7 best places for durian desserts in Bangkok this summer

Guess what comes into season around the same time as mangoes? Durians. And if you were travelling to Bangkok during this season, we recommend you make time to stop at these cafes, which turn the divisive fruit into some of the best durian desserts around.

Love it or hate it, we can’t deny that the durian’s unique character makes it so versatile that it can be incorporated and converted into many savoury and sweet treats. Due to their rich, creamy flavour, durians are especially delicious when paired with cream, cream cheese, and coconut milk.

While it’s true that every region has different peak times for harvest, Thailand typically celebrates peak durian season from mid-April to mid-September. You’ll still find durian in some Bangkok markets after this period, although cafes and restaurants might phase the fruit out in place of another seasonal fruit then.

Now that we’re thick in the midst of durian season in Bangkok, there’s no better time to indulge in it. Using both a mix of traditional and modern techniques, these cafes have somehow managed to make the deliciously pungent fruit even better. While some incorporate its paste into sticky rice dishes and icy treats, others have gone the extra mile by topping off their cakes very generously with the flesh of the exotic fruit.

[Hero and featured image credit: Nara Thai Restaurant & Lynx Coffee]

Where to find the best durian desserts in Bangkok this 2023