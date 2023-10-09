Lifestyle Asia
Home > Dining > Food > 5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today
5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today
Travel
09 Oct 2023 05:25 PM

5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today
Travel
5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today

If you’re obsessed with cats, chances are you’ve already ‘kidnapped’ (let’s face it, you never really own a cat) yourself a feline friend. That, or you already have a lifetime membership at cat cafes around the island. If you’re heading to Malaysia, you’ll be pleased to know that there are just as many cat cafes around its capital, KL, and they’re best known for good food, coffee, and of course, the cutest cats.

Cat cafes are designed to unite every cat lover to find their ideal furry companion. Here’s a fun fact: The first cat cafe was first introduced in Taiwan in the late ’90s. Shortly after that, the idea was brought over to and expanded drastically in Japan in the early 2000s. Today, Tokyo is home to a plethora of establishments, with the well-known Cat Cafe MOCHA Harajuku being one of them. Since then, cat cafes in Japan and Taiwan have inspired other countries to open their own, including Malaysia in JB, KL, and Selangor.

poppy kat kafe best cat cafes in KL
Image credit: @poppykatcafe/Instagram

In KL, you will be surprised to find that these best cat cafes not only serve delicious food and beverages but offer the best experience with their adorable cats. However, to immerse in the whole adventure, you will have to pay a modest fee to enter. Consider this trip a therapeutic session if you’re feeling overwhelmed or a way to entertain the kids on the weekends.

(Hero and featured image credit: @cooandriku_malaysia/Instagram & @poppykatcafe/Instagram)

5 best cat cafes and playgrounds to visit in KL today:

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /5

Coo & Riku
Coo & Riku

Located in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre, Coo & Riku is opening its first outlet in Malaysia on 20 February 2022. As Japan’s largest pet store, Coo & Riku is known for its array of treats, accessories, and food on sale. Not only that, the cat cafe demarcated into four themes will feature 50 breeds of lovable cats to play with. Once you’ve found your perfect companion, you can bring a furry friend home with you too.

(Image credit: @cooandriku_malaysia/Instagram)

Address
Lot L4-05 & 06, Level 4, Mitsui Shopping Park Lalaport, BBCC, 2, Jln Hang Tuah, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2704 1187
Website here

2 /5

Purradise Cat Cafe
Purradise Cat Cafe

Purradise Cat Cafe is no stranger to any feline lovers. This cat cafe located in TTDI is home to precious cats for guests to unwind with for an hour. Each entry includes one complimentary beverage, whether you’re feeling a smoothie, coffee, tea or chocolate. We recommend ordering the smoothies. With an unlimited pass at only RM59 (approx. S$17) per person, you can de-stress the day away and not worry about the time limit.

(Image credit: @mypurradise/Instagram)

Address
24A (First Floor, Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 2, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2389 0976
Website here

3 /5

CAT Playground
CAT Playground

Although not technically a cafe, we still think it’s worth including the CAT Playground on the list for its incredible message. As Malaysia’s first cat-assisted therapy playground, guests can enjoy downtime with their friendly cats while unwinding to relaxing tunes. With an entry fee of RM20 (approx. S$5.80), you can expect an hour of playful, therapeutic moments with their charming felines. In addition, the playground also offers an autism-focused and sensory-based therapy program conducted by certified physiotherapists. Check out the prices here.

Address
Level 1, Sunway Putra Mall, 100, Jalan Putra, Chow Kit, 50350 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 11-1014 0828
Website here

4 /5

Rocky’s Cat Club
Rocky’s Cat Club

Vibrant, colourful, and purrfect for Instagram-worthy dates, Rocky’s Cat Club is inarguably one of the best cat cafes in Klang Valley since it always guarantees an unforgettable experience with its feline cuties here. The cafe is really spacious which means that you’ll get to seek out the adorable kitties while enjoying a freshly brewed cuppa.

(Image credit: Rocky’s Cat Club/Facebook)

Address
No. G-11, Dagang Cahaya, 5, Jalan Dagang, Taman Dagang, 68000 Ampang, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 14-643 6338
Website here

5 /5

Poppy Kat
Poppy Kat

You’ll have to stop yourself from squishing the cute cats that roam freely inside this cafe. Poppy Kat is a cool space to see and be seen at, not just because of its cats, but also its good food. Its golden brown croffles are particularly popular, with flavours that range from Hojicha Yuzu Croffle – topped with Hojicha whipped cream and Yuzu glaze – as well as the unique Grapefruit Elderflower Croffle, which is brilliantly topped with pomegranates, grapefruit brulee and elderflower cream. The burgers and other mains here are just as commendable – so good, in fact, that you’ll have to stop the resident cats from getting to them first.

(Image credit: @poppykatcafe/Instagram)

Address
34A, Jalan Nadchatiram, Taman Taynton View, 56000 Cheras, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Travel Asia Therapy CATS cat cafes in kl cat cafes cat playground
5 best cat cafes in KL for good food and the cutest cats today

Amalina Anuar

Senior Writer

Amalina seeks joy in writing the ins and outs of the fashion, dining and beauty world. When she’s not stalking for her next handbag purchase, you can find her binge-watching the latest tv series, testing out beauty products or singing her heart out at concerts. As a part-time spin instructor, she uses music as a quick escape, which explains why she’s always bopping her head to a good tune, no matter where she is. Amalina is a fashion journalism graduate from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco and has always loved exploring big cities.

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.