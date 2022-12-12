5 places for the best chilli pan mee in KL and Selangor today

Pan mee (aka banmian) is a popular Chinese dish around Singapore and Malaysia that consists of homemade noodles in broth, and is widely popular as a wholesome, comforting meal. However, its dry counterpart is fast usurping the soupy version as a must-order dish for lunch and dinner. Here’s where you’ll find the best chilli pan mee in KL and Selangor in Klang valley the next time you visit for a satisfying (and fiery) meal.

What is chilli pan mee?

The past decade or so have seen the shift of chilli pan mee making its way onto the main stage. The main difference between the original soupy pan mee and the spiced version is the absence of soup from your regular bowl of pan mee — replacing it with dried chilli flakes and a chilli paste to give it that extra kick and umami flavours.

What makes it all the more worthwhile is the abundance of restaurants and hawker stalls that specialises in the best chilli pan mee these days. Back then, it was only the likes of Restaurant Kin Kin that served it, but there are plenty of hot spots these days, each of which come with its own variation.

Besides the chilli, a core ingredient that can make (or break) a bowl of chilli pan mee is the soft-boiled or poached egg. It’s crucial that the egg is at the perfect temperature for its yolk to be runny, which then coats the noodles as well as mixing well with the chilli to give it some much-needed flavour. The yolk also helps to reduce the burning sensation from the spice.

If you’re craving a hearty bowl of chilli pan mee now and happen to find yourself in KL, here’s where to find the best within Klang Valley.

5 best chilli pan mee spots in KL and the rest of Klang Valley: