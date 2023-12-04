Whether you’re spending Christmas in the bustling metropolis that is KL, or simply can’t enough of the lavish spread that’s associated with the festive season, this comprehensive guide to the best Christmas hotel buffets and festive menus in KL and Selangor for 2023 will leave you and loved ones satisfied and ready to party. Doesn’t hurt that they’re much more affordable than the Christmas spreads in Singapore.
With Christmas on the horizon, our guide is your trusty elf in the quest for the perfect festive feast, blending traditional charm with a dash of modern flair. We’ve cherry-picked the crème de la crème of Christmas 2023 hotel buffets and special menus in KL and Selangor, many of which come with special promotions sprinkling joy all through December. Do note though, that some of these festive treats are set aside for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day exclusively.
There’s something for everyone too; those whose guilty pleasures are fancy afternoon teas will find the perfect treat at Four Seasons Hotel KL and W Kuala Lumpur, where the usual sweets are transformed with festive colours and flavours. For a proper feast that you and your loved ones won’t be forgetting anytime soon, there are hearty buffets at Pavilion, Westin, and St. Regis, where the usual Christmas trimmings are on offer. Of course, you’ll want to end the meal on a sweet note, and these Christmas menus in KL do the job right with a selection of decadent log cakes, cookies, and pastries.
Banish the holiday kitchen frenzy and gift yourself a sumptuous meal in some of Klang Valley’s most prestigious hotels and dining spots. To guarantee your place at the festive table, make a booking of these Christmas menus in KL soon.
Keep our guide as your secret holiday helper, and be prepared to indulge in a magnificent feast this Christmas 2023 when you’re in KL and Selangor.
12 places for the best hotel buffets and festive menus in KL and Selangor:
The Four Seasons Hotel in Kuala Lumpur is all set to create a winter wonderland from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. They’re revving up the holiday cheer with a twinkling Christmas tree that lights up the lobby, and the sound of carol singers filling the air with festive tunes, their holiday agenda is packed with an array of enchanting events. Indulge in a charming Festive Afternoon Tea, or savour their lavish brunch and dinner buffets on the eve and day of Christmas. Join in the merry chorus of Candy Cane Carols, and experience the magic of crafting with Gingerbread. Prepare yourself for these and many more unexpected delights that promise to add a dash of sparkle to your festive season.
Date: 23 November to 1 January 2024
Price: RM94 to RM488 per person (approx. SGD 27 to SGD 140)
The Westin Kuala Lumpur sets the stage for a holiday feast to remember. Their elegant fusion restaurant, The Living Room, transforms into a festive paradise, offering a perfect blend of comfort and luxury. The gastronomic journey begins with a Festive Afternoon Tea, offering an exquisite selection of delectable sweet and savoury nibbles, perfectly complemented by pots of freshly brewed tea. As afternoon gives way to evening, the culinary spectacle continues with a lavish Festive Buffet. With an endless array of gourmet dishes on offer, guests are invited to indulge in a culinary celebration that embodies the spirit of the season. It’s an unparalleled festive experience that promises to make this holiday season unforgettable.
Date: 24 to 31 December 2023
Festive Afternoon Tea: RM98 for 2 people (approx. SGD 28)
Festive Buffet: RM96 to RM258 (approx. SGD 27 to SGD 74)
Immerse yourself in the festive season with the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur’s all-inclusive 2023 Festive Brochure. This comprehensive guide brims with holiday delights, from themed spa pampering sessions to hands-on gingerbread house crafting workshops. The culinary adventure is just as thrilling, with the choice to indulge in a succulent four-course lunch or an extravagant five-course dinner. These festive dining options are available from the 8 November until 4 January next year. To crown the celebrations, the St. Regis Kuala Lumpur is serving up a resplendent Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner and a lavish Christmas Day Buffet Brunch.
Date: 8 November 2023 to 4 January 2024
Price: RM168 to RM1,000 per person (approx. SGD 48 to SGD 285)
Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s Courtyard restaurant is set to jingle all the way this Christmas with their 2023 Festive Times. They are spreading the yuletide cheer with a grand buffet dinner on Christmas Eve and a delightful lunch on Christmas Day, infusing the hotel with a unique Christmas spirit. For a touch of luxury, guests can opt for an additional treat: Free-flowing red and white wine, or a range of non-alcoholic beverages, to perfectly accompany the diverse buffet. This buffet is a gastronomic journey around the world, featuring a medley of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and International cuisine.
Date: 24 to 31 December 2023
Price: RM119 to RM288 per person (approx. SGD 34 to SGD 82)
Step into a world of culinary wonder this Christmas Eve with a festive dinner at Shook! Nestled in the vibrant heart of Bukit Bintang at The Starhill, Shook! presents a banquet of holiday-themed delicacies, presented in an elegant tapas style at their innovative dining space, The Alchemy. The captivating ambiance, together with their diverse festive fare, sets the stage for a Christmas celebration that will linger long in your memory.
Date: 24 December 2023
Price: RM200+ per adult, RM90+ nett per child (approx. SGD 57+ nett per adult, SGD 26+ nett per child)
Sunway Resort Hotel is set to whisk you away on a culinary trip down memory lane this Christmas with its ‘Festive Dreams’ event. The feast, filled with a diverse assortment of dishes, will be hosted at two of the hotel’s prime dining spots: Sunset Terrace and Linkway Cafe.
At Sunset Terrace, you can feast on a festive lunch or join the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day buffets. These dining extravaganzas promise to be a gastronomic delight, filled with dishes that will tickle your taste buds and rekindle fond holiday memories.
For those who favour a lighter, more casual dining experience, Linkway Cafe offers an alternative. Here, you can savour holiday-inspired cocktails and afternoon tea, perfect for those cosy, laid-back holiday afternoons.
Throughout the hotel, the spirit of Christmas will be in the air, helped along by a delightful holiday ambiance and a smorgasbord of holiday-themed dishes. And for those last-minute Christmas shoppers, don’t miss out on Santa’s Bake Shop, the go-to spot for mouth-watering festive goodies.
Date: 20 November 2023 to 1 January 2024
Price: RM158 to RM468 per adult, RM68 to RM108 per child (approx. SGD 45 to SGD 134 per adult, SGD 19 to SGD 31 per child)
This festive season, W Kuala Lumpur is joining forces with renowned champagne house Moët & Chandon to orchestrate a symphony of culinary delights. They are rolling out a red-carpet welcome for revelers with a gourmet Boxing Day Lunch, and an array of brunches and dinner buffets on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
For those who wish to add a splash of extravagance to their feast, Moët & Chandon’s delectable champagne is available at an additional cost. They are also crafting a collection of festive high teas, each one a masterpiece in its own right. It’s time to surrender to the spirit of indulgence and shower your loved ones with unforgettable gastronomic experiences.
Date: 1 to 31 December 2023
Price: RM148 to RM488 nett per person (approx. SGD 42 to SGD 139)
The RuMa Hotel and Residences is set to dazzle this Christmas season with their creatively christened Yuletide Yearnings Christmas delicacies. Patrons can lose themselves in a gastronomic journey featuring an intimate four-course Christmas luncheon, a grand six-course Christmas dinner, and a collection of Christmas-themed cocktails that add a spirited twist to the festivities. Not to forget their festive version of the classic afternoon tea, adding an extra layer of charm to the holiday season.
Where The RuMa truly shines is in their novel twist on Christmas cuisine. Seamlessly infusing traditional holiday dishes with unconventional and intriguing ingredients like eggplant and Bafun sea urchin, they create a culinary paradox that’s both familiar and exotic. Embarking on a festive dining adventure at The RuMa this December guarantees a merry whirlwind of surprises that will keep your taste buds tantalised.
Date: 15 November 2023 to 1 January 2024
Price: RM118 to RM580 per person (approx. SGD 34 to SGD 166)
Begin your yuletide celebrations at Pullman Kuala Lumpur with an afternoon tea that overflows with Christmas confections. Even though the afternoon treat seems never-ending, be sure to reserve some room for the grand culinary affair on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From tantalising appetisers to decadent desserts, the festive spirit at Pullman is amplified by the enchanting melodies of Christmas carollers serenading the guests. The hotel lobby has been transformed into a whimsical wonderland featuring a life-sized gingerbread house, donning a Snow White theme, presenting an unforgettable Christmas adventure for the little ones.
Date: 1 December 2023 to 6 January 2024
Price: RM90 to RM238 per person (approx. SGD 26 to SGD 68)
This Christmas, the Mandarin Oriental in Kuala Lumpur is all set to whisk you off to a culinary wonderland. They’ve decked the halls and are inviting you to an epicurean extravaganza in their famed Mosaic, Mandarin Grill, Lounge On The Park, and AQUA Restaurant and Bar. Each venue is brimming with seasonal delights, which are on offer not only on Christmas Day but also in the days following.
In the spirit of indulgence, they are serving up an elegant Christmas Afternoon Tea, opulent dinner buffets on Christmas Eve, a lavish brunch, and a bespoke 5-course dinner buffet on Christmas Day. For wine connoisseurs, there’s an option to elevate the festive feast with the addition of free-flowing champagne and wine pairings.
But their pièce de résistance has to be the Christmas Eve Barbecue Buffet Dinner – a sizzling tribute to all grilled-food aficionados. As a cherry on top, Santa Claus himself is expected to make an appearance, adding an extra sprinkle of Christmas magic to your dining experience.
Date: 24 November 2023 to 7 January 2024
Price: RM198 to RM588+ per person (approx. SGD 56 to SGD 168+)
Ready to spice up your holiday festivities with a sizzling feast? Look no further than Maria’s SteakCafe, a jewel in the crown of Kuala Lumpur’s dining scene. This acclaimed steakhouse is offering a trio of tantalising options to suit your celebratory needs. Choose to immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of their dining room, or opt for a cosy celebration in your own home with their delivery options.
Whether you’re hosting a group of five or simply looking for an à la carte delivery, Maria’s SteakCafe has you covered. Each menu showcases their distinguished imported meats, creating a symphony of flavours when paired with a medley of side dishes and desserts. This festive banquet from Maria’s SteakCafe promises a holiday celebration filled with culinary delights that will linger on your palate, making the season all the more memorable.
Date: Deliveries available from 20 November 2023 to 1 January 2024, dine-in option available from 24 to 25 December 2023
Price: RM120+ to RM850+ per person (approx. SGD 34 to SGD 243)
Join the Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur for a festive feast that promises to be nothing short of magical. Make your way to their restaurant Thyme, on Christmas Eve, for a seafood buffet that will take your taste buds on a deep-sea adventure. Indulge in an array of oceanic delights and wash them down with unlimited soft drinks, beer, and house wine. If you’re up for a more extravagant experience, head to the Pacific Lounge on the 25th floor of the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites for a 6-Course Noel Dinner, complete with free-flowing beverages.
As the clock strikes twelve, usher in Christmas Day with a sumptuous brunch at Thyme. From 12 PM to 3 PM, you can revel in a spread of festive favourites, accompanied by unlimited soft drinks, beer, and house wine. If you prefer to dine under the stars, return in the evening for a festive buffet dinner, that comes with an array of drinks to choose from. For an additional RM50 nett, you can upgrade your drinks package to include free-flowing bubbly. A special offer awaits the young ones – children aged 5 and below eat for free, and those aged 6 to 11 enjoy a 50% discount.
Adding to the festive cheer, the hotel will be hosting a captivating Christmas Carol performance on the evening of Christmas Eve and the afternoon of Christmas Day, making your dining experience all the more enchanting.
Date: 24 to 25 December 2023
Seafood Buffet Dinner at Thyme: RM288 to RM388 nett per adult (approx. SGD 82 to SGD 110)
6-Course Noel Dinner at Pacific: RM588 (approx. SGD 168)
Buffet Brunch at Thyme: RM218 to RM318 nett per adult (approx. SGD 62 to SGD 91)
Buffet Dinner at Thyme: RM288 to MYR388 nett per adult (approx. SGD SGD 82 to SGD 110)