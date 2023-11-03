Lifestyle Asia
6 best places for snacks and Indian sweets in KL this Deepavali
03 Nov 2023 12:00 PM

6 best places for snacks and Indian sweets in KL this Deepavali

Amalina Anuar
Senior Writer
6 best places for snacks and Indian sweets in KL this Deepavali
6 best places for snacks and Indian sweets in KL this Deepavali

The best thing about Deepavali, besides spending time with family and friends and bonding over the holiday, is inarguably the sweets. You’ll find plenty of luxurious mithai boxes and Indian sweets in Singapore, but across the causeway in KL lies a whole new world of Indian sweets that’s waiting to be discovered.

With the Festival of Lights around the corner, you’ll want to prepare a list of the best Indian snacks to procure the next time you’re in Kuala Lumpur. Known for their variety and colours as well as their generous use of spice, milk, and sugar, these Indian sweets are just the treat for the festivities, as the celebration calls for a generous, colourful spread. Decorating a dessert table with sweet offerings is just what you needle specially if you’re inviting guests over. These candies are also perfect gifts to show your loved ones you care.

From murukku and appam, to the all-time favourite ladoo, we’ve curated some of our favourite snacks and Indian sweets in KL to order for the upcoming Deepavali celebrations.

(Image credit: santhosh_varghese/Getty Images)

6 places for the best Indian sweets and snacks in KL today:

1 /6

Mohan's Appam (Poomys Kitchen)
Mohan's Appam (Poomys Kitchen)

Located above TMC Grocer Bangsar, Mohan’s Appam is adored by many for its delicious and affordable appam. If you have a hard time finding the space, keep in mind that the establishment is sharing the same spot as D Brothers Claypot. Returning customers are fans of their milo, peanut and banana flavour. However, you can never go wrong with the plain too.

(Image credit: @izzatiaminn/Instagram)

Address
45-1 Lorong ara Kiri1, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 11-1613 1826
Website here

2 /6

Restoran Jai Hind
Restoran Jai Hind

Jai Hind is the place to be for decadent North Indian sweets and specialities. Located in the vicinity of Masjid Jamek, this restaurant is a favourite among locals and tourists based on their excellent reviews. Ideal for festive gatherings, happy customers come here for their hearty biriyani and thosai selections, while the freshly-baked — Landoo, Barfi, Seemal and more  desserts are highly raved about too.

(Image credit: @dayansuhaimi/Instagram)

Address
15, Jalan Melayu, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2692 0041
Website here

3 /6

Nana’s Pani Puri
Nana’s Pani Puri

Classified as a typical street food in India, Pani Puri is a deep-fried flatbread ball filled with mashed potatoes or chicken. With over 9,000 followers (and counting) on Instagram, Nana’s Pana Puri serves homemade vegetarian (RM15) and non-vegetarian options (RM20) that have garnered fans all over Malaysia. Each set contains ten pieces, including fillings and sauces that goes with the crunchy snack.

(Image credit: @nanacrunchycookies/Instagram)

Address
42, Jalan Kempas Utama 3/1 Taman Kempas Utama, 81300 Skudai, 81300 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia
Phone
+60 16-700 5997
Website here

4 /6

The Ganga Cafe
The Ganga Cafe

If you’re looking for a quick alternative to your usual savoury snacks, The Ganga Cafe offers freshly made samosas, Paneer Pakora, and more within its trendy confines. Sweet lovers will appreciate the generous range of Indian sweets here, from Patissa and coconut ladoo to Rasmalai and Kesari. This all-day vegetarian restaurant also offers a selection of dishes that would be perfect for easy meals with your family.

(Image credit: @thegangacafe/Instagram)

Address
19, Lorong Kurau, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2284 2119
Website here

5 /6

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

After feasting on some of the best vegetarian food in KL, hit up the selection of Indian sweets at this Southern Indian restaurant. The kulfi and gulab jamun are top picks, but don’t sleep on the raiso=in ladoo and milk burfi.

 

Address
Palace Hotel Plaza, 40-46, Jalan Masjid India, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Phone
+60 3-2694 4233
Website here

6 /6

Murukku Madness
Murukku Madness

Murukku is quintessential to Deepavali celebrations. This traditional snack made from rice and lentil flour customarily comes in a twisted or coil shape, making it a highly addictive snack. With Murukku Madness, there are two options to choose from – plain or spicy.

(Image credit:@ murukku_madness/Instagram)

Order here
6 best places for snacks and Indian sweets in KL this Deepavali

Amalina Anuar

Senior Writer

Amalina seeks joy in writing the ins and outs of the fashion, dining and beauty world. When she’s not stalking for her next handbag purchase, you can find her binge-watching the latest tv series, testing out beauty products or singing her heart out at concerts. As a part-time spin instructor, she uses music as a quick escape, which explains why she’s always bopping her head to a good tune, no matter where she is. Amalina is a fashion journalism graduate from the Academy of Art University, San Francisco and has always loved exploring big cities.

Thank you for your subscription.