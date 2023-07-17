10 places for the best cendol in Klang Valley’s KL and PJ today

We’ve spoken about our love for chendol (or cendol) time and time again, mostly because it’s the perfect dessert for the sweltering heat in Singapore. But it’s not just our island that offers the delicious versions of the heritage dessert. Across the causeway is a similar story, where locals are turning to these best bowls of cendol in Klang Valley’s KL, Selangor, and beyond for reprieve from the heat and humidity.

Malaysians’ love for street food is second to none, and given the tropical weather there, the chances of it being unbearably warm every day is high. But that’s not the only reason why cendol has become the go-to traditional dessert in the country. And while it sounds relatively simple in its components – shaved ice that’s topped with coconut milk, gula melaka, and green rice flour jelly – purists would know that a good bowl of chendol is hard to come by.

This popular sweet treat can usually be found in various street vendors around town, whether in KL or PJ, but the best cendol stalls are often teeming with crowds of people looking to snag a bowl before the stall sells out.. Each bowl varies from vendor to vendor, a few of which have even been known to get creative. While many offer the classic rendition, some may also include toppings like glutinous rice, corn, azuki beans, or even jackfruit to name a few. During and around durian season, you’ll even get generous lashings (or even whole seeds) of the pungent fruit as topping, making it one of the best times to indulge in cendol when in KL.

Often times, a cendol vendor will also come with an additional stall that serves up a delicious plate of rojak for a perfectly balanced afternoon snack.

For the best version of this dessert with the freshest ingredients, head to these spots in KL and PJ.

(Hero and featured image credit: Kwong Wah Ais Kacang/Facebook)

10 places for the best cendol in Klang Valley’s KL, PJ and Subang Jaya today: