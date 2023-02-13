6 places for the best charcoal-grilled satay in KL today

Satay is big in Southeast Asia, and there are few dishes that can put a smile on people’s faces like the skewered meat dish. The popular street food has become a staple in neighbouring countries like Singapore, where there’s even a “street” by the famous Lau Pa Sat that’s dedicated to serving freshly barbecued sticks of this beloved dish. Of course, Malaysia takes just as much pride in delivering equally delicious satay to locals and visitors alike. Here are some of the best satay joints in KL for a barbecued feast worth having.
What is satay?
We’re blessed to live in a city where many passionate foodies embrace different cultures through their love for food. Many of our favourite dishes herald from neighbouring countries, and satay isn’t exception. Originating from Indonesia’s Java, satay (or sate) has seen variations in different parts of the world. The versions in Kuala Lumpur (and Singapore) have evolved over the years to suit the palates of its residents, replacing its more savoury and spicy peanut sauce for a sweet nutty, and subtly spicy one.
One thing that still remains though, is the honeyed aroma of the deliciously marinated and barbecued skewers. Often grilled over a trough of open charcoal fire, the tender meat – often lamb, beef, and chicken – come served with accompaniments such as nasi impit or ketupat (rice cubes), sliced cucumbers, and sliced onions, alongside a bowl of delicious thick dipping peanut sauce.
Hunting for the best satay in KL can be daunting, but you can’t say you’ve made a trip to the Malaysian capital without a proper satay feast. Here are some of the most popular stalls to stop by the next time you’re in town.
(Hero and featured image credit: Willy Satay)
6 places for the best satay in KL:
Located in Kepong, Sate King is known for its best-selling sate daging, ikan and perut. Priced between RM1.80 and RM8 per stick, satay lovers can indulge in the full-bodied flavours of the delicious meat skewers by ordering on Grabfood.
Open every day except every 1st and 3rd Sunday. Order on foodpanda.
(Image credit: @satekingwarungking)
If you haven’t been to Raja Satay 1900, it’s time to pay a visit for its finger-licking satay. Returning customers adore its marinated yet tender beef and rave about the generous portion. The satay feast is available in four sets: small, medium, large and extra-large. The small set comes with 10 sticks, while the medium includes 20 sticks. For larger parties, the large set offers 30 sticks while the extra-large set includes 50 delicious satay sticks. Each set includes nasi impit, timun bawang and kuah kacang.Better yet, you can now order and have it delivered.
Cheras outlet: 12 PM – 12AM / Bangi outlet: 10 AM – 10 PM. Order here.
(Image credit: @rajasatay1900/Instagram)
Those who live in Ampang can vouch for Satay Station. Located in Kampung Pandan, Satay Station is a hit destination in the neighbourhood for its appetising skewers. Since parking spaces are limited, the restaurant offers takeaway and delivery. Apart from satay, Satay Station offers other Malaysian comfort favourites such as Mee Rebus Bonda, Nasi Lemak and Sup Tulang.
Order here.
(Image credit: @sataystation/Instagram)
Fried rice and satay – it’s truly the best of both worlds, especially if you’re in Kuala Lumpur. Check out John Satay if you’re in Taman Tenaga, Cheras. Priced between a reasonable RM15 and RM30, the menu boasts various satay sets to order. We recommend Set D (20 pieces of chicken satay) and Set E (20 pieces of beef satay). Our top-rated nasi goreng: Nasi Goreng USA and Nasi Goreng Ayam.
Order on Grabfood. Order on Foodpanda.
(Image credit: John Satay/Facebook)
Available on Grabfood and Foodpanda, Klang’s Satay Point’s menu offers some of the best satay in Kuala Lumpur in various sets, ranging from RM15 to RM50, that will fulfil your craving. If you’re in the mood for other hearty dishes to complement your satay, go ahead and try the Nasi Goreng Kampung Sekinchan.
Order on Grabfood. Order on Foodpanda.
(Image credit: Satay Point)
While not strictly in KL, Willy Satay is worth making a slight detour for the next time you’re in the city. Tucked away in Selangor, this hidden gem has become a favourite amongst locals and visitors alike, especially since the meat is generously skewered, and well marinated with the all-important spices. Here, expect the carb-of-choice to be lontong, a slight deviation from the usual ketupat or nasi impute. The delicious cubes of lontong here are cooked in banana leaf for extra fragrance.
(Image credit: Willy Satay/Facebook)