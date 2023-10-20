10 best cooked food markets to visit in Hong Kong today

Hidden above busy wet markets are local-run food halls that serve very delicious, very authentic, and very affordable Hong Kong-style favourites. These are the good old cooked food markets and centres. See our top picks of the best ones in the city.

Street food can come in many variations in Hong Kong. You have the typical local-run shops of skewered and steamed snacks. There’s dai pai dongs for all your wok-fragrant cravings. And then there are cooked food markets, which are very much Hong Kong’s answer to hawker-style eating where stalls are arranged in a spacious hall with communal tables, but instead of a stand-alone structure, they’re located within municipal buildings above, or adjacent to, busy wet markets.

But there’s considered strategy in its design. Being in close proximity to wet markets also means a recurring selection of fresh ingredients. It’s the reason you’ll find lots of seafood restaurants and stir-fry stands, amongst other easy local serves including tea time cha chaan teng staples. Another benefit of the location: lower rent and a much more affordable menu than say, a ground-level brick-and-mortar. It takes some searching for visit-worthy locations, there are after all over 20 of them across Hong Kong. Here are some of our favourites.

(Hero and featured image credit: @tiff5nyk/Instagram)

Hong Kong’s best cooked food markets to satisfy your food cravings