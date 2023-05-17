9 best food trucks in KL and Selangor all foodies should visit

The food truck industry is one that’s growing around the world, and Malaysia is no exception. Like Singapore, food trucks have been popping up around KL and Selangor, making the Klang Valley area one of best places to visit if you want delicious food, but without the formality of sitting in a restaurant. One of the largest food truck parks in the country, for example, is Tapak Urban Street Dining, which is located opposite the KL City Centre on Persiaran Hampshire.

Food trucks might be known for selling pre-packaged meals and coffee to factory workers looking for something cheap and quick, but they have now essentially become mobile restaurants that offer a wide variety of dishes, from fresh takes on Malaysian cuisine and gourmet burgers, to refreshing desserts for the perpetual summer heat. The contemporary food truck culture in Malaysia is now dedicated to modern interpretations of traditional offerings and cuisines from all around the world, which has won the hearts of many Malaysians and visitors alike.

If you’re a foodie looking for a unique dining experience in KL or just want to try something new, bookmark this list of some of the best food trucks in the city you should definitely check out the next time you make a drive to the Klang Valley.

(Hero and featured image credit: @nachoslahofficial/Instagram)

9 best food trucks in KL & Selangor to bookmark now: