Lifestyle Asia
Home > Dining > Food > A guide to the best fine dining restaurants in Penang
A guide to the best fine dining restaurants in Penang
Travel
02 Nov 2023 05:00 PM

A guide to the best fine dining restaurants in Penang

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer

Penang might be known for its phenomenal take on the laksa and other popular hawker fare, but those who want something a little more upmarket will not be disappointed to find that some of the best fine dining restaurants in Malaysia are found in Penang.

Famed as a food capital of Malaysia, the island of Penang is a bold celebration of diverse Malaysian flavours. While the iconic cendol, laksa, and char kuey teow spring to mind, contemporary restaurants are pulling their own weight when it comes to the culinary scene. In Penang, you will discover a unique take on both Asian and Western food, only this time you’ll get to dress up and rediscover the exciting concepts that the island offers. Bookmark these places and make your reservations at these classy spots the next time you want a fine dining experience on the island.

The best fine dining restaurants in Penang today:

Restaurant Blanc Penang

Restaurant BLANC Penang fine dining restaurant malaysia michelin star
Image credit: Restaurant BLANC Penang

Formerly known as the Dining Room, BLANC serves a French-Asian menu that’s worth exploring. Pick between the BLANC menu degustation and the Menu De Saison by Chef Benny Yeoh. The menu comprises a 3-course meal featuring the former comprises canapes, a choice of mains and desserts, while the latter presents an omakase-style gastronomic journey. Consider this a sweet surprise as the chef will reveal the courses upon your visit. 

Make a reservation here.

228, Jln Macalister, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia; +60 19-239 9818

Orinea Restaurant

fine dining restaurants penang Orinea Restaurant
Image credit: @orinea_restaurant/Instagram

Located in the heart of Gurney Bay at Sunrise @ Gurney, Orinea Restaurant is where you can indulge in a sensorial journey. Go ahead and make a reservation for the Ultimate Chef’s Tasting Menu. You will find that each dish is a work of art fusing technique and innovation. In addition, the restaurant offers a breathtaking view of Gurney Wharf.

Make a reservation here.

68-18-1, Sunrise Gurney, Gurney Dr, 10250 George Town, Penang, Malaysia; +60 19-528 8933

Indigo Restaurant @ The Blue Mansion

Image credit: Instagram/@/indigo.georgetown

Known for its iconic location, the Indigo restaurant located in the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion offers a dining experience like no other. Besides the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern touches, Indigo is famed for merging Eastern and Western flavours. The seven-course tasting menu comprises Freshly Shucked Oysters, Bluefin Tuna Capellini, Grilled Wild Caught Jumbo Prawn, Pan-Roasted Hokkaido Scallop, Seared Foie Gras and beyond. Pick your mains between the Australian Wagyu Striploin, Lamb Rack and Pan-Roasted Atlantic Cod. If you can’t make it for dinner, try out the three-course lunch. 

Make a reservation here.

Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion, 14, Lebuh Leith, Georgetown, 10200 George Town, Penang, Malaysia; +60 4-262 0006

Restaurant au Jardin

best fine dining restaurants penang malaysia michelin star restaurant au jardin
Image credit: @restaurantaujardin/Instagram

Discover the historical compound of the Hin Bus Depot if you’re planning a trip to the one Michelin-starred Restaurant Au Jardin. This restaurant serves Franco-Asian cuisine with the freshest ingredients available in season. Head Chef Kim Hock believes in sustainable sourcing, making your meal a satisfying experience. As for the menu, this eatery can cater to your dietary request. If you’re a vegetarian, check out ‘The Green’ Degustation with dishes such as the Russet Potato ‘Mille-Feuille’ and Kimchi Espuma. The degustation menu offers heavenly dishes like Butter Roasted Hen’s in the Wood and ‘Grand Caviar’ au Jardin. Discover the menu here.

Make a reservation here.

125, Jalan Timah, 10150 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia; +60 12-428 9594

(Hero and featured image credit: @restaurantblancpenang/Instagram)

Travel Malaysia Dining Penang Asia Penang cuisine Michelin starred restaurant penang food penang restaurants
A guide to the best fine dining restaurants in Penang

Amalina Anuar

Senior Writer

Amalina seeks joy in writing the ins and outs of the fashion, dining and beauty world. When she’s not stalking for her next handbag purchase, you can find her binge-watching the latest tv series, testing out beauty products or singing her heart out at concerts. As a part-time spin instructor, she uses music as a quick escape, which explains why she’s always bopping her head to a good tune, no matter where she is. Amalina is a fashion journalism graduate from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco and has always loved exploring big cities.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiasg

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.