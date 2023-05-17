9 best food trucks in KL and Selangor all foodies should visit

The food truck industry is one that’s growing around the world, and Malaysia is no exception. Like Singapore, food trucks have been popping up around KL and Selangor, making the Klang Valley area one of best places to visit if you want delicious food, but without the formality of sitting in a restaurant. One of the largest food truck parks in the country, for example, is Tapak Urban Street Dining, which is located opposite the KL City Centre on Persiaran Hampshire.
Food trucks might be known for selling pre-packaged meals and coffee to factory workers looking for something cheap and quick, but they have now essentially become mobile restaurants that offer a wide variety of dishes, from fresh takes on Malaysian cuisine and gourmet burgers, to refreshing desserts for the perpetual summer heat. The contemporary food truck culture in Malaysia is now dedicated to modern interpretations of traditional offerings and cuisines from all around the world, which has won the hearts of many Malaysians and visitors alike.
If you’re a foodie looking for a unique dining experience in KL or just want to try something new, bookmark this list of some of the best food trucks in the city you should definitely check out the next time you make a drive to the Klang Valley.
(Hero and featured image credit: @nachoslahofficial/Instagram)
9 best food trucks in KL & Selangor to bookmark now:
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /9
Curbside Cantina is a well-known food truck-turned-restaurant that’s founded by a married couple, Tubby and Noreen, who were inspired by the Cali lifestyle. Located in KL’s Damansara Kim, the food truck – which debuted in 2014 – proved to be a hit not just for those in the neighbourhood, but also for visitors seeking some of the best stuffed tacos in the city. Although the couple expanded their business with a restaurant, they’ve kept their legendary food trucks parked outside.
Amongst the most popular dishes here are the fish tacos, chilli con carne, and chicken tacos. The fish taco is a must-try for seafood lovers while the chilli con carne is another favourite, with the perfect blend of spices and ingredients to keep you coming back for more.
Opening hours: 11am – 8pm (closed on Wednesdays)
(Image credit: @curbsidecantina/Instagram)
2 /9
Those with a sweet tooth will find themselves best satisfied at Puffscake, one of the few places in KL that does Dutch mini pancakes (aka Poffertjes) right. The food truck that makes appearances at Tapak Urban Street Dining serves the street food snacks in its most traditional form – sprinkled with confectioner’s sugar – but you’ll also find modern and dare we say, more delicious flavours such as Ovomaltine, Matcha green tea, Nutella, and chocolate cheese.
(Image credit: @puffscake.my/Instagram)
3 /9
Tex-mex food lovers, this is your truck. Nachoslah is a halal Mexican food truck that’s come to be known for serving up some of the best nachos in town, with a RM10 (approx. S$3) portion constituting a generous serving of beef, cheese drizzle, chips, and sour cream. For a localised take on this popular street snack, try the deliciously addictive double layered Taco with beef Rendang.
Available at Tapak Urban Street Dining food truck parks in Ampang and PJ.
Opening hours: 5pm – 1am
(Image credit: @nachoslahofficial/Instagram)
4 /9
Pasta La Pasta is a distinctly red food truck that you’ll spot from a mile away. The Italian-focused locale has made a name for itself in the industry by specialising in pasta dishes, and you’ll find it in three places in KL at different times of the day. Crafting some of the best plates of bolognese, aglio olio, and nachos in KL, the food truck promises generous portions and great flavours. The chilli macaroni and cheese, in particular, stands out for its generous topping of steaming hot cheddar cheese.
Opening hours: 12pm – 3pm; 5pm – 12.30am
(Image credit: @pastalapasta.my/Instagram)
5 /9
The GorPis is a popular food truck in the Klang Valley that specialises in Indonesian delicacies, particularly pisang goreng cheese. With a range of different flavours to choose from, including Cheese Caramel, Cheese Ferrero, Cheese Chocolate, Cheese Butterscotch, and Cheese Matcha Green Tea, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Their original namesake flavour, GorPis Cheese, is made with freshly-fried banana fritters coated with generous amounts of cheese. The combination of the cheese and the crisp batter gives the fritters a satisfying crunch. Whatever The GorPis makes is instantly a must-try snack, especially for those who love Indonesian delicacies.
(Image credit: The GorPis/Facebook)
6 /9
Babarittos’ bright yellow exterior is hard to miss, and its reputation for serving up mouth-watering food has made it a must-visit destination for many food enthusiasts. It’s considered one of the best food trucks not just in KL, but also the entire country, and is always crowded with patrons, especially college students. Expect delicious Mexican food with a local twist that is sure to tantalise your taste buds.
Here, signature dishes include burritos, burgers, and nachos that are wrapped perfectly with a generous portion of meat, making for a delicious and hearty meal.
(Image credit: @babarittosmy/Instagram)
If you’re looking to satisfy a sweet craving, Big Bus Ice Cream & Dessert is the place to go. Perfect for the current heat wave that we’re currently facing, the icy desserts here to order include the popular Korean bingsu, as well as the BB Honeycomb, which sees deliciously smooth soft serve smothered over cornflakes, and served alongside a chunk of honeycomb. Other toppings include fresh mango and chocolate drizzle, as well as the addictively crunchy BB Cone.
8 /9
Who knew you could get otak-otak and tofu bakar from a food truck? Otak Otak FT is a travelling food truck that offers one of the best selection of Indonesian and Malaysian snacks, including the famous otak-otak and tofu bakar. The latter – a grilled crisp tofu pocket filled with an array of flavourful ingredients like cucumbers, roasted peanuts, and carrots – is complemented by a delicious rojak-like sauce, perfect as an on-the-go snack.
(Image credit: @otakotakft/Instagram)
9 /9
Walla Walla is a popular food truck where you can find an extensive range of fried snacks like fried onions rings, cheesy fries, fried mushrooms, calamari, and fish fingers. What makes it even better is that they provide customers with the option to choose their preferred sauces, which are all cheekily named (we’re talking Ship Tartar, Hey! Chipotle, Flambelicious, and Mayo Ecstasy).
One dish that’s highly recommended by their patrons is the fried mushrooms, each crispy and flavourful and are best eaten hot. It’s the perfect snack to munch on while exploring the other food trucks in the area.
Available at Tapak Urban Street Dining food truck parks in Jalan Ampang, PJ, Stadium Cheras, Shah Alam, Cyberjaya and Taman Melati.
(Image credit: @wallawalla_foodtruck/nstagram)