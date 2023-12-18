Chocolate cakes are one of the most loved desserts in the confectionary world. It’s moist, it’s rich, and its many layers seduce with its dark and dangerously addictive quality. Indeed, few foods on the planet can rival the knee-buckling indulgence of a good chocolate cake. We might be spoilt for choice in Singapore, with dozens of bakeries who have perfected the art of the well-loved dessert, but should you find yourself in need of satisfying a craving in KL and Selangor, we have a list of the best chocolate cakes that’ll blow you away.

Scientists would point to chocolate’s addictive quality; it does, after all, contain biologically active compounds that can alter a person’s mood. While that’s true, we like to point out that the humble cake is a creation that strikes the balance between baking precision and simple pleasure.

The ingredients required to bake a decent version is minimal: butter, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Yet the many combinations that arise from this basic recipe is immense.

Just take a look at the best chocolate cakes in KL, available in cafes and bakeries that span the entire Klang Valley. At Table & Apron, we found a flourless version that boasts just five ingredients. Elsewhere at Huckleberry, we found a massive creation sitting on a cake stand entirely covered with chocolate crumble.

In that spirit, we did our legwork that spanned weeks of research (read: eating chocolate cakes). This is not another meaningless roundup of best eats. We’ve personally gone down to these spots, bought all the cakes we’ve listed here and broken down what exactly makes it good. All this in the search for the best chocolate cakes in KL.

8 best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today: