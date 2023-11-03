6 best places for snacks and Indian sweets in KL this Deepavali

The best thing about Deepavali, besides spending time with family and friends and bonding over the holiday, is inarguably the sweets. You’ll find plenty of luxurious mithai boxes and Indian sweets in Singapore, but across the causeway in KL lies a whole new world of Indian sweets that’s waiting to be discovered.
With the Festival of Lights around the corner, you’ll want to prepare a list of the best Indian snacks to procure the next time you’re in Kuala Lumpur. Known for their variety and colours as well as their generous use of spice, milk, and sugar, these Indian sweets are just the treat for the festivities, as the celebration calls for a generous, colourful spread. Decorating a dessert table with sweet offerings is just what you needle specially if you’re inviting guests over. These candies are also perfect gifts to show your loved ones you care.
From murukku and appam, to the all-time favourite ladoo, we’ve curated some of our favourite snacks and Indian sweets in KL to order for the upcoming Deepavali celebrations.
(Image credit: santhosh_varghese/Getty Images)
6 places for the best Indian sweets and snacks in KL today:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Located above TMC Grocer Bangsar, Mohan’s Appam is adored by many for its delicious and affordable appam. If you have a hard time finding the space, keep in mind that the establishment is sharing the same spot as D Brothers Claypot. Returning customers are fans of their milo, peanut and banana flavour. However, you can never go wrong with the plain too.
(Image credit: @izzatiaminn/Instagram)
2 /6
Jai Hind is the place to be for decadent North Indian sweets and specialities. Located in the vicinity of Masjid Jamek, this restaurant is a favourite among locals and tourists based on their excellent reviews. Ideal for festive gatherings, happy customers come here for their hearty biriyani and thosai selections, while the freshly-baked — Landoo, Barfi, Seemal and more — desserts are highly raved about too.
(Image credit: @dayansuhaimi/Instagram)
3 /6
Classified as a typical street food in India, Pani Puri is a deep-fried flatbread ball filled with mashed potatoes or chicken. With over 9,000 followers (and counting) on Instagram, Nana’s Pana Puri serves homemade vegetarian (RM15) and non-vegetarian options (RM20) that have garnered fans all over Malaysia. Each set contains ten pieces, including fillings and sauces that goes with the crunchy snack.
(Image credit: @nanacrunchycookies/Instagram)
4 /6
If you’re looking for a quick alternative to your usual savoury snacks, The Ganga Cafe offers freshly made samosas, Paneer Pakora, and more within its trendy confines. Sweet lovers will appreciate the generous range of Indian sweets here, from Patissa and coconut ladoo to Rasmalai and Kesari. This all-day vegetarian restaurant also offers a selection of dishes that would be perfect for easy meals with your family.
(Image credit: @thegangacafe/Instagram)
After feasting on some of the best vegetarian food in KL, hit up the selection of Indian sweets at this Southern Indian restaurant. The kulfi and gulab jamun are top picks, but don’t sleep on the raiso=in ladoo and milk burfi.
6 /6
Murukku is quintessential to Deepavali celebrations. This traditional snack made from rice and lentil flour customarily comes in a twisted or coil shape, making it a highly addictive snack. With Murukku Madness, there are two options to choose from – plain or spicy.
(Image credit:@ murukku_madness/Instagram)