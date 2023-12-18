Chocolate cakes are one of the most loved desserts in the confectionary world. It’s moist, it’s rich, and its many layers seduce with its dark and dangerously addictive quality. Indeed, few foods on the planet can rival the knee-buckling indulgence of a good chocolate cake. We might be spoilt for choice in Singapore, with dozens of bakeries who have perfected the art of the well-loved dessert, but should you find yourself in need of satisfying a craving in KL and Selangor, we have a list of the best chocolate cakes that’ll blow you away.
Scientists would point to chocolate’s addictive quality; it does, after all, contain biologically active compounds that can alter a person’s mood. While that’s true, we like to point out that the humble cake is a creation that strikes the balance between baking precision and simple pleasure.
The ingredients required to bake a decent version is minimal: butter, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Yet the many combinations that arise from this basic recipe is immense.
Just take a look at the best chocolate cakes in KL, available in cafes and bakeries that span the entire Klang Valley. At Table & Apron, we found a flourless version that boasts just five ingredients. Elsewhere at Huckleberry, we found a massive creation sitting on a cake stand entirely covered with chocolate crumble.
In that spirit, we did our legwork that spanned weeks of research (read: eating chocolate cakes). This is not another meaningless roundup of best eats. We’ve personally gone down to these spots, bought all the cakes we’ve listed here and broken down what exactly makes it good. All this in the search for the best chocolate cakes in KL.
8 best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today:
Picture moist layers of espresso chocolate cake, paired with espresso infused whipped chocolate ganache, or three layers of rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache frosting and dark salted caramel. Whichever you choose, you’ll find a slice of heaven at Souka Bakeshop, which is easily one of KL’s best chocolate cake – or any cake, for that matter – today.
If you’re looking for an entire slice to eat by yourself in one sitting (no one’s judging), Whisk is where you need to be. The dark chocolate cake presents two uncovered layers of ethereally light, eggy sponge with a ganache in the middle. This is simplicity at its finest.
It’s a bit of a trek to get to Good Ground, especially for a place that’s not entirely a cafe but a bakery from which you collect your orders. Still, the chocolate cake here is decadent, with a ganache that’s creamier than the rest we tried, making it a luscious bake. Gluten free options are also available here.
Belgian dark chocolate, eggs, cocoa sugar and butter. These five ingredients are all it takes for Table & Apron to put together a quality cake. The result is an extremely dense cake that works best when eaten in a group. After all, the texture is closer to a soft chocolate truffle than it is to a sponge cake layered with creams, with an exterior dusted with cocoa powder.
If there’s ever an underdog on this list, it’s Chocolat World. While the brand is established in 2001, the master chocolatier has been working on their creations since as far back as 1991. The result? A signature chocolate cake without all the bells and whistles that can stand on its own without relying on ganaches and creams. In fact, the cakes are unpretentiously displayed in a chiller wrapped in yellow boxes when we made our purchase. Yet where it lacks in presentation, it delivers in taste and texture. The cake itself is laced with chocolate chips that harden up when cold, rendering every slice an unctuous bite that was pure pleasure.
Huckleberry’s chocolate cake might the priciest of the lot but we’d vouch for its excellence any day. There’s a strong chocolate flavour that hints at quality cocoa, which its makers wield to great effect in the three sponge layers that are as soft as they are ethereally light. The slice stands out from the other cakes for its outer coating of chocolate crumble that add textural interest.
Jaslyn Cakes’ chocolate ganache cake is everyone’s go-to spot to order cakes from and for good reason. The bakery-café uses quality ingredients without skimping on them and the chocolate ganache cake is certainly one fine example. The ganache is the perfect consistency and just sweet enough with echoes of dark chocolate’s bitterness. Despite being the only filling in between the four layers of chocolate sponge, the entire ensemble is beautifully balanced so much so that eating an entire slice alone isn’t cloying. That in itself demonstrates a mastery of flavour without having to rely on textural distractions or salt to compensate for an overly sweet creation.
Ben’s Bake Shop’s Caprese Cake comes highly recommended, and it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best chocolate cakes in KL. The rich, velvety Valrhona chocolate mousse almond cake comes slathered with thick dark chocolate ganache and is topped with crunchy hazelnut to make for a decadent treat.
