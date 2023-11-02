A guide to the best fine dining restaurants in Penang

Penang might be known for its phenomenal take on the laksa and other popular hawker fare, but those who want something a little more upmarket will not be disappointed to find that some of the best fine dining restaurants in Malaysia are found in Penang.

Famed as a food capital of Malaysia, the island of Penang is a bold celebration of diverse Malaysian flavours. While the iconic cendol, laksa, and char kuey teow spring to mind, contemporary restaurants are pulling their own weight when it comes to the culinary scene. In Penang, you will discover a unique take on both Asian and Western food, only this time you’ll get to dress up and rediscover the exciting concepts that the island offers. Bookmark these places and make your reservations at these classy spots the next time you want a fine dining experience on the island.

The best fine dining restaurants in Penang today:

Restaurant Blanc Penang

Formerly known as the Dining Room, BLANC serves a French-Asian menu that’s worth exploring. Pick between the BLANC menu degustation and the Menu De Saison by Chef Benny Yeoh. The menu comprises a 3-course meal featuring the former comprises canapes, a choice of mains and desserts, while the latter presents an omakase-style gastronomic journey. Consider this a sweet surprise as the chef will reveal the courses upon your visit.

Make a reservation here.

228, Jln Macalister, 10400 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia; +60 19-239 9818

Orinea Restaurant

Located in the heart of Gurney Bay at Sunrise @ Gurney, Orinea Restaurant is where you can indulge in a sensorial journey. Go ahead and make a reservation for the Ultimate Chef’s Tasting Menu. You will find that each dish is a work of art fusing technique and innovation. In addition, the restaurant offers a breathtaking view of Gurney Wharf.

Make a reservation here.

68-18-1, Sunrise Gurney, Gurney Dr, 10250 George Town, Penang, Malaysia; +60 19-528 8933

Indigo Restaurant @ The Blue Mansion

Image credit: Instagram/@/indigo.georgetown

Known for its iconic location, the Indigo restaurant located in the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion offers a dining experience like no other. Besides the beautiful blend of old-world charm and modern touches, Indigo is famed for merging Eastern and Western flavours. The seven-course tasting menu comprises Freshly Shucked Oysters, Bluefin Tuna Capellini, Grilled Wild Caught Jumbo Prawn, Pan-Roasted Hokkaido Scallop, Seared Foie Gras and beyond. Pick your mains between the Australian Wagyu Striploin, Lamb Rack and Pan-Roasted Atlantic Cod. If you can’t make it for dinner, try out the three-course lunch.

Make a reservation here.

Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion, 14, Lebuh Leith, Georgetown, 10200 George Town, Penang, Malaysia; +60 4-262 0006

Restaurant au Jardin

Discover the historical compound of the Hin Bus Depot if you’re planning a trip to the one Michelin-starred Restaurant Au Jardin. This restaurant serves Franco-Asian cuisine with the freshest ingredients available in season. Head Chef Kim Hock believes in sustainable sourcing, making your meal a satisfying experience. As for the menu, this eatery can cater to your dietary request. If you’re a vegetarian, check out ‘The Green’ Degustation with dishes such as the Russet Potato ‘Mille-Feuille’ and Kimchi Espuma. The degustation menu offers heavenly dishes like Butter Roasted Hen’s in the Wood and ‘Grand Caviar’ au Jardin. Discover the menu here.

Make a reservation here.

125, Jalan Timah, 10150 George Town, Pulau Pinang, Malaysia; +60 12-428 9594

(Hero and featured image credit: @restaurantblancpenang/Instagram)