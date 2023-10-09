5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today

If you’re obsessed with cats, chances are you’ve already ‘kidnapped’ (let’s face it, you never really own a cat) yourself a feline friend. That, or you already have a lifetime membership at cat cafes around the island. If you’re heading to Malaysia, you’ll be pleased to know that there are just as many cat cafes around its capital, KL, and they’re best known for good food, coffee, and of course, the cutest cats.

Cat cafes are designed to unite every cat lover to find their ideal furry companion. Here’s a fun fact: The first cat cafe was first introduced in Taiwan in the late ’90s. Shortly after that, the idea was brought over to and expanded drastically in Japan in the early 2000s. Today, Tokyo is home to a plethora of establishments, with the well-known Cat Cafe MOCHA Harajuku being one of them. Since then, cat cafes in Japan and Taiwan have inspired other countries to open their own, including Malaysia in JB, KL, and Selangor.

In KL, you will be surprised to find that these best cat cafes not only serve delicious food and beverages but offer the best experience with their adorable cats. However, to immerse in the whole adventure, you will have to pay a modest fee to enter. Consider this trip a therapeutic session if you’re feeling overwhelmed or a way to entertain the kids on the weekends.

(Hero and featured image credit: @cooandriku_malaysia/Instagram & @poppykatcafe/Instagram)

5 best cat cafes and playgrounds to visit in KL today: