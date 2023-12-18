Lifestyle Asia
8 places for the best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today
18 Dec 2023 05:00 PM

8 places for the best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today

Azimin Saini
8 places for the best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today
8 places for the best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today

Chocolate cakes are one of the most loved desserts in the confectionary world. It’s moist, it’s rich, and its many layers seduce with its dark and dangerously addictive quality. Indeed, few foods on the planet can rival the knee-buckling indulgence of a good chocolate cake. We might be spoilt for choice in Singapore, with dozens of bakeries who have perfected the art of the well-loved dessert, but should you find yourself in need of satisfying a craving in KL and Selangor, we have a list of the best chocolate cakes that’ll blow you away.

Scientists would point to chocolate’s addictive quality; it does, after all, contain biologically active compounds that can alter a person’s mood. While that’s true, we like to point out that the humble cake is a creation that strikes the balance between baking precision and simple pleasure.

The ingredients required to bake a decent version is minimal: butter, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Yet the many combinations that arise from this basic recipe is immense.

Image credit: @myhuckleberrykl/Instagram

Just take a look at the best chocolate cakes in KL, available in cafes and bakeries that span the entire Klang Valley. At Table & Apron, we found a flourless version that boasts just five ingredients. Elsewhere at Huckleberry, we found a massive creation sitting on a cake stand entirely covered with chocolate crumble.

In that spirit, we did our legwork that spanned weeks of research (read: eating chocolate cakes). This is not another meaningless roundup of best eats. We’ve personally gone down to these spots, bought all the cakes we’ve listed here and broken down what exactly makes it good. All this in the search for the best chocolate cakes in KL.

(Hero and featured image credit: @myhuckleberrykl/Instagram)

8 best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today:

1 /8

Souka Bakeshop
Souka Bakeshop

Picture moist layers of espresso chocolate cake, paired with espresso infused whipped chocolate ganache, or three layers of rich chocolate cake with dark chocolate ganache frosting and dark salted caramel. Whichever you choose, you’ll find a slice of heaven at Souka Bakeshop, which is easily one of KL’s best chocolate cake – or any cake, for that matter – today.

(Image credit: @soukacakeskl/Instagram)

Address
53, Jalan SS 15/5a, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 19-480 6033
Website here

2 /8

Whisk Espresso Bar & Bake Shop @ Empire Shopping Gallery
Whisk Espresso Bar & Bake Shop @ Empire Shopping Gallery

If you’re looking for an entire slice to eat by yourself in one sitting (no one’s judging), Whisk is where you need to be. The dark chocolate cake presents two uncovered layers of ethereally light, eggy sponge with a ganache in the middle. This is simplicity at its finest.

(Image credit: @bryan_hht/Instagram)

Address
Lg 03A, Empire Shopping Gallery, Jalan Ss16/1, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-5022 2060
Website here

3 /8

Good Ground Bakery
Good Ground Bakery

It’s a bit of a trek to get to Good Ground, especially for a place that’s not entirely a cafe but a bakery from which you collect your orders. Still, the chocolate cake here is decadent, with a ganache that’s creamier than the rest we tried, making it a luscious bake. Gluten free options are also available here.

(Image credit: @good.ground.bakery/Instagram)

Address
143, Jalan SS 17/1A, Ss 17, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-5879 7904
Website here

4 /8

Table & Apron
Table & Apron

Belgian dark chocolate, eggs, cocoa sugar and butter. These five ingredients are all it takes for Table & Apron to put together a quality cake. The result is an extremely dense cake that works best when eaten in a group. After all, the texture is closer to a soft chocolate truffle than it is to a sponge cake layered with creams, with an exterior dusted with cocoa powder.

(Image credit: @tableandapron/Instagram)

Address
23, Jalan SS 20/11, Damansara Kim, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-7733 4000
Website here

5 /8

Chocolat world
Chocolat world

If there’s ever an underdog on this list, it’s Chocolat World. While the brand is established in 2001, the master chocolatier has been working on their creations since as far back as 1991. The result? A signature chocolate cake without all the bells and whistles that can stand on its own without relying on ganaches and creams. In fact, the cakes are unpretentiously displayed in a chiller wrapped in yellow boxes when we made our purchase. Yet where it lacks in presentation, it delivers in taste and texture. The cake itself is laced with chocolate chips that harden up when cold, rendering every slice an unctuous bite that was pure pleasure.

(Image credit: @chocolat.world/Instagram)

Address
48, Jalan Utama, Taman Serdang Raya, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor
Phone
(+60)16-889 1512
Website here

6 /8

Huckleberry @Damansara Heights
Huckleberry @Damansara Heights

Huckleberry’s chocolate cake might the priciest of the lot but we’d vouch for its excellence any day. There’s a strong chocolate flavour that hints at quality cocoa, which its makers wield to great effect in the three sponge layers that are as soft as they are ethereally light. The slice stands out from the other cakes for its outer coating of chocolate crumble that add textural interest.

(Image credit: @myhuckleberrykl/Instagram)

Address
Plaza Damansara, 2G & 4G, Jalan Medan Setia 2, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2098 7933
Website here

7 /8

Jaslyn Cakes Mont Kiara
Jaslyn Cakes Mont Kiara

Jaslyn Cakes’ chocolate ganache cake is everyone’s go-to spot to order cakes from and for good reason. The bakery-café uses quality ingredients without skimping on them and the chocolate ganache cake is certainly one fine example. The ganache is the perfect consistency and just sweet enough with echoes of dark chocolate’s bitterness. Despite being the only filling in between the four layers of chocolate sponge, the entire ensemble is beautifully balanced so much so that eating an entire slice alone isn’t cloying. That in itself demonstrates a mastery of flavour without having to rely on textural distractions or salt to compensate for an overly sweet creation.

(Image credit: @jaslyncakes/Instagram)
Address
Lot 1B New Wing, Lower Ground Floor, Mont' Kiara Shoplex, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-318 2868

8 /8

Ben's Bake Shop
Ben's Bake Shop

Ben’s Bake Shop’s Caprese Cake comes highly recommended, and it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best chocolate cakes in KL. The rich, velvety Valrhona chocolate mousse almond cake comes slathered with thick dark chocolate ganache and is topped with crunchy hazelnut to make for a decadent treat.

(Image credit: @thebiggroup/Instagram)

Address
65, G2 St, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 12-376 0126
Website here
8 places for the best chocolate cakes in KL and Selangor today

Azimin Saini

Azimin Saini is a Paris-based contributor to Lifestyle Asia. He has spent a decade in journalism, writing for The Peak, Style:Men and the Michelin Guide.

   

