (or so we think). It’s probably one of the most prominent casinos you can spot from a mile away—a true icon of Macau’s skyline. While its sister venue, Grand Lisboa Palace is relatively new, Grand Lisboa holds much more history. The casino is also better suited for those wanting lower-stakes gambling or those looking to learn the ropes. There are 390 gaming tables and 880 slot machines to choose from. It is complete with classics like baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. All of these are split over four floors, so you can take your time exploring the area.
Morpheus, part of the City of Dreams, is one of the relatively newer casinos to visit in Macau. Its name takes after the Greek god of dreams. Its exterior looks much more modern and sleeker than its other counterparts, a free-form exoskeleton to marvel at. The entire building doesn’t have supporting walls or columns—the first in the world. If it looks neo-futuristic, that’s because award-winning Zaha Hadid Architects designed it. Morpheus originally had 40 gaming tables, but more have been added since construction. The hotel has 722 guest rooms, an in-house spa, and, most importantly, restaurants helmed by renowned chef Alain Ducasse. Did we mention it also has a sky pool 130 metres above the ground?
Sands Macao is the most convenient option for those coming to the city from Hong Kong, thanks to its location right next to the Macau Ferry Terminal. The tenth largest casino by floor space, Sands Macao has over 740 gaming tables with European and Asian casino games. Spanning over 229,000 square feet, it has about 1,400 slot machines and a free live stage for novices to learn new tricks and feel the excitement of high-stake games.
The Galaxy Macau, the fifth-largest casino in the world, boasts 40,000 square feet of non-stop gaming space. Its open-plan casino has 7,000 gaming tables and 1,500 slot machines with one cordoned section for high-rollers. The VIP room has 50 gaming tables and 100 slot machines. Besides its gaming options, Galaxy Macau has great food options—almost 20 Chinese restaurants and more than ten international cuisines.
Altira Macau is relatively underrated compared to bigger players like MGM or Venetian. But Altira Macau was once the place to be for VIP players. Less than a year after its opening, it was the busiest casino in the world in terms of betting volume. Since then, the casino has become more open to the public and has more general players than VIPs. The gaming space still feels intimate, with about 110 slot machines and 170 gaming tables spread over two floors. Nonetheless, there’s much to enjoy as Altira Macau has a rooftop lounge bar, world-class restaurants, a gym, and a spa.
Studio City is designed to be the ultimate entertainment hub in Macau. It is much easier to navigate than other casinos on this list. The betting categories are separate, with 768 slot machines on the other and mid-entry gaming tables on the other. The high-roller VIP club is also set apart, with 52 gaming tables and 134 slot machines and online games. In addition to its casino offering, the resort has an outdoor pool with slides, a spa, a gym, gardens, shopping malls, and restaurants. The kids have the Warner Brothers Fun Zone and Dark Knight Flight Simulators to enjoy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The biggest casino in Macau is The Venetian Macao which boasts 375,000 square feet of space.
Answer: There are many great casinos to visit in Macau. The six major casino operators are SJM Holdings, MGM China Holdings, Melco Crown Entertainment, and Wynn Macau. Casinos to visit include The Venetian Macao, MGM Cotai, Studio City, and more.