13 magical destinations in Asia to check off your bucket list, pronto

With travel restrictions a thing of the past, globetrotters have started exploring the rest of the world again. If you’re up for an adventure, here are the best destinations in Asia to check off your bucket list.

While some tourists might seek a tranquil place covered in a sheet of snow to wean off the fatigue of a fast-paced life, for others, unwinding could mean a thrilling getaway with adventure sports in freezing temperatures. Additionally, most of these places are decked up with lights and all things nice at this time of the year. So, if you would like to just stroll around the town holding hands with your special someone, these Asian holiday destinations can be ideal for you.

Moreover, the balmy breezes of some of these holiday destinations in Asia are just be perfect for travellers from who would want to escape the chill of winter or the heat of the northern and southern hemispheres, respectively. While some can head to the white sandy beaches, lay back and watch the pristine azure waters lash the shores while enjoying a tropical drink for leisure, others with a zeal for adventure can choose from the many activities like snorkelling, surfing and diving for a glimpse of the thriving marine life.

Here is your checklist of the best places visit in Asia

(Image credit: Samuel Berner/Unsplash)