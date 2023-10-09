5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today

If you’re obsessed with cats, chances are you’ve already ‘kidnapped’ (let’s face it, you never really own a cat) yourself a feline friend. That, or you already have a lifetime membership at cat cafes around the island. If you’re heading to Malaysia, you’ll be pleased to know that there are just as many cat cafes around its capital, KL, and they’re best known for good food, coffee, and of course, the cutest cats.
Cat cafes are designed to unite every cat lover to find their ideal furry companion. Here’s a fun fact: The first cat cafe was first introduced in Taiwan in the late ’90s. Shortly after that, the idea was brought over to and expanded drastically in Japan in the early 2000s. Today, Tokyo is home to a plethora of establishments, with the well-known Cat Cafe MOCHA Harajuku being one of them. Since then, cat cafes in Japan and Taiwan have inspired other countries to open their own, including Malaysia in JB, KL, and Selangor.
In KL, you will be surprised to find that these best cat cafes not only serve delicious food and beverages but offer the best experience with their adorable cats. However, to immerse in the whole adventure, you will have to pay a modest fee to enter. Consider this trip a therapeutic session if you’re feeling overwhelmed or a way to entertain the kids on the weekends.
(Hero and featured image credit: @cooandriku_malaysia/Instagram & @poppykatcafe/Instagram)
5 best cat cafes and playgrounds to visit in KL today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Located in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, Coo & Riku is opening its first outlet in Malaysia on 20 February 2022. As Japan’s largest pet store, Coo & Riku is known for its array of treats, accessories, and food on sale. Not only that, the cat cafe demarcated into four themes will feature 50 breeds of lovable cats to play with. Once you’ve found your perfect companion, you can bring a furry friend home with you too.
(Image credit: @cooandriku_malaysia/Instagram)
2 /5
Purradise Cat Cafe is no stranger to any feline lovers. This cat cafe located in TTDI is home to precious cats for guests to unwind with for an hour. Each entry includes one complimentary beverage, whether you’re feeling a smoothie, coffee, tea or chocolate. We recommend ordering the smoothies. With an unlimited pass at only RM59 (approx. S$17) per person, you can de-stress the day away and not worry about the time limit.
(Image credit: @mypurradise/Instagram)
3 /5
Although not technically a cafe, we still think it’s worth including the CAT Playground on the list for its incredible message. As Malaysia’s first cat-assisted therapy playground, guests can enjoy downtime with their friendly cats while unwinding to relaxing tunes. With an entry fee of RM20 (approx. S$5.80), you can expect an hour of playful, therapeutic moments with their charming felines. In addition, the playground also offers an autism-focused and sensory-based therapy program conducted by certified physiotherapists. Check out the prices here.
4 /5
Vibrant, colourful, and purrfect for Instagram-worthy dates, Rocky’s Cat Club is inarguably one of the best cat cafes in Klang Valley since it always guarantees an unforgettable experience with its feline cuties here. The cafe is really spacious which means that you’ll get to seek out the adorable kitties while enjoying a freshly brewed cuppa.
(Image credit: Rocky’s Cat Club/Facebook)
5 /5
You’ll have to stop yourself from squishing the cute cats that roam freely inside this cafe. Poppy Kat is a cool space to see and be seen at, not just because of its cats, but also its good food. Its golden brown croffles are particularly popular, with flavours that range from Hojicha Yuzu Croffle – topped with Hojicha whipped cream and Yuzu glaze – as well as the unique Grapefruit Elderflower Croffle, which is brilliantly topped with pomegranates, grapefruit brulee and elderflower cream. The burgers and other mains here are just as commendable – so good, in fact, that you’ll have to stop the resident cats from getting to them first.
(Image credit: @poppykatcafe/Instagram)